VGW recently expanded its lineup of sweepstakes gaming sites with the launch of LuckyLand Casino. The new platform becomes the company’s fourth social casino, joining Global Poker, Chumba Casino, and LuckyLand Slots.

LuckyLand Casino has a similar look and feel to LuckyLand Slots, but will focus on offering more traditional table games and live dealer options. The site is in its early stages and plans on adding more gaming options in the future.

In a press release, VGW Founder and CEO Laurence Escalante stated that the new brand is built around ‘adventure, innovation and pure fun’.

“We wanted to create a fresh, modern brand that offers a diverse array of games, features, and entertainment at our industry-leading level of standards, and we couldn’t be happier with what players can now experience and enjoy.”

Will LuckyLand Casino Eventually Replace LuckyLand Slots?

The launch of LuckyLand Casino has raised questions about the future of LuckyLand Slots, the slot-focused platform VGW introduced in 2018. LuckyLand Slots has become a well-known name in the sweepstakes gaming space, building a strong player base over several years.

At this time, VGW has not announced any plans to retire or transition away from LuckyLand Slots. The company has indicated it is still evaluating how the two platforms will coexist. LuckyLand Casino shares a similar design and core structure with LuckyLand Slots, but it offers an expanded lineup that includes table games and live dealer options, plus slots.

Industry observers note that LuckyLand Casino’s broader game selection could attract players looking for more content variety. However, any long-term changes to LuckyLand Slots would likely depend on player engagement, performance metrics, and VGW’s broader platform strategy.

United Slots Coming Soon

VGW is preparing to add another platform to its sweepstakes gaming lineup, confirming plans for a new site called United Slots. The launch is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

A VGW spokesperson told Sweepsy, a site that tracks new sweepstake casinos, that United Slots will be introduced as a Social Plus brand. The site’s focus is to create a more connected and welcoming experience for players. While VGW has not yet outlined the games that will be offered, but says the platform will follow the same free-to-play structure and player protection standards used across its other platforms.

The move has been in progress for several months. Trademark records show VGW filed a U.S. application for the name “United Slots” on November 12, a filing first reported by Casino Beats. The domain unitedslots.com is now active and displays early branding along with messaging centered on community and shared play. Unlike LuckyLand Casino, the site does not currently allow players to sign up or pre-register, suggesting development is still ongoing.

While LuckyLand Casino is expected to launch first, United Slots represents another step in VGW’s broader expansion strategy, marking its first entirely new brand concept in several years.

What This Means for VGW’s Growing Portfolio

The debut of of both brands signals a new chapter in VGW’s growth despite regulatory hurdles in California, New York and Massachusetts this year. Instead of scaling back, the company is clearly expanding with intention.