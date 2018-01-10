Veteran promoters to re-open the old Ziggy’s as the Ramkat

The former Ziggy’s, a music venue that anchors Winston-Salem’s Entertainment district, is getting a new life as the Ramkat.

Richard Emmett and Andy Tenille, the co-owners and managing partners, announced the new venue in a press release.

Emmett is the former owner of the Garage, a beloved listening room that staged iits last concert on New Year’s Eve. In 2014, Emmett left the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County to head the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Va. Tenille, who has programmed concerts at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s Crossroads series and the Barn at Reynolda Village, has worked as a music journalist.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of the Ramkat,” Emmett said in a prepared statement. “Over the next several months we’ll be busy booking shows while preparing the room for a grand opening. We are grateful for the support of the community and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership in making this project possible.”

The venue owners are collaborating with Bryan Ledbetter, owner of Airtype Studios and Camel City Goods. Ledbetter is a partner and investor in Ramkat, and Airtype developed the venue’s brand identity and will handle its marketing.