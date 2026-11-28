A nonprofit planning a fundraising campaign needs to check more than its appeal. State rules can require an organization to file information before asking the public for donations, even if it already has federal tax-exempt status. The requirements depend on where and how the organization solicits. A local campaign and an online appeal to supporters in several states can call for different reviews. The first step is to distinguish fundraising registration from other nonprofit filings.

What the filing covers

States regulate requests for charitable contributions, and their rules differ. In many jurisdictions, charitable registration is a filing that gives a regulator information about an organization before it solicits donations. This filing is separate from forming a nonprofit corporation or obtaining federal tax-exempt status. An organization should check the applicable rules before sending an appeal or launching a campaign.

Registration gives the agency a record of the organization and its fundraising activities. Approval to solicit does not guarantee that donations are tax-deductible. Likewise, tax-exempt status alone does not settle state filing requirements. Each question requires a separate review.

Organizations that should check

Charities asking the public for contributions should review the rules in each jurisdiction where they solicit. A request might appear in a mailed letter, an event invitation, a phone call or an online appeal. An organization’s legal structure does not, by itself, settle whether it must register.

Other participants should check their obligations, too. A paid fundraiser, fundraising consultant or business promoting a charitable campaign could face separate requirements under state rules. The charity should identify each party’s duties in its agreement rather than assume one filing covers everyone.

Where solicitation takes place

An organization’s home state is a starting point, but it is not always the only jurisdiction to review. Staff should identify where appeals are directed and where fundraising events occur. A mailing list organized by state can make the review more manageable.

Online fundraising requires particular care. A donation page can be accessible in many states, but accessibility alone does not necessarily mean registration is required everywhere. Organizations should review state rules in light of targeted messages, ongoing campaigns and other contacts with residents. Receiving a donation and asking for one are distinct activities.

Information an application requests

An application commonly asks for the organization’s legal name, address, leadership and purpose. Regulators can also request financial information, governing documents or details about fundraising arrangements. The required materials depend on the jurisdiction and the organization’s circumstances.

Before filing, staff should compare the application with existing records. Names, addresses and financial periods should match the supporting documents. Staff should explain any discrepancies. The organization should keep a copy of the completed submission and proof of payment. Those records make it easier to respond if a regulator requests corrections.

Exemptions and required notices

Some organizations qualify for an exemption based on their activities or other characteristics. Exemptions differ by jurisdiction, so an organization should not assume that a status recognized in one state applies elsewhere. Certain jurisdictions require an organization to submit a notice or request recognition of an exemption.

Staff should record the reason for any exemption and keep the supporting evidence. They should also check whether solicitation materials need a disclosure. Before a campaign begins, a charity can review its letters, event materials and donation pages against the applicable requirements. An exemption from registration does not automatically remove every disclosure obligation.

Renewals and changing activities

Registration is not always a one-time task. A jurisdiction can require renewal, updated financial information or notice of changes to an organization’s details. Deadlines and filing requirements vary, so staff should track each jurisdiction separately.

A shared calendar should identify the due date, responsible person and documents needed for each filing. It should also flag upcoming campaigns that reach new audiences. If the organization changes its name, leadership or fundraising arrangements, staff should check whether an update is required. They should not assume it can wait until the next renewal. Copies of confirmations help establish what was submitted.

Conclusion

Before approving the next fundraising campaign, a nonprofit should compare its planned outreach with its current registrations and documented exemptions. The review should identify where appeals will go, who will conduct them and whether existing records remain accurate. If a requirement is unclear, the organization should resolve the question before soliciting in that jurisdiction. Assigning one person to maintain the filing calendar gives the board a clear point of contact for future campaigns and renewals.