On this day in 1967, soul singer Otis Redding was killed in a plane crash en route to Madison, Wisconsin. Redding, with his gritty vocals and powerful emotion, stole the hears of music fans with singles like “These Arms of Mine” and “Try a Little Tenderness.” “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” was recorded just days before Redding’s death and became the first single released posthumously to reach Number 1 on the US charts. In the spirit of Christmas, give “Merry Christmas Baby” by Redding a listen.

THURSDAY Dec. 10

Gift Shop Holiday Hours @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts is extending its gift shop hours to 8 p.m. on Thursdays this holiday season so you can get some shopping done. You can also shop online at ShopCommunityArts.org.

Family Fun Day Ornament Painting @ Mad Splatter (GSO) 5 p.m.

Join Mad Splatter for a creative, family-friendly evening with ornament painting. For more info, visit the event page.

FRIDAY Dec. 11

Toy Drive @ Servpro of Greensboro North (GSO) 8:30 a.m.

Servpro, in partnership with Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department, Pleasant Garden Fire Department and Southeast Volunteer Fire Department is collecting unwrapped toy donations for children in need this Christmas. Check out Amazon for a list of suggested donations. Visit the event page for drop off locations.

Overnight Success Can Release @ Wise Man Brewing (W-S) 2 p.m.

Wise Man Brewing is excited to announce the release of its newest sour. Overnight Success features flavors of cherry, pineapple, vanilla and lactose.

Winter Wonder Wander and Holiday Thrift Shop @ 650 W 6th Street (W-S) 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents Winter Wonder Wander, a series of vignettes of scenes designed to bring nostalgia and familiarity during this time of uncertainty. Admission is $5 per person. Kona Ice will also be in attendance serving Kona Kocoa.

SATURDAY Dec. 12

Santa at the Point @ Truist Point (HP) 9 a.m.

Vann York Chevrolet and High Point Rockers Baseball have organized a socially-distanced visit with Santa at the stadium. All who plan to attend must purchase a $5 ticket. All process from ticket sales will benefit the United Way of Greater High Point. To purchase tickets, visit the event page.

Holiday Bop N’ Paint @ Lindley Recreation Center (GSO) 10 a.m.

Chidren ages 6-8 are invited to enjoy music and unleash their holiday creativity on their own canvas. Registration is $5 and can be done in person at Lindley or online.

Mistletoe Brunch @ Famous Toastery (W-S) 11 a.m.

The Winston-Salem Jaycees invite you wear your ugly Christmas sweater and come out to celebrate the holidays with Mistletoe Brunch! This event is limited to 15 people, so email Missy Hunter at [email protected] to reserve your space.

SUNDAY Dec. 13

The Polar Express @ the Carolina Theatre (GSO) 3 p.m.

Join the Carolina Theatre for this screening of The Polar Express, the tale of a young boy’s adventurous train ride to the North Pole. To purchase tickets, visit the Carolina Theatre’s website.

6th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert for Autism (Online) 7:30 p.m.

Musician, author, playwright and activist Steve Earle in partnership with Luck Productions and City Winery is hosting this virtual benefit concert. All donations will directly go to the Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism. RSVP on the event page.