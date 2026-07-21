With the heat dome sweeping across the United States and temperatures soaring across the country, air conditioning is running non-stop in every household, causing electricity bills to skyrocket. Many people are considering buying a new air conditioner, but this adds a significant expense. To address this, MoneySimpler has launched a summer-exclusive passive income contract. Invest to earn stable returns, and participate in the promotion for a chance to win a free Midea air conditioner, balancing income generation with the need for summer cooling.

Many office workers find it difficult to cover the increased expenses during the summer with their main job income alone, and taking on part-time jobs takes up a lot of their rest time. MoneySimpler’s summer passive income contract adopts intelligent automatic operation, eliminating the need for constant monitoring. Idle funds can be invested and earned daily, gaining stable side income effortlessly.

Download the MoneySimpler app to easily access all MoneySimpler services and manage your passive income anytime, anywhere.

Full Range of Rewards Up for Grabs

This summer promotion features seven tiers of generous prizes, including physical gifts, cash, and platform contract earnings—a wide range of options.

First Prize: Midea Home Air Conditioner

Second Prize: $500 Cash Reward

Third Prize: $100 Cash Reward

Fourth Prize: Exquisite Water Bottle

Fifth Prize: $20 Cash Reward

Sixth Prize: $100 Contract Earnings Reward

Seventh Prize: $50 Contract Earnings Reward

Whether you’re a new or existing user, participating in the promotion gives you a chance to win amazing prizes.

Participate in this summer event in just a few simple steps:

1. Unregistered users should first register a MoneySimpler account. Existing users can log in directly.

2. After logging in, find the Summer Benefits Contract section on the page and select the corresponding contract to participate.

3. After completing the contract investment, daily earnings will be automatically calculated, and you will automatically qualify for the event’s lucky draw.

4. Go to the dashboard and click on the lucky wheel to start the lucky draw. If you win a physical prize, please contact online customer service to fill in your shipping address to collect your prize.

For more event details, participation requirements, and reward distribution rules, please refer to the latest announcements on the MoneySimpler official platform.

Multiple advantages enhance user experience

Supports multiple return periods, allowing users to flexibly choose investment options based on their needs.

Low entry barriers make it easy for both new and existing users to participate in the summer activities.

Daily returns are visible, providing a clear overview of asset dynamics and greater transparency in the investment process.

The platform employs multiple security mechanisms to provide reliable protection for user assets.

The operation process is simple, with registration and participation taking only a few minutes.

During the event, eligible users also have the opportunity to receive a free Midea air conditioner, achieving both wealth growth and summer benefits simultaneously.

Platform Asset Security Guarantee

Fund security is always a top concern for many users. MoneySimpler has established a comprehensive risk control system, and its platform operation processes are transparent and standardized, fully protecting the security of user assets and personal information. Contract returns are settled on time strictly according to established rules, and users can check their personal asset details online at any time, allowing them to participate in this summer contract activity with peace of mind.

Continuously create diverse user reward activities

MoneySimpler stated that it will continue to launch more innovative products and exclusive benefits that better meet user needs, and continuously optimize the digital financial services experience. The platform hopes to create more value for users by combining wealth management with lifestyle benefits, allowing more people to enjoy the convenience of digital finance while experiencing a more relaxed and comfortable life.

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