Early voting is underway in the Triad. In Guilford and Forsyth counties, polls opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. The early voting period runs until Nov. 2. Election Day is on Nov. 5.

To find the closest early voting site near you, type in your address here.

Triad City Beat’s 2024 Election Guide is out now. Read up on all of the candidates here.

A list of early voting sites in Guilford County is below.

Here’s the Forsyth County early voting sites: