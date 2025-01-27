The city of Greensboro is activating White Flag operations tonight, offering locations for homeless individuals to stay overnight. Chilly weather paired with wind gusts will come to the city this evening. At 11 p.m., temperatures will drop to 41 degrees, continuing to fall until 6 a.m. when it’s slated to hit 34 degrees. Temperatures will climb back up to 43 degrees by 10 a.m. Wind gusts will reach 10 mph at 1 a.m. before hitting a high of 12 mph at 4 a.m.

Activation of White Flag happens when the actual or “feels like” temperature is at least 32 degrees for two or more hours, as well as when the weather forecast or current conditions include a “winter weather event causing freezing precipitation, extended below-freezing temperatures, and/or wind concerns, which may impact homeless encampments,” according to the city.

I’m homeless. Where can I stay tonight?

Greensboro Urban Ministry at 305 W. Gate City Blvd. will provide overnight winter shelter for men and women from 8 p.m.-8 a.m.

Glenwood Church at 1417 Glenwood Ave. will provide overnight shelter for adults with children only, from 8 p.m.-6:30 a.m. This location will be staffed by the city’s Office of Community Safety team, which is “trained to work with special populations and coordinate services for families upon request,” according to the city’s press release.

For more information, contact the Community Safety team by calling or texting 336-402-2499 or by calling the Greensboro Urban Ministry at 336-271-5959.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'White Flag in Greensboro: Overnight shelter offered for the homeless tonight', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/white-flag-in-greensboro-overnight-shelter-offered-for-the-homeless-tonight/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'White Flag in Greensboro: Overnight shelter offered for the homeless tonight', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/white-flag-in-greensboro-overnight-shelter-offered-for-the-homeless-tonight/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">The city of Greensboro is activating White Flag operations tonight, offering locations for homeless individuals to stay overnight. Chilly weather paired with wind gusts will come to the city this evening. At 11 p.m., temperatures will drop to 41 degrees, continuing to fall until 6 a.m. when it’s slated to hit 34 degrees. Temperatures will climb back up to 43 degrees by 10 a.m. Wind gusts will reach 10 mph at 1 a.m. before hitting a high of 12 mph at 4 a.m.</p> <p>Activation of White Flag happens when the actual or “feels like” temperature is at least 32 degrees for two or more hours, as well as when the weather forecast or current conditions include a “winter weather event causing freezing precipitation, extended below-freezing temperatures, and/or wind concerns, which may impact homeless encampments,” according to the city.</p><div class="tcb-279dd526d76bf7e91ba8676e2662df43 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-279dd526d76bf7e91ba8676e2662df43"></div><div class="tcb-d87ada65d5f22d6a3e3757ce4eb19d13 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-d87ada65d5f22d6a3e3757ce4eb19d13"></div> <p><strong>I’m homeless. Where can I stay tonight? </strong></p> <ul class="wp-block-list"> <li>Greensboro Urban Ministry at 305 W. Gate City Blvd. will provide overnight winter shelter for men and women from 8 p.m.-8 a.m.</li> <li>Glenwood Church at 1417 Glenwood Ave. will provide overnight shelter for adults with children only, from 8 p.m.-6:30 a.m. This location will be staffed by the city’s <a href="https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/executive/office-of-community-safety">Office of Community Safety</a> team, which is “trained to work with special populations and coordinate services for families upon request,” according to the city’s press release.</li> </ul> <p><em>For more information, contact the Community Safety team by calling or texting 336-402-2499 or by calling the Greensboro Urban Ministry at 336-271-5959.</em></p> <div class="tcb-dad4a50338d80a008f6e8e6f3f5d12a7 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-dad4a50338d80a008f6e8e6f3f5d12a7"></div><div class="tcb-9a9b9eb622022eb40128727191ffe536 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-9a9b9eb622022eb40128727191ffe536"></div><div class="tcb-4468130200d03a43a0a08ae51544dbca tcb-real1" id="tcb-4468130200d03a43a0a08ae51544dbca"></div> Click to copy