This article delves into how the revamped Charlotte Hornets roster—including additions like Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner—affects the fantasy basketball value of their star guard, LaMelo Ball. It breaks down his ranking, contract, health caveats, and how the supporting cast may influence both on-court chemistry and fantasy outcomes.

LaMelo Ball’s Fantasy Rank

LaMelo Ball’s consensus ranking among fantasy basketball players is solid but nuanced. For the 2025 season, his Draft Rank among guards sits around #11, with his best projection at #8 and his lowest ranking near #57. His average draft position (ADP) remains among the first ten overall picks, while his roster percentage sits at 100% on Yahoo and 98% on ESPN platforms. This places him firmly among the league’s elite fantasy guards, though the large ranking variance underlines both his upside and risk.

Ball’s recent statistical output remains elite. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 32 minutes over 47 games. His previous three-year averages stand at 24.2 points, 7.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. These numbers firmly establish him as a top-tier asset in both points and category-based fantasy formats.

Given his statistical output, health concerns, and roster environment, Ball should be drafted early in the first round of a standard fantasy basketball draft. He comfortably ranks within the top 10 overall picks among all positions, particularly valuable in formats that reward assists and steals. His max contract ensures role stability, making him a safe cornerstone pick with massive upside. As the Hornets continue developing their young core, fans preparing for the upcoming fantasy basketball draft should keep a close eye on LaMelo Ball’s health and Brandon Miller’s expanding offensive role — two factors that could make Charlotte one of the league’s most intriguing rosters for fantasy value.

Health & Availability

Ball’s availability remains the main concern for fantasy managers. In the 2022-23 season, he played only 36 games while averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. The 2023-24 campaign was even shorter, with just 22 games and averages of 23.9 points, 8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. During 2024-25, Ball managed 47 starts and posted 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and a minor procedure on his right wrist in late March. The Hornets also suffered league-leading injury totals, losing more games to injuries than any team besides Philadelphia. Across two seasons, Ball, Brandon Miller, and key teammates logged only 828 minutes together in over 39 games.

In fantasy terms, these absences impact total production far more than efficiency metrics. Even elite per-game averages lose value when a player misses extensive time. For Ball, maintaining at least 60 games is crucial to justify a first-round selection. His talent is unquestionable, but availability risk must factor heavily into draft decisions. Managers may consider securing insurance options or balancing risk with durable contributors elsewhere on their roster.

Contract & Role Security

Ball’s long-term contract further reinforces his fantasy reliability when healthy. He signed a five-year, $203.85 million deal with an average annual salary of $40.77 million, fully guaranteed. His 2025-26 cap hit is $37.96 million, reflecting Charlotte’s commitment to him as the franchise centerpiece. That financial dedication ensures consistent playing time and leadership responsibility when available.

From a fantasy perspective, this contract cements his role as the primary offensive engine. He will continue to command heavy usage, handling most of the playmaking duties while being allowed the freedom to score and create. Unlike some high-usage guards who face rotational threats, Ball’s position is secure. The team’s future is built around him, giving him a high floor in any fantasy format.

Hornets Roster Revamp & Chemistry

The Hornets have reshaped their roster around youth, adding Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner to complement Ball and Miller. This shift should enhance both spacing and chemistry, potentially leading to higher assist totals and offensive flow.

Duke standout Kon Knueppel, selected 4th overall in the 2025 draft, is expected to start alongside Ball, Miller, Bridges, and Kalkbrenner. Knueppel’s perimeter shooting, high basketball IQ, and off-ball movement give Charlotte a new dimension. His spacing allows Ball to face fewer double-teams and opens passing lanes that could translate into more assists. Knueppel’s addition also helps balance the offense, reducing Ball’s isolation workload and boosting his efficiency.

Second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner (34th overall) adds rim protection and finishing ability at 7’0″. His defensive presence addresses one of Charlotte’s most glaring weaknesses—paint defense—and his ability to roll effectively off pick-and-roll plays could increase Ball’s assist potential. With a true lob target now on the roster, Ball can leverage his passing vision more dynamically.

Meanwhile, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges remain critical components. Miller’s growing offensive role could ease some scoring pressure off Ball while preserving his assist upside. The Hornets’ goal is to keep Ball and Miller on the court together for extended stretches, unlocking the full offensive potential that has been hindered by health setbacks.

Fantasy Breakout & Risks for Supporting Players

Knueppel could be one of the more intriguing late-round fantasy sleepers. His shooting volume and fit within Charlotte’s offensive scheme make him valuable, particularly if he logs heavy minutes as a rookie. Ball’s assist totals could climb as Knueppel establishes himself as a reliable perimeter target.

Kalkbrenner’s fantasy outlook is more modest but valuable in deep leagues. His defensive stats—blocks, rebounds, and field-goal percentage—may provide consistency without hurting offensive flow. His rim-running efficiency complements Ball’s playmaking style, helping the offense generate easier looks.

The key risks remain tied to Ball’s health and team durability. If Ball misses extended time again, Charlotte’s offensive structure could collapse. Additionally, if Miller’s offensive usage rises too sharply, it may slightly reduce Ball’s scoring opportunities, though assists should remain steady.

Projected Fantasy Rank and Draft Strategy

All factors considered, Ball projects as a top 10 overall fantasy player entering the 2025-26 season. His per-game averages rival those top guards like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, especially in leagues that weigh assists and steals heavily. If healthy, he can deliver elite numbers across multiple categories.

For drafting purposes, targeting Ball between picks 6 and 10 is reasonable in standard leagues. He offers elite production but carries durability risk, so managers should secure solid backups or injury insurance. In points-based formats, his usage rate and offensive control make him one of the safest high-upside guards to build around. His contract of security, combined with a more balanced roster, positions him as a premium fantasy investment.

Summary of Impact on Fantasy Value

LaMelo Ball’s fantasy profile remains among the most dynamic in basketball. His averages—25.2 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals—secure his elite status when active. His health issues have limited total value, but Charlotte’s commitment and roster upgrades indicate optimism moving forward.

Kon Knueppel’s shooting, Ryan Kalkbrenner’s interior presence, and Brandon Miller’s evolving role all point toward improved team efficiency and spacing, directly benefiting Ball’s fantasy output. The key for managers lies in balancing risk and reward: draft Ball early but build a roster that can absorb potential absences.

Overall, Ball stands as a cornerstone fantasy option, ranking comfortably within the top 10 overall. His contract ensures long-term stability, his supporting cast enhances his playmaking, and if health aligns, he could post career-best fantasy production in 2025-26.