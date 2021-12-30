People in the Triad area—Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point—enjoy relaxing, but also like some thrills. Gaming is a long-standing tradition, from watching games at sports bars to casino trips.

Real-money online casinos are still not permitted in North Carolina in 2025. Online sports betting became available in early 2024. Many residents use sweepstakes sites, which are legal because they use virtual currency for games and sometimes offer prizes. These sites provide an experience similar to a regular casino while still following state law. Should you tire of blackjack or traditional slots, explore less common games for unique and possibly more rewarding experiences.

Slots Variations: Beyond the Basics

While slots are very popular, some interesting types don’t get as much attention. These include games that increase your chances of winning and those where the jackpot grows over time. Around the world, these games have interesting names. In Australia, they are called online pokies. They usually give back about 96% of the money put in, and they have features like symbols that fall down and replace others, or spins that multiply your winnings. There are simple three-reel games for quick wins, as well as more involved five-reel games with stories. Game makers create themes based on all sorts of things, like nature and legends. When playing sweepstakes, look for these less popular styles to add some variety. They’re fun right away and give you a chance to win bigger prizes.

Baccarat: Elegance Without the Complexity

Baccarat is a game that’s common among high-stakes players but sometimes missed because it seems complicated. But, in reality, baccarat is simple. Players bet on whether the player’s hand, the banker’s hand, or a tie will be closest to nine. Each hand uses two or three cards. What makes baccarat special is its low house edge. If you bet on the banker, the house edge is around 1.06%. This is better than many other table games if you want to win in the long run.

Online versions, especially those with live dealers, add some style to the game. You can follow trends on digital scorecards without needing to be an expert. For people in the Triad who have only played poker, baccarat is an easy way to get into strategic betting. It rewards being patient instead of making risky plays.

Craps: The Dice Game That Deserves More Love

Craps is a casino favorite because of its lively atmosphere and exciting dice rolls. Some online players avoid it, thinking it’s too hard to play online. But the basics are simple: You bet on the outcome of two dice. A pass line bet has a house edge of about 1.41%. You can lower that edge to almost zero by adding odds bets. Online craps can be fun and social. Animated dice and chat rooms create an interactive feel. Live in Winston-Salem? If you enjoy the suspense of a Hornets game and want to add skills, try craps. Start with simple bets, and you’ll soon be cheering for the winning rolls.

Video Poker: Strategy Meets Simplicity

Video poker is ideal for poker fans who enjoy playing solo. In games such as Jacks or Better, you receive five cards and choose which ones to hold to form the best hand. To win, you need at least a pair of jacks. With good game plans, the house has less than a 0.5% advantage, making it a fair game.

It’s not as popular as other games because it calls for some thought, not just chance. That’s what makes it fun – it’s like a puzzle that pays out cash. At sweepstakes casinos in NC, games like Deuces Wild, where twos act as wild cards, give a twist to the game. Imagine chilling after a day in Greensboro, brewing coffee, and getting a full house. It feels good to have some control after playing luck-based games.

Keno: Relaxed Draws with Big Potential

Keno, often seen as just another lottery game, has a relaxed speed that is great for casual players. Pick any numbers from 1 to 80 and watch as 20 are chosen. The more you match, the more you win, and a lot of matches can really increase your bet. The house has a bigger advantage at 20-25%, but the game’s appeal is its easy-going style. Draws happen often, so you can do other things or just relax. If you’re from North Carolina and like scratch-offs or Powerball, this will feel familiar, with different themes and bonuses available online. It’s perfect for evenings in High Point when you want to have fun without having to concentrate too much—just pick numbers related to family birthdays or lucky days.

Pai Gow Poker: A Cultural Blend of Cards

Rooted in old Chinese customs, Pai Gow combines them with poker. You split seven cards into a five-card hand and a two-card hand, trying to beat the dealer’s hands. The house’s advantage is about 2.8%, but frequent ties can make the game last longer.

This game is not as well-known as it should be because it requires real thought. It’s good for those who want something other than regular hold ’em. Online, side bets, like fortune payouts, can make things more exciting if you get good combinations. If you want a game that takes time to build tension, this one is strategic and can be satisfying.

Tips for Getting Started Responsibly

Diving into these games can refresh your routine, but smart habits keep it enjoyable:

Try free games first before you bet real money. Know your chances: Check the house odds to find games you like—lower odds for playing it safe, higher if you want excitement.

Decide how much time and money you’ll spend beforehand so you don’t go overboard. Find bonuses: Watch for sign-up deals or daily perks that let you play longer without spending more.

Conclusion

In North Carolina, while tribal casinos and sports books get a lot of attention, sweepstakes sites also have some interesting and less common games. Baccarat and Pai Gow, for example, offer a nice change of pace. Approach these games thoughtfully, and you might just find a new one that you enjoy in the Triad area. Given all the options in the state, it could be worth checking them out.