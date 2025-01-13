The city of Greensboro is activating White Flag tonight, offering locations for homeless individuals to stay overnight as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s for several hours this evening. At 11 p.m., temperatures will drop to 32 degrees, continuing to fall until 8 a.m. when it’s slated to hit 26 degrees. Temperatures will climb back up to 34 degrees by 11 a.m.
Activation of White Flag happens when the actual or “feels like” temperature is at least 32 degrees for two or more hours, as well as when the weather forecast or current conditions include a “winter weather event causing freezing precipitation, extended below-freezing temperatures, and/or wind concerns, which may impact homeless encampments,” according to the city.
I’m homeless. Where can I stay tonight?
Greensboro Urban Ministry at 305 W. Gate City Blvd. will provide overnight winter shelter for men and women from 8 p.m.-8 a.m.
Glenwood Church at 1417 Glenwood Ave. will provide overnight shelter for adults with children only, from 8 p.m.-6:30 a.m. This location will be staffed by the city’s Office of Community Safety team, which is “trained to work with special populations and coordinate services for families upon request,” according to the city’s press release.
For more information, contact the Community Safety team by calling or texting 336-402-2499 or by calling the Greensboro Urban Ministry at 336-271-5959.
