The new postmaster general hears from his neighbors

On Sunday, about 200 protestors showed up at the home of Louis DeJoy and Dr. Aldona Wos, the postmaster general and candidate for ambassador to Canada, respectively, to protest what they perceive to be DeJoy’s deliberate sabotage of the US Postal Service he is charged with running.

On Saturday, demonstrators protested outside his Washington DC apartment. Saturday it was Greensboro’s turn.

The home on Country Club Drive was originally built for industrialist Herman Cone, one of the founding fathers of the city. After the protest, many left their signs on his fence.

Sayaka Matsuoka was on the scene.