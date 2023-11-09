Winston-Salem’s Northeast Ward Councilmember Barbara Hanes Burke announced her re-election campaign at noon on Thursday on the steps of City Hall surrounded by community leaders, friends and family. Burke first won her seat in November 2020.

In her first term, Burke said, she and her team have “achieved significant strides.”

Burke has been behind many city projects. In September, city councilmembers approved the financing of 216-unit multi-family rental development that will be developed in her ward. She also worked to repave roads and clean up sidewalks in her ward, she said. Burke hosted a gun violence briefing in February and partnered with the Winston-Salem Police Department to hold a gun buyback event in November 2021 in an effort to keep weapons off city streets.

“Although a lot has been accomplished in just three years, there’s still so much work to do.”

That’s why she’s running for re-election, Burke said.

“With so much progress in the rearview, I am as committed as ever and ready to continue to serve the people in the Northeast Ward,” Burke stated, adding: “To all of my constituents, you can be certain that I will always serve you with integrity you can count on and results that you can see.”

Burke served on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board, most recently serving as the vice-chair until she was elected to council in 2020. She is also a former teacher and administrator for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and former adjunct instructor for both Winston-Salem State University and Forsyth Technical Community College.

Her name remains familiar to many in the city because she is the daughter-in-law of former Northeast Ward Councilmember Vivian Burke, who represented the Northeast Ward for more than 40 years.

During the primary election in March 2020, Burke rallied the Northeast Ward’s support with 57 percent of the vote, defeating challengers Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon and Keith King. Parmon served the remainder of Vivian Burke’s term after the long-time councilmember’s passing in May 2020.

Burke ran unopposed in the general election, garnering 84 percent of the votes with 9,139 votes. Paula McCoy, a write-in candidate, received 1,162 votes for nearly 11 percent of the vote. The last five percent of the vote went to other write-in candidates.

Bishop Sir Walter Mack of Union Baptist Church said that Burke is “one of the most persistent councilpersons we have.”

“Many of us standing here today; we don’t live in her ward.” But Burke “represents the entire city of Winston-Salem,” Mack said. While she represents the Northeast ward, the “entire city is in her heart,” Mack said.

Burke has been a champion for tackling the city’s crises from gun violence to housing issues, and often speaks up during council meetings. In an interview with Triad City Beat on Thursday, Burke explained what inspires her efforts.

“I care, plain and simple,” Burke said.

And she wants to give back to her community. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” she added.

Burke said on Thursday that she’s focused on adding amenities to her ward. She explained that there’s a food desert and lack of walk-in health clinics in the area, “amenities that many of our residents have to get in the car and drive to another section of the ward to receive, or to another side of town.”

Overall, she wants to “make the Northeast Ward a better, safer, more aesthetically-appealing community and ward to live in.”

