Soccer seems like a simple game, but some of its rules cause a lot of controversy and questions. Many fans look for an analysis of the rules of the game in order to place a successful bet. You can do this if you 1xBet download Android app to your device. The bookmaker offers a wide range of markets for predictions. Offside is one of the most discussed and misunderstood rules in soccer. An offside position is recorded when a player passes the ball. The attacking player is closer to the opponent’s goal than the ball and the second-to-last defender. The complexity arises from several factors:

It is important to consider the moment of the pass, not the moment of receiving the ball;

The line of defenders can move synchronously;

The decision is made in a fraction of a second.

In addition, referees use a video replay system that can determine the slightest centimeter advantage. Sometimes offside is called because of a barely noticeable position of the foot or body. Such moments are often used in betting by 1xBet bettors who download the app to their Android smartphone. Bets can be placed using the single or express system. The offside rule was created to make the game fair by eliminating “standing guard” at the goal.

The best offside players in the history of modern football

Artificially creating an offside situation is an important element of football tactics. It requires perfect coordination between defenders. The best practitioners of this technique were players who knew how to raise the defensive line in sync and sense the moment of the pass. By the way, if you use 1xBet promotivni kod, you can double your chances of winning when betting on such a moment. In the 2000s, Milan’s defense with Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta was considered the benchmark for line play. They skillfully built up the defensive line and simultaneously moved forward. As a result, the opposing forwards did not have time to return to their correct positions. Thanks to good communication and constant cues to each other, the team regularly used the offside trap.The Barcelona team of the Josep Guardiola era was also famous for its high defensive line, where Carles Puyol played a key role. Among national teams, Germany’s various generations are worth mentioning. Even today, teams that use this technique competently gain a serious advantage on the field. To be successful in 1xBet betting at such moments, it is better to use a promotivni kod or a starting bonus. This will allow you to get the most out of your predictions.