For most people, buying furniture means visiting a store or scrolling through hundreds of nearly identical sofas, tables, and chairs online. In High Point, North Carolina, furniture has a much deeper connection to the city itself.

High Point’s relationship with furniture stretches back generations. The industry helped shape the city’s economy, architecture, and identity, while the High Point Market continues to bring furniture manufacturers, designers, retailers, and other industry professionals together from around the world.

Living this close to the furniture industry also provides an interesting lesson for the rest of us: there is much more to buying furniture than choosing something that looks good in a photograph.

From construction and materials to comfort and longevity, High Point’s furniture culture offers some useful reminders about what makes a piece worth bringing home.

Good Furniture Starts Below the Surface

Walk through a furniture showroom and appearance naturally gets most of the attention. Fabric, color, shape, and style are the things we immediately notice. Yet some of the most important differences between furniture pieces are hidden.

The frame inside a sofa, the way joints are assembled, the quality of the cushioning, and the durability of the upholstery can have a much greater impact on its useful life than the details visible from across the room.

This is one of the benefits of looking at furniture through the lens of a manufacturing community. Furniture stops being just another finished product and becomes something that was designed, assembled, upholstered, and built from individual materials. Before buying, it is worth asking what is underneath the surface.

Price and Quality Aren’t Always the Same Thing

It is easy to assume that expensive furniture must be well made. Unfortunately, price alone tells you very little.

Part of the cost may reflect construction and materials, but consumers can also be paying for branding, retail overhead, transportation, marketing, or a particular design trend. At the other end of the market, choosing the lowest price available can become expensive if the furniture needs to be replaced after only a few years. The better question is what you are actually receiving for the money.

Learning the basics of buying quality furniture makes it easier to compare construction, materials, warranties, and long-term value rather than treating the price tag as the main measure of quality.

A piece does not necessarily need to be the most expensive option in the showroom. It needs to justify what it costs.

Materials Still Matter

Furniture trends change quickly, but materials remain fundamental. Solid wood, engineered wood, different grades of foam, springs, fabrics, leather, and hardware all behave differently over time. Understanding those differences can help explain why two pieces that look similar on the showroom floor may perform very differently after several years of use.

This is particularly important for furniture that gets used every day. A decorative side table in a guest room does not face the same demands as the family sofa.

Instead of simply asking whether a material looks attractive, think about how it will respond to your household. Children, pets, frequent guests, direct sunlight, spills, and daily use should all influence the decision. Good furniture is not just made from good materials. It uses materials appropriate for the job.

Comfort Can’t Be Judged From a Photograph

Online furniture shopping has made more choices available than ever, but it has also made it easier to judge furniture almost entirely by appearance. A sofa can look perfect on a screen and still be uncomfortable in your home.

Seat depth, cushion firmness, back height, arm height, and overall proportions influence how a sofa actually feels. The right choice can also depend on how you use it. Sitting upright with guests is different from stretching out for a movie or spending an afternoon reading.

High Point’s showroom culture is a reminder that furniture is meant to be experienced physically. Even when buying online, measurements and specifications deserve as much attention as photographs.

Measure the room, compare dimensions with furniture you already find comfortable, and think about how the piece will actually be used.

Trends Should Influence, Not Control, the Decision

The furniture industry is constantly introducing new colors, silhouettes, fabrics, and styles. That creativity is part of what keeps interior design interesting. The problem comes when a trend becomes the main reason for making an expensive purchase.

A lamp, cushion, rug, or paint color can be relatively easy to change when tastes evolve. Replacing a large sofa or dining table every time a new style becomes popular is considerably less practical.

For major pieces, it often makes sense to choose something you genuinely like and use smaller accessories to experiment with trends.

That does not mean furniture has to be boring. It simply means considering whether you would still want the piece if it stopped appearing in design magazines tomorrow.

Think About Furniture in Years, Not Seasons

One of the simplest ways to evaluate furniture is to consider how long you realistically expect to own it.

If a $700 sofa lasts three years while a $1,500 sofa remains comfortable and useful for ten, the cheaper purchase may not have delivered better value. Longevity also goes beyond physical durability. A piece needs to remain useful as your life changes.

Will it work if you move? Can the upholstery handle the way your household actually lives? Is the design versatile enough to survive a room refresh? Can cushions, covers, or individual components be maintained or replaced?

Furniture that remains useful for longer reduces both replacement costs and the inconvenience of repeatedly starting over.

Buy for Your Home, Not the Showroom

Furniture showrooms are carefully arranged to make pieces look their best. Your living room probably has different dimensions, lighting, traffic patterns, and storage needs.

That is why measurements matter. Before buying a large piece, measure not only the space where it will sit but also doors, hallways, staircases, and other access points. Consider walking paths through the room and the relationship between the furniture and windows, fireplaces, radiators, or other fixed features.

Scale can be just as important as style. Beautiful furniture that overwhelms a room rarely feels like the right choice once it arrives.

High Point’s Bigger Lesson

High Point’s furniture story is about more than sofas and tables. The industry has influenced the city’s economy and identity for well over a century, while its twice-yearly market continues to turn the city into an international meeting place for furniture and design.

For ordinary buyers, the useful lesson is much simpler. Furniture deserves a little more consideration than many of us give it.

Look beyond the surface. Ask about materials and construction. Sit down when possible. Compare dimensions. Think about how the piece will age and whether the price reflects something meaningful.

The goal is not necessarily to spend more money on furniture. It is to understand what you are paying for.

That distinction can be the difference between buying something that simply fills a room and choosing something that becomes part of your home for years.