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'W-S Councilmember Barbara Hanes Burke announces 2024 re-election run', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/w-s-councilmember-barbara-hanes-burke-announces-2024-re-election-run/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'W-S Councilmember Barbara Hanes Burke announces 2024 re-election run', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/w-s-councilmember-barbara-hanes-burke-announces-2024-re-election-run/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">Winston-Salem’s Northeast Ward Councilmember Barbara Hanes Burke announced her re-election campaign at noon on Thursday on the steps of City Hall surrounded by community leaders, friends and family. Burke first won her seat in November 2020.</p> <p>In her first term, Burke said, she and her team have “achieved significant strides.”</p><div class="tcb-5595626c390d3d6128bdbd7a67bce01c tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-5595626c390d3d6128bdbd7a67bce01c"></div> <p>Burke has been behind many city projects. In September, city councilmembers <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6329044&GUID=60F0631A-2127-4E83-88D3-8E2B6BF0219C&Options=&Search=">approved the financing of 216-unit multi-family rental development</a> that will be developed in her ward. She also worked to repave roads and clean up sidewalks in her ward, she said. Burke hosted a <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/at-winston-salems-gun-violence-briefing-officials-plea-for-info-while-community-remains-wary-of-law-enforcement/">gun violence briefing in February</a> and partnered with the Winston-Salem Police Department to hold a <a href="https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-police-department-guns-buyback-event/38325062">gun buyback event in November 2021</a> in an effort to keep weapons off city streets.</p> <p>“Although a lot has been accomplished in just three years, there’s still so much work to do.”</p> <p>That’s why she’s running for re-election, Burke said.</p> <p>“With so much progress in the rearview, I am as committed as ever and ready to continue to serve the people in the Northeast Ward,” Burke stated, adding: “To all of my constituents, you can be certain that I will always serve you with integrity you can count on and results that you can see.”</p><div class="tcb-8988ceb6becb014a80a5c0174e3ff5b3 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-8988ceb6becb014a80a5c0174e3ff5b3"></div> <p>Burke served on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board, most recently serving as the vice-chair until she was elected to council in 2020. She is also a <a href="https://www.cityofws.org/585/Northeast-Ward-Barbara-H-Burke">former teacher and administrator</a> for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and former adjunct instructor for both Winston-Salem State University and Forsyth Technical Community College. </p> <p>Her name remains familiar to many in the city because she is the daughter-in-law of former Northeast Ward Councilmember Vivian Burke, who represented the Northeast Ward for <a href="https://apnews.com/e9479d234e6fd31c1e51682144e50280">more than 40 years</a>.</p> <p>During the <a href="https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=03/03/2020&county_id=34&office=LOC&contest=27">primary election in March 2020</a>, Burke rallied the Northeast Ward’s support with 57 percent of the vote, defeating challengers Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon and Keith King. Parmon served the <a href="https://www.wfdd.org/story/winston-salem-city-council-welcome-new-member">remainder of Vivian Burke’s term</a> after the long-time councilmember’s <a href="https://apnews.com/e9479d234e6fd31c1e51682144e50280">passing in May 2020</a>.</p><div class="tcb-cbbb25f7d186e6a25e248ed7f758b696 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-cbbb25f7d186e6a25e248ed7f758b696"></div> <p>Burke ran unopposed in the <a href="https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/03/2020&county_id=34&office=ALL&contest=6">general election</a>, garnering 84 percent of the votes with 9,139 votes. Paula McCoy, a write-in candidate, received 1,162 votes for nearly 11 percent of the vote. The last five percent of the vote went to other write-in candidates.</p> <p>Bishop Sir Walter Mack of Union Baptist Church said that Burke is “one of the most persistent councilpersons we have.”</p> <p>“Many of us standing here today; we don’t live in her ward.” But Burke “represents the entire city of Winston-Salem,” Mack said. While she represents the Northeast ward, the “entire city is in her heart,” Mack said.</p><div class="tcb-082ba7b4693899c880b4b59375be619e tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-082ba7b4693899c880b4b59375be619e"></div> <p>Burke has been a champion for tackling the city’s crises from gun violence to housing issues, and often speaks up during council meetings. In an interview with <em>Triad City Beat </em>on Thursday, Burke explained what inspires her efforts.</p> <p>“I care, plain and simple,” Burke said.</p> <p>And she wants to give back to her community. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” she added.</p> <p>Burke said on Thursday that she’s focused on adding amenities to her ward. She explained that there’s a food desert and lack of walk-in health clinics in the area, “amenities that many of our residents have to get in the car and drive to another section of the ward to receive, or to another side of town.”</p> <p>Overall, she wants to “make the Northeast Ward a better, safer, more aesthetically-appealing community and ward to live in.”</p> <div class="tcb-c11c00ca4e5b6c0f1a2e0f35f0228e0a tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-c11c00ca4e5b6c0f1a2e0f35f0228e0a"></div><div class="tcb-c67e06aa2b3e25c929baf1a22661428d tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-c67e06aa2b3e25c929baf1a22661428d"></div><div class="tcb-d559380036a891546411c63ed910aeac tcb-real1" id="tcb-d559380036a891546411c63ed910aeac"></div> Click to copy