Getting into an accident leaves most people feeling confused and unsure what to do. The moments right after an incident can feel overwhelming, especially when injuries are involved. O’Hare & Koch Personal Injury Lawyers in Texas has guided accident victims through the recovery process for years. Every part of your case is handled from the first consultation through final resolution. After an accident, the legal process can feel overwhelming without someone in your corner. Nobody should have to fight a case like this alone. The right legal team changes everything.

Check Yourself and Others for Injuries

Your first priority after any accident is to assess whether you or anyone nearby is hurt. Even injuries that seem minor at first can become more serious without prompt attention. Do not move anyone who may have a neck or spine injury unless there is immediate danger. Stay calm and take stock of your surroundings before doing anything else. When panic sets in, people make bad calls that only make things worse. A clear head in those first moments leads to better outcomes for everyone involved.

Call Emergency Services Right Away

Once you have assessed the situation, contact emergency services as soon as it is safe. Calling 911 ensures that medical help and law enforcement arrive at the scene quickly. Officers will document the incident and create an official report that may matter later. Do not assume someone else has already called, as delays can be costly to your case. Emergency responders are trained to spot injuries you might not even feel yet. Getting them on the scene right away is one of the most important things you can do.

Move to a Safe Location If Possible

If the accident involves vehicles and it is safe, move cars out of the flow of traffic. Staying in the middle of a road after a collision puts everyone at additional risk. Turn on hazard lights and use road flares or warning triangles if they are available. Do not leave the scene, as doing so can have serious legal consequences for you. Wait for emergency services in a location away from moving traffic whenever possible. Your safety and the safety of others at the scene should always come first.

Document Everything at the Scene

The evidence you gather right after an accident can make or break your case down the road. Use your phone to photograph vehicles, damage, road conditions, and any visible injuries. Capture traffic signs, skid marks, and anything else that might explain how the accident happened. Write down the time and location while the details are still fresh in your mind. If witnesses are present, ask for their contact information before they leave. Strong documentation protects you if questions arise later about what happened.

Exchange Information With All Parties

Once everyone is safe and help is on the way, make sure you exchange information with everyone involved. Collect full names, phone numbers, addresses, driver’s license numbers, and insurance details from each driver. Also note the make, model, color, and license plate of all vehicles at the scene. Be cooperative, but avoid making statements about fault or liability at this point. What you say right after an accident can come back to hurt you. Stick to the facts and let your attorney handle the rest.

Seek Medical Attention Even Without Obvious Symptoms

One common mistake accident victims make is skipping care because they feel fine right away. Some of the most serious injuries, like soft tissue damage or a traumatic brain injury, do not show up right away. Seeing a doctor within 24 hours creates a record that ties your injuries directly to the accident. Insurance companies will look for gaps in your treatment and use them to argue your injuries are exaggerated. Sticking with your recommended care shows you are serious about your recovery. And documenting everything from the start puts you in a much stronger position when it counts.

Report the Accident to Your Insurance Company

Notify your insurance provider about the accident as soon as possible, ideally on the same day. Most policies require you to report accidents quickly, and waiting too long can put your coverage at risk. Provide accurate information about what occurred without speculating about fault or volunteering opinions. Keep notes of every conversation, including the date, time, and representative’s name. Do not agree to a recorded statement without first speaking to a legal professional. Before you talk to any insurance adjuster, make sure you know your rights so you do not get taken advantage of.

Avoid Discussing the Accident on Social Media

It can be tempting to post about your accident on social media when you are shaken and seeking support. Anything you post publicly can be found and used against you by insurance companies or the other side. Even an innocent comment about feeling fine can be taken out of context and hurt your claim. Do not post anything about the accident, your injuries, or your case on social media. Ask friends and family not to tag you in posts related to the incident. Staying quiet about your case online could be one of the smartest moves you make.

Keep Records of All Expenses and Losses

Start tracking every expense tied to the accident from day one. Save medical bills, prescription receipts, repair estimates, and any other costs that have come up. Keep a journal tracking pain levels, missed work days, and how your injuries affect daily activities. Medical bills only tell part of the story. Lost wages and the long-term costs of the injury matter just as much. The more organized your records are, the stronger your position when it is time to negotiate.

Understand the Time Limits for Filing a Claim

Texas sets a strict deadline for filing personal injury claims, and missing it can cost you everything. It does not matter how strong your case is if you wait too long to act. The statute of limitations for most personal injury cases is two years from the accident date. Moving quickly keeps evidence intact and witness memories fresh, and ensures you do not miss any deadlines. Waiting to call an attorney puts your claim in real danger. The sooner you understand what applies to your situation, the better off you will be.

What you do after an accident touches everything: your health, your finances, and your legal rights. Moving fast and staying organized gives you the best shot at getting back what you lost. One missed detail can seriously hurt an otherwise solid case. A good attorney sees angles most people would never catch on their own. The sooner you get that support, the better your chances. Do not wait until something goes wrong to pick up the phone.