California gives injured people two years to file a personal injury claim after an accident. That deadline arrives faster than many expect when recovery takes priority over legal action. There are exceptions under California law that can pause or extend your filing window depending on the specific circumstances of your case. Ellis Law Corporation focuses specifically on helping injury victims understand these deadlines before they run out. If you were hurt in a fall, talking to attorneys who handle these filing deadlines can clarify whether any exceptions apply to your situation.

The Two-Year Standard and How It Works

California’s statute of limitations for personal injury is set by Code of Civil Procedure Section 335.1. The two-year clock starts on the date the injury occurred in most cases. Evidence disappears fast after a fall, and witness memories are not much better. Courts apply this deadline consistently, and missing it by even a single day can wipe out a claim that would have otherwise held up. The sooner you get an attorney involved, the more time they have to build a case that actually holds together when it counts.

When the Discovery Rule Applies

Not every injury is apparent on the day an accident occurs. Under the discovery rule, your deadline may not start until you actually knew or had reason to know that you were hurt. This applies most often when complications surface days or weeks after a fall. Courts will consider whether a reasonable person in your situation would have recognized their symptoms as related to the incident earlier. The discovery rule is not a blank check for unlimited delay, but it does account for situations where the harm was not obvious right away. Getting medical care promptly and keeping track of your symptoms gives you something concrete to point to if that question ever comes up in your case.

How Minor Victims Are Treated Differently

If the person who was hurt in a slip-and-fall was under 18, California law provides special protections that change how the deadline works. Minors generally have until their 20th birthday to file a personal injury lawsuit from the incident. A parent or guardian may also file on the child’s behalf before that extended window closes. Filing sooner rather than later can help the family recover medical costs that pile up during a child’s recovery. If a guardian files and the case resolves, the child generally cannot bring a separate claim once they turn 18, so getting this right from the start matters. These protections exist because the law recognizes that injured children cannot be expected to navigate the legal system on their own.



The Six-Month Trap on Government Property

If your fall happened on government-owned property, the deadline you are working with is much shorter than most people expect. California law requires you to file a government tort claim with the appropriate agency within six months of the date you were hurt. That step has to happen before you can even think about filing a lawsuit, which is why acting quickly in these situations is so important. The agency has 45 days to review the claim and issue a response to the injured party. If the claim gets denied, you have a limited amount of time after that to file a civil lawsuit. Miss the six-month deadline, and you will almost certainly lose any chance of holding that government entity responsible for what happened to you.

When the Defendant Leaves the State

If the person responsible for your injury leaves California after the incident, the law can pause your filing deadline until they return. The clock stops for the entire duration of the defendant’s absence from California. Without this protection, someone could simply leave the state after hurting you and wait out your deadline from a safe distance. Once the defendant returns, the remaining deadline resumes exactly where it left off before departure. Courts have applied this rule whether the defendant was away on a short trip or moved away for an extended period. Keeping track of their absence with travel records or address information can make a real difference if this comes up in your case.

Filing Extensions for Incapacitated Victims

Some people are left in such serious physical or mental condition after an accident that pursuing a lawsuit simply is not possible right away. When that happens, California law pauses the filing deadline until the person is well enough to handle their own legal affairs. The clock does not start running until they are actually in a position to act on their own behalf. This exception applies in cases involving comas, severe cognitive damage, or other debilitating conditions. Courts will want medical documentation that shows the condition was genuine and actually prevented a timely filing. This rule exists because the law recognizes that some people simply have no way to act on their own when the clock would otherwise start running.

Property Damage and the Three-Year Window

A slip and fall does not always result in physical injury alone. When personal property like a phone or laptop is damaged in a fall, California allows three years to file that specific claim. If the same incident left you injured and damaged your property, the two-year deadline applies to the injury portion of your claim. Waiting on the property side while the injury deadline slips by can cost you the more valuable of the two claims. Keep a record of everything that was damaged so you have documentation ready when that part of the claim gets filed. The safest approach is to treat both claims as if they are on the shorter timeline, so nothing falls through the cracks.

Fraudulent Concealment by Property Owners

When a property owner deliberately hides evidence of their own negligence, California will not let them use the statute of limitations as a shield. Fraudulent concealment happens when a defendant intentionally buries facts that would have led you to discover your claim sooner. In those situations, your deadline does not start until you actually discover or reasonably should have discovered what was hidden from you. To use this exception, you need to show that the concealment was intentional and that it directly caused your delay in filing. Courts have come down hard on defendants who misled injured people about what really happened on their property. This exception exists because the law has no patience for someone who creates a dangerous condition and then lies about it to run out the clock.

Why Settlement Talks Do Not Pause the Clock

Many people assume that ongoing settlement talks with an insurer pause the filing deadline, but that is not how California law works. The clock keeps running no matter how promising those conversations seem, and an insurer is not going to remind you when your time is about to run out. Without something in writing, the deadline keeps moving, whether negotiations are going well or not. A tolling agreement is a formal written document where both parties agree to pause the limitations period for a set time. An experienced premises liability attorney knows to get a tolling agreement in writing before negotiations drag on too long. Trusting a verbal assurance from an insurer instead of locking it down on paper has cost real people their entire right to file, and it happens more often than you would think.

The Role of Legal Counsel in Deadline Management

Two years sounds like a long time until you are dealing with medical appointments, physical therapy, and the demands of everyday life. Before you know it, that window is closing, and you are scrambling to figure out what options you have left. An experienced attorney tracks every deadline, moves quickly to preserve evidence, and knows which tolling exceptions apply to your specific situation. Premises liability cases in California involve local procedures and court expectations that can trip up attorneys who do not regularly practice in this area. The single best thing you can do after a fall is talk to an attorney before you convince yourself there is still plenty of time.

California’s filing deadlines are strict, and they do not bend just because you did not know about them until it was too late. Your deadline isn’t the same as everyone else’s because the details of your specific situation determine how much time you have. The exceptions covered here offer real protection, but only if you move before your window closes. Miss the deadline, and it does not just hurt your case. It ends completely. Talking to an attorney soon after a fall is the only reliable way to know exactly where you stand and how much time you actually have left.