Truck underride accidents are among the deadliest types of collision on public roads today. These crashes occur when a vehicle slides beneath the body of a large commercial truck. The Law Firm of Buchanan, Williams, & O’Brien has represented Springfield truck accident victims for more than forty years. They dig deep into every case, bringing in experts and going after every party responsible for what happened. Understanding how underride crashes occur can help families make sense of a devastating and confusing situation. Families who want answers and accountability can turn to truck crash attorneys who know exactly how to take on trucking companies and their insurers.

How an Underride Collision Happens

An underride accident happens when a car slides under the trailer of a large truck. The trailer sits several feet off the ground, leaving a gap a car can enter at speed. When this occurs, the car’s roof makes violent contact with the trailer undercarriage. Front seat occupants face the greatest danger because the cabin collapses around them. These crashes can happen at the rear, along the side, or during a turn. Each scenario carries a high potential for severe or fatal injuries to everyone inside.

Why These Crashes Are So Deadly

Underride accidents are uniquely deadly because they bypass the car’s safety systems entirely. In a normal crash, airbags and crumple zones absorb a significant portion of impact energy. When a car slides under a trailer, those built-in protections cannot engage at all. The roof absorbs the full crash force, causing traumatic brain injuries and often fatal trauma. Spinal cord damage and severe facial injuries are also commonly documented in underride crashes. That height mismatch is the core reason these accidents are so consistently lethal.

Rear Underride vs. Side Underride

Underride accidents fall into two main types based on where vehicle contact occurs. Rear underride crashes happen when a car strikes the back of a stopped or slowing trailer. Side underride crashes occur when a truck turns or changes lanes and a car slides under. Both types are frequently fatal, though side underride accidents are harder to prevent with current technology. Federal law has long required rear underride guards, but side guard standards remain limited nationally. These differences explain why certain underride crashes are more common in specific road environments.



The Role of Underride Guards

Underride guards are metal barriers designed to stop cars from sliding under a trailer. Federal law requires rear impact guards with minimum strength and height placement standards. Side underride guards are not federally mandated for most commercial vehicles currently on public roads. Even compliant guards may fail at high impact speeds or at unusual crash angles. Guards that are damaged or improperly installed may not stop a car from sliding underneath. A faulty or inadequate underride guard can become some of the most powerful evidence in your case.

Common Causes of Underride Accidents

Several conditions significantly increase the risk of underride accidents on public roadways. Poor visibility is a major factor when trucks lack proper lighting or reflective markings at night. Sudden braking by a truck driver can give trailing motorists no time to react before impact. Unsafe lane changes, wide turns across traffic, and improper roadside parking also contribute to these crashes. Brake failures or malfunctioning trailer lights remove important warnings for drivers approaching from behind. A single mistake by any driver can turn a routine trip into a fatal crash in just seconds.

Who May Be Responsible After a Crash

Liability in an underride accident often extends well beyond the truck driver directly involved. The trucking company may be responsible for inadequate maintenance or poor driver training practices. Manufacturers of faulty underride guards can face liability when their products fail during a crash. Maintenance contractors who skip critical safety inspections may also be held legally accountable. Cargo loading companies sometimes bear responsibility when improper loading affects truck stability or road visibility. Making sure every responsible party is held accountable gives you the best chance at real compensation.

Federal Regulations and Safety Standards

Commercial trucks are governed by extensive federal safety rules that apply to all public roadways. The FMCSA sets standards for rear guards, lighting, trailer markings, and driver rest requirements. Violations of these regulations serve as important evidence of negligence after a serious crash. Black box data, maintenance logs, and inspection reports can confirm whether all safety rules were followed. Trucking companies move fast after a crash to protect their records and limit what you can see. Getting an attorney involved quickly gives you a real fighting chance to preserve the evidence you need.



What Legal Representation Means for Victims

Victims of serious underride accidents face complex legal battles against well-resourced trucking companies and insurers. Cases like these often require accident reconstruction experts, medical specialists, and trucking industry consultants to build properly. Insurance companies defending large trucking fleets are aggressive and push hard to minimize any settlement offer. Missouri law imposes strict filing deadlines, and missing them can permanently end a victim’s right to compensation. If a fair settlement is not on the table, you need an attorney who is ready to take your case to trial. After everything you have been through, you deserve someone who will fight for you with everything they have.

Injuries Commonly Seen in Underride Accidents

Underride accidents produce some of the most severe injuries documented in any type of vehicle collision. Traumatic brain injuries are common because the roof absorbs direct and violent force during the crash. Spinal cord damage can lead to permanent paralysis requiring lifelong care and specialized assistive equipment. Broken bones, internal injuries, and deep lacerations are regularly found among underride crash survivors. Burn injuries may occur when the fuel system is compromised and a fire erupts after impact. For survivors, the medical bills alone can add up to millions of dollars over the course of a lifetime.

What Victims and Families Should Do After a Crash

Taking the right steps after an underride accident protects both your health and your legal rights. Seeking immediate medical care is the top priority, even when injuries do not seem severe right away. Document the scene with photographs, witness contacts, and a copy of the police report as soon as possible. Avoid speaking with trucking company representatives or insurance adjusters without consulting a qualified attorney first. Evidence like black box data and driver logs can disappear within days of a crash if not secured. A good attorney can move fast to lock down that evidence while you concentrate on getting better.

Survivors and families can spend years dealing with pain, grief, and financial pressure that never seems to let up. The legal system provides a real path to accountability for those whose negligence caused the crash. The most important things you can do right now are move fast, preserve evidence, and get good legal help. Trucking companies and their insurers rarely pay what they owe unless someone pushes hard on your behalf. The sooner you act, the better your chances of recovering everything you are owed. Every family touched by an underride accident deserves real answers, real accountability, and someone genuinely fighting in their corner.