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Living abroad presents numerous opportunities for personal growth. However, individuals may be surprised to discover that there are increased financial responsibilities associated with residing outside of the United States.

Many American families residing overseas find themselves inquiring, “Are we required to report our foreign bank accounts to the US government?” In many cases, the answer is ‘Yes.’ Below is an outline of what FBAR is and what it means for families living abroad.

What Is An FBAR?

Federal Bank Account Reporting (FBAR) is actually FinCEN Form 114. It does not constitute a tax form but rather the disclosure requirement that the US Department of the Treasury uses to keep track of funds maintained in Foreign Bank Accounts.

FBAR is not dependent on you owing any US taxes if you are a US resident or citizen living outside of the United States. An oversight can lead to serious consequences, making it crucial for expatriates to be aware of their FBAR obligations and ensure compliance.

How to File FBAR

FBAR must be filed electronically using the FinCEN system. While it is fairly straightforward, it can become complicated due to multiple accounts, different currencies, and the number of people in your family.

If you’re dealing with multiple foreign accounts or trying to understand your overall obligations, it often helps to think about FBAR alongside broader expat tax compliance. Many US families living abroad find it easier to stay compliant when they approach it as part of their overall expat tax and FBAR filing process, especially when coordinating foreign bank accounts, shared household finances, and income reporting across different countries.

Who Must File FBAR?

US citizens, Green card holders, and Tax Residents must file an FBAR if their total value of all accounts located outside of the US combined exceeds $10,000 at any point throughout the calendar year. The threshold for the FBAR applies to all foreign accounts combined.

Individual account balances will not disqualify you from being required to file the FBAR. Therefore, even though every account you maintain outside of the United States has less than $10,000, you could still be required to file an FBAR.

In addition, there are additional rules that may apply to families, as parents may need to file FBARs for joint accounts with children. This applies to any account in a child’s name and accounts for which they have signing authority.

The FBAR requirement applies not only to bank accounts, but also to a variety of financial accounts you may have while you’re living abroad. It also applies to savings and/or checking accounts, brokerage/investment accounts, and certain foreign retirement accounts.

How FBAR Relates to Your Tax Return

FBAR is filed separately through FinCEN, but it relates to your tax return, which includes a question about foreign financial accounts. Your answer must match what you report on your FBAR. Inconsistencies between the two reports that you’re filing will raise a lot of questions.

To address inconsistencies, treat filings as a single consolidated event. Even if you’re eligible for tax benefits such as the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, FBAR Requirements must still be met independently. To simplify the FBAR filing process, keep a record of the following.

Account names, numbers, and financial institutions

Maximum balances on those accounts by month for the year

Dates when the total balance exceeds $10,000

Creating a simple spreadsheet and updating it on a regular basis can save you a large amount of time when it’s time to file your FBAR.

Turning FBAR Into a Simple Routine Promotes Compliance

FBAR is less about complexity and more about awareness and consistency. Once you understand that it’s a reporting requirement triggered by your total foreign account balances, not your tax liability, it becomes much easier to manage.

For families living abroad, treating FBAR as part of your overall financial routine can prevent unnecessary stress or penalties. When in doubt, consider seeking the opinion of professionals. They can help turn a seemingly complex task into a breeze.