Ever wondered where someone is employed? It is natural to search for details about a person’s employer, not just when you are looking to hire, but in a variety of circumstances.

Marketers would want this information to target potential customers for their products and services. Entrepreneurs may need it to explore business opportunities like partnerships and investments. You could be curious about where someone works when you fancy them as well (so you could hopefully see more of them).

The obvious way to find out, of course, is by asking the person in question. But then again, there could be various reasons prompting you to be discreet. It could be that you are embarrassed to ask them directly. Even if you ask, they might not want to disclose their employer if they don’t know you well enough.

In such instances, how can you discover a person’s workplace by yourself? Here are five effective techniques that are sure to get you results.

1. Look for Them on Nuwber’s People Directory

Nuwber’s people search engine is a reliable tool for finding information due to several reasons. It collects records from a variety of public sources, so you can be certain that the data you are getting is ethically obtained. The platform also deploys AI and other technologies to regularly update details to ensure data validity and accuracy. The best part is the amount of info the site can dig up (usually, a lot more than just an employer’s name).

Nuwber currently covers over 300 million Americans. Its phone number and email databases are also pretty extensive, with 340 million and 305 million records, respectively. The address database has 118 million addresses from across the U.S., from Philadelphia, PA, to Los Angeles, CA. All these data points are searchable on their own. So, you can look for records using a person’s first and last name, phone number, email, or address.

2. Go Through Their LinkedIn Profile

Why LinkedIn? Because it is a professional network with 250 million American users. And unlike other social platforms, LinkedIn organizes profiles in a resume format, focusing on individuals’ work background, achievements, interests, and the like.

This enables users to showcase their expertise and knowledge, find new jobs to advance their careers, and explore business and collaboration opportunities. So, many people make sure their profiles are complete with workplaces, job roles, responsibilities, and other details you would expect to see in a resume.

You can find LinkedIn users by clicking the People tab at the top of the home page and searching by their first and last names. If you have an account, log in to get access to various search filters (such as location and industry) and view profiles with restricted public visibility.

3. Review Their Social Media Activities

Let’s say the person you are interested in doesn’t have a LinkedIn profile (or is using a different name, preventing you from finding their account). When this happens, you can search for their activities on other social media sites to discover where they work.

If you know which networking sites they are active on, use that platform’s search bar to look for them. However, keep in mind that some people use nicknames instead of their real names on their social profiles. So, you might have to do some extra digging to locate the correct account.

Once you find it, check their bio section for any indication of a workplace. You can also go through their posts, reshares, likes, and comments for clues.

4. Run a Name Search on Google

Social media sites retrieve information based on what they already have within their platforms. Google, on the other hand, can browse the depths of the internet and pull up relevant content from a variety of third-party websites. This can be useful for uncovering blog posts, news articles, directory entries, industry listings, advertisements, and countless other places that may contain references to a person’s place of work.

To help Google find the best matching results, you will need to use specific keywords, like [full name]+workplace, [full name]+employer, or [full name]+company.

But a word of caution: Looking up information on Google can take some time and effort, depending on the number of individuals with the same name and the type of material available online. You may also have to use different combinations of keywords and go through several search results to unearth what you need.

5. Search via Industry Sources

Remember, certain professionals like doctors, teachers, real estate agents, and lawyers must obtain licenses or register with specific organizations. These institutes could sometimes reveal work information of those registered with them. State bar associations, for instance, maintain searchable databases of their lawyers, which may contain workplace details.

Even professions and industries that don’t require licenses to practice could have membership organizations (like the Society for Human Resource Management and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants). Some of them might allow the public to browse their member directories, which could have employment information.

Another option is to reach out to your professional network (say, on LinkedIn) to see if anyone is aware of the current workplace of the person in question. If you have an idea of where that might be, you can also try contacting the relevant company to confirm.

To Conclude

If you ever need to figure out a person’s place of work, Nuwber’s people search directory, LinkedIn profiles, and social media activities on other networking sites can all help pull up valuable details. Google’s search engine and industry sources (such as membership organizations) may also prove to be useful.

However, before you resort to any of them, it is important to consider the exact purpose of discovering a person’s employer. This is because regulations could apply based on how you intend to use what you find. For instance, if you are looking for info for an employment background check, you will not be legally allowed to use Nuwber’s search services and, instead, may need to reach out to an agency specializing in pre-employment screening.