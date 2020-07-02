THURSDAY July 2

Taco Thursday @ Craft City Sip-In (GSO) 4 p.m.

Taqueria El Azteca Taco Truck will be at Craft City every Thursday for a while, ready to satisfy

your taco cravings! You can find more information on their Facebook page.

Tintypes @ Winston-Salem Theater Alliance (W-S) 6:45 p.m.

Join the theater as they perform this Tony-nominated musical tale of American history from

1890-1917, told through the stories of five representatives of the time period. All performances

will be outside the venue. Visit the theater’s event page to purchase tickets and to learn more

information.



FRIDAY July 3

Virtual Food Drive @ Blue Ridge Companies (HP) All Day

The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association needs your help to fight against childhood hunger

and are hosting a virtual food drive. All proceeds will directly benefit Second Harvest Food

Bank, who will use the money for meals for families, children, seniors, and displaced hospital

workers. Use this link to donate.

Kona Ice Fundraiser @ Sam’s Club (GSO) 12 p.m.

Kona Ice of Greensboro is hosting a fundraiser at Sam’s Club to raise money for the Children’s

Miracle Network. Stop by and cool off with a Kona!

PineStock 2020 @ Pine Stock Tavern (W-S) 6 p.m.

Gather your tie-dye and love beads and head to Pine Stock Tavern for this 1969-themed,

weekend-long musical festival of peace and love. Admission is $2 per person per day. Check out

the event page for more info.

SATURDAY July 4

Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market @ 701 E. Washington Drive (HP) 10 a.m.

The Bountiful Land Farmers Market aims to bring fresh affordable food to local food deserts by

selling fertilizer-free, pesticide-free, and herbicide-free produce. Volunteers are needed! Visit the

event page to sign up.

Blackonomics @ Hooper Funeral Home (W-S) 10 a.m.

Thirsty brings to you Blackonomics, an outdoor market that encourages shopping with Black

businesses. Meet them at the corner of 14th Street and Clairmount to show your support.

Fourth of July Celebration @ Rody’s Tavern (GSO) 3 p.m.

Join Roosevelt Heights at Rody’s Tavern for a musical celebration of Independence Day. Check

out the band’s Facebook page to learn more about them.

Icons Drag Dinner Show @ Chemistry Nightclub (GSO) 8 p.m.

Greensboro Drag Brunch is hosting a celebrity illusions drag show for all to enjoy. Strict social

distancing is enforced so capacity is limited. Visit the event page to purchase your ticket and

reserve your space.

SUNDAY July 5

Drive Through Food Drive & Sock Drop @ Fellowship Presbyterian Church (GSO) 11 a.m.

Greensboro Urban Ministry is hosting a drive through food and sock drive. The food will stock

GUM’s pantry, and the socks will go to men living in Weaver House Shelter. To see a list of

items needed the most, visit this link.

