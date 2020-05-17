The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has designated two new congregate living facilities as having COVID-19 outbreaks.

The county reported on Sunday that a resident and staff member at Silas Creek Rehab in Winston-Salem have tested positive for COVID-19. The county said in a press release that all other residents and staff are asymptomatic at this time.

The county also reported that two staff members at Trinity Elms, an independent apartment building in Clemmons, have tested positive for COVID-19. The apartment complex is part of a complex that also includes assisted living, health and rehab, and a memory enrichment center. The public health agency said no residents have tested positive, and the staff members are in isolation.

An outbreak in a congregate living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

Joshua Swift, the Forsyth County public health director, said his agency is working with the two long-term care centers, alongside the state Department of Health and Human Services, to prevent further spread of the virus at the facilities.

“Forsyth County Health Department has [had] a team of nurse liaisons assigned to long-term care facilities since early March to help prevent or mitigate COVID-19 in congregant living facilities,” Swift said.

Earlier this month, the health department confirmed that one resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the Oak Forest Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem.

Forsyth County currently reports 645 cases, and seven deaths. The county reported 24 new cases over the 24-hour period preceding the 11:30 a.m. update. Of the 645 people who have tested positive, 236 have recovered.