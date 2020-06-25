THURSDAY June 25

Music Bingo @ Pine Tree Tavern (W-S) 6:30 p.m.

Test your music knowledge while enjoying a night of drinks, bingo, and lots of fun at Pine Tree Tavern. Find more information on the event page.

Women’s Self Defense Seminar @ Macon’s Martial Arts (HP) 8 p.m.

Dress comfortably and meet the black belt experts at Macon’s for a women’s self-defense seminar. They’ll be teaching everything from basic self-defense moves to tips to stay safe. Learn more on the event page.

FRIDAY June 26

Company Auditions @ Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet (GSO) 6 p.m.

Royal Expressions is excited to announce its revival and they’re looking for dancers to join their team. Those interested in jazz, contemporary and/or ballet are encouraged to register for auditions and learn more about the company here.

Well-Read Black Girl Book Club Virtual Meeting @ Bookmarks (W-S) 6 p.m.

Join the Winston-Salem chapter of the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club as they discuss the writings of women of color, this week’s reading being Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. The meetings will always be hosted by women of color but people of all colors and genders are welcome. Visit Bookmarks here to receive the meeting link.

SATURDAY June 27

Running for their Lives 5K @ Mount Eagle College (W-S) 8:30 a.m.

Finish Line Timing needs your help raising proceeds to benefit the Salem Pregnancy Care Center. Visit the event page to register and learn more information.

Grand Opening Pawty @ Doggos Greensboro (GSO) 4 p.m.

Let your dog do his thing while you do yours! Join the Doggos team for a day of fun and drinks. Register your friendly, fixed, vaccinated good boy or girl at their website for a tail waggin’ good time!

Shotgun Saints @ Ham’s Palladium (HP) 9 p.m.

Rock fans, this one’s for you. Join Shotgun Saints at Ham’s Palladium for a rockin’ party!

Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Experience @ Marketplace Cinemas (W-S) 9 p.m.

Marketplace Cinemas is one of 300 exclusive theaters in the country to broadcast this Garth Brooks concert, so don’t miss out. Visit the concert page here to purchase tickets. Don’t forget to take two piña coladas with you.

SUNDAY June 28

Yappy Hour @ World of Beer (GSO) 11 a.m.

If you ever wondered how to get a complimentary pretzel from World of Beer, it’s as easy as going to happy hour and letting the staff pet your dog. Visit World of Beer’s Facebook page for more information about lunch specials for both you and your furry friend.

Live Music & Food Trucks @ Pig Pounder Brewery (GSO) 12 p.m.

Make your way to the Brewery and enjoy live music by Big Dumb Hick while enjoying a meal from the Street Fare food truck. Find more information about the event and safety precautions to take before going on the event page.

*Some events may be canceled due to coronavirus. Please check with event organizers for up-to-date information.