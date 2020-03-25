Wake Forest University has confirmed a case of COVID-19 on campus.

The university issued an emergency notification to the campus community on Tuesday evening noting that a student who had returned from a university-sponsored trip to London began exhibiting mild symptoms and was isolated from others after being seen by Student Health on March 18. The student has since tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in isolation in an on-campus residence hall. The university reports that the student is recovering well.

The university previously reported on March 21 that another student who was part of the London trip also tested positive for COVID-19. That student was reported to be recovering at home off-campus. The first student was also reported to be recovering well.

“With increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and around the country, the number of students with COVID-19 on campus many increase as well,” the university said in the emergency notification.

The Old Gold & Black, the campus student newspaper at Wake, has reported that the students were part of a trip by the Concert Choir Tour Ensemble, which included 26 students, the choir director and piano player. The newspaper reported that the trip included three concerts and a workshop with composer Ben Parry.