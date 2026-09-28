Look at the cars parked in any Greensboro or Winston-Salem driveway. They’re older than ever, and they’re also far more complicated than cars of the same age used to be. That combination is changing what happens in every service bay in the region. It’s why “Can you fit me in Thursday?” now often gets a laugh, and a date three weeks out.

Triad Drivers Are Holding On to Their Cars Longer

The average age of U.S. light vehicles reached 12.8 years in 2025, according to S&P Global Mobility, marking an increase of two months for the second consecutive year.

Passenger cars alone average 14.5 years. The number of vehicles on the road has grown to 289 million, with only about 4.5% scrapped each year, and passenger cars fell below 100 million for the first time since the 1970s.

Put simply, people are keeping their cars, and older cars need more repairs. S&P describes ages 6 to 14 as the prime range for aftermarket service. Those cars are usually out of warranty, so the local repair shop becomes the only option.

The Triad adds its own twist. S&P cautions that national averages may not match what people see in their own community, since aging rates vary a lot by region. Here, the car is how most people get around. In 2024, 73.3% of Guilford County workers and 73.7% of Forsyth County workers drove alone to work, compared with a national average of 69.2%. Both counties average two cars per household. Transit doesn’t offer much of a backup, either. Most Winston