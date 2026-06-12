Florida has hard deadlines for filing a personal injury lawsuit, and missing one means losing your case. If someone else’s negligence hurt you, those time limits matter more than most people realize. The rules changed in 2023, and the window to sue is now significantly shorter than it was. Most personal injury victims now have just two years from the date of injury to file. Weisser Law Firm can walk you through how these changes affect what you’re entitled to recover. After a serious accident, knowing your deadline may be the most important thing you do.

Why the Statute of Limitations Exists

A statute of limitations is a legal rule that limits how long a person can sue. These deadlines exist because evidence doesn’t last forever, and memories fade faster than most people expect. Wait too long, and the proof that supports your case may simply be gone. Florida has revised these caps over the years to reflect changes in its civil justice system. The two-year limit now applies to most negligence cases across Florida. Obtaining legal help after an injury sooner rather than later gives you a clearer picture of where you stand.

The 2023 Reform and What Changed

Before March 2023, Florida gave most personal injury plaintiffs four full years to file a claim. Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 837, cutting that window to two years for newer cases. The idea was to reduce the volume of lawsuits and stabilize insurance costs across the state. Plaintiffs hurt before March 24, 2023, may still fall under the older four year rule. If you’re not sure whether your claim is still valid, the date of your injury is where to start. Don’t assume the window has closed until you’ve actually confirmed it with someone who knows.

How the Two-Year Deadline Is Calculated

The clock typically starts on the date of the accident when the injury first occurred. In some situations, the harm is not immediately obvious, so courts apply the discovery rule. Under that rule, the deadline begins when the victim knew or should have known an injury happened. This exception applies most often in cases involving medical errors or delayed onset conditions. Courts still expect you to move quickly once you know something is wrong. Even with the discovery rule on your side, waiting too long after a diagnosis can get your case thrown out.

Medical Malpractice Has Its Own Rules

If your injury involves medical negligence, the rules around your deadline are more complicated than a typical personal injury case. The deadline is two years from when the incident was discovered or reasonably should have been found. Florida also imposes a hard outer limit of four years from the date of the negligent act. When a provider committed fraud or concealment, that limit may be extended up to seven years. All those layered rules make malpractice cases among the most time-sensitive in the state. The sooner you get moving, the better your chances of filing before time runs out.

Wrongful Death Claims Follow a Separate Timeline

When someone dies because of another person’s negligence, the case is handled as a wrongful death claim under Florida law. The Wrongful Death Act gives surviving family members two years from the date of death to file. The estate’s personal representative is the proper party to bring this claim in civil court. Wrongful death claims almost never qualify for the discovery rule exception, so the two-year clock starts right away. Many families don’t realize this and end up losing valuable time. Moving quickly protects the evidence and keeps your family’s case intact.

Government Defendants Require Faster Action

If a government agency is responsible for your injury, the process is more complicated, and the deadlines come faster. Florida law requires an injured party to file a formal notice of claim with the agency first. That notice must be submitted within three years and is not a substitute for the actual lawsuit. Once filed, the government has six months to respond before the plaintiff may proceed in court. Skip that notice, and you can lose your right to sue entirely, even if your claim is completely valid. If you were hurt by a government employee or on public property, time is not on your side.

When Minors Are Injured

Florida has specific protections built into the law for children who get hurt before they turn 18. In most personal injury cases, the filing deadline is paused while the victim remains under eighteen. The clock typically begins on the child’s eighteenth birthday, giving them until age twenty to file. Malpractice cases involving minors may follow different tolling rules that affect this timeline. Parents can also pursue a claim on a minor’s behalf before the child turns eighteen. The rules that apply depend on how old your child was and what kind of injury occurred, so the details really matter here.

The Discovery Rule and Latent Injuries

Not every injury shows up right after an accident, and Florida law accounts for that. The clock starts when you reasonably should have known you were hurt and why. This applies most often in toxic exposure, product liability, and certain surgical complication cases. Courts look at what you knew, when you knew it, and how quickly you got medical attention. Seeing a doctor as soon as something feels wrong creates a timeline that’s much easier to defend. Even in cases where injuries take time to surface, dragging your feet after you find out can sink an otherwise solid claim.

Comparative Fault and Its Effect on Claims

Florida’s 2023 reforms changed how fault is shared, and it can seriously affect what you’re able to recover. If you’re found more than fifty percent responsible for the accident, you walk away with nothing. Previously, Florida used pure comparative fault, allowing partial recovery regardless of the plaintiff’s degree of blame. That makes it more important than ever to get a clear picture of liability before deciding to file. Evidence, witness accounts, and accident reconstruction all play a role in determining fault. Knowing where you stand on fault helps you decide whether pursuing a claim actually makes sense.

Preserving Evidence Before the Deadline

Meeting the filing deadline matters, but protecting your evidence from the very start matters just as much. Photos, medical records, police reports, and witness information become harder to track down over time. Florida courts expect you to preserve anything relevant to your case. Let key evidence disappear, and a court may assume you had something to hide. Start documenting everything right after the accident and keep it organized. Treating evidence with the same urgency as your deadline gives your case a much stronger foundation.

Florida’s two-year deadline is not something you can work around if you miss it. The 2023 change left less time to build and file a solid case than most people expect. Minors, government claims, malpractice, and wrongful death cases all follow their own specific rules. Figuring out which deadline applies to your situation requires a careful review of the facts. The safest move is always to act quickly because lost time in a legal case rarely comes back. The clock starts the day you get hurt, and that is exactly when protecting yourself needs to begin.