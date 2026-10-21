[Photo by Dorin Musat’s Images on Canva.]

You don’t always have to visit a clinic to discuss a medical concern. If you have new symptoms or need continuing care for an existing condition, you may be able to speak with a healthcare professional by phone or video. Some providers also let you send readings and test results through secure patient portals.

The services available depend on what you need and how much information a clinician can obtain remotely. A video call may be sufficient for one concern, while another requires laboratory testing or a physical examination. Here are the medical services men in North Carolina can commonly access through telehealth and what to expect from each.

Primary Care for Common Symptoms

If you develop cold symptoms, seasonal allergies, a headache, or an upset stomach, you can ask a primary care provider if a virtual appointment is appropriate. During the visit, you’ll describe your symptoms, when they started, and how they’ve changed. Your clinician will ask follow-up questions and decide which next steps are appropriate.

For example, if you’ve had persistent nasal congestion, your provider may ask about fever, facial pain, and medications you’ve already tried. Depending on your answers, they may recommend symptom relief or arrange a physical examination if necessary.

A remote assessment has limits. If your clinician needs to examine your abdomen, listen to your lungs, or collect a sample, you’ll need an in-person visit. You can still use the initial consultation to establish what further care is necessary.

Mental Health Counseling and Psychiatric Care

You can attend individual counseling sessions online for concerns such as anxiety, depression, prolonged stress, or alcohol use. During an initial session, a therapist will usually ask about your symptoms and medical history. Once you’ve discussed your concerns, you can agree on treatment priorities and use later sessions to assess your progress.

Telehealth can also be used for psychiatric assessments and medication follow-ups. If a psychiatrist prescribes medication, subsequent appointments may cover symptom changes, side effects, and possible adjustments. Prescribing rules can depend on the medication, so ask the provider what can be managed remotely.

If you already attend therapy in person, ask if your clinician offers virtual sessions. You may be able to continue working on your existing treatment plan through video appointments with the same therapist.

Sexual Health Consultations and Testosterone Treatment

Erectile difficulties and concerns about sexually transmitted infections are two reasons to request a telehealth consultation. A clinician can ask about symptoms, medications, and relevant medical history before recommending tests or treatment. For an STI concern, you may need to collect a sample at home or visit a laboratory, depending on the infection being investigated.

Men experiencing symptoms associated with low testosterone can also begin with an online assessment. Fatigue and reduced sexual desire have several possible causes, so clinicians need laboratory results before diagnosing testosterone deficiency. Diagnosis generally requires symptoms consistent with the condition and repeatedly low testosterone levels confirmed through morning blood tests.

Sexual health services may be easier to access through local providers or those that can arrange medical testing in your city. For example, if you’re looking into TRT treatment in Raleigh, you can explore services such as Feel30. The provider can send a nurse to your home or office in Raleigh for a blood draw or mail you an at-home testing kit. Feel30 also offers online consultations with licensed clinicians and discreet medication delivery after treatment approval.

Before starting testosterone therapy, discuss its potential risks and effects on fertility, particularly if you plan to have children.

Ongoing Care for Chronic Conditions

If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, some routine appointments can take place remotely. During these visits, you and your clinician can review symptoms, discuss how well your treatment is working, and decide if changes are necessary. This is especially useful when you need frequent follow-ups but don’t require an examination at every appointment.

Home measurements may be part of the process. If you have hypertension, your clinician may ask you to record blood pressure readings at set times. If you have diabetes, you may need to share blood glucose readings. Ask which numbers to record, how to send them securely, and when your care team plans to review them.

Your provider may still schedule in-person examinations or laboratory tests to assess complications and monitor your condition. Ask which appointments can remain virtual so you can plan your care around those requirements.

Prescription Reviews and Follow-Up Appointments

You can use telehealth to discuss medication side effects or request prescription refills when a remote assessment is sufficient. Your provider may ask about the dose, how consistently you’ve taken the medication, and any problems you’ve experienced. The clinician can use this information to determine if you should continue the prescription or need a change.

Before booking a prescription appointment, ask if your medicine can be prescribed remotely and if any tests are required. Some medications have additional prescribing requirements, so a previous prescription doesn’t necessarily mean you can obtain a refill online. If your clinician approves a refill, confirm how the prescription will reach your preferred pharmacy.

Virtual follow-ups may also be available after an in-person visit or procedure. For instance, your clinician may use an online appointment to review test results, check how symptoms have progressed, or discuss your recovery instructions. If they need to examine a wound or investigate a new complication, you’ll need an in-person assessment.

Conclusion

Men in North Carolina can use telehealth for common medical concerns and continuing care. You may also be able to attend mental health appointments or begin an evaluation for testosterone deficiency online. In each case, the clinician must decide if a remote assessment provides enough information to treat you safely.

Before booking, confirm that your provider is authorized to treat patients in North Carolina. Check the cost of the appointment and ask about any tests or in-person visits you’ll need. Keeping these details in mind can help you decide when to schedule virtual care and when to make an appointment at a clinic.

References

Health Resources and Services Administration. (2025, January 17). How do I use telehealth for behavioral health care? Telehealth.HHS.gov.

Health Resources and Services Administration. (2026, June 16). What can be treated through telehealth? Telehealth.HHS.gov.

Health Resources and Services Administration. (2026, September 30). How can I use telehealth to prevent and manage chronic diseases? Telehealth.HHS.gov.

North Carolina Medical Board. (n.d.). Consumer FAQs: Telemedicine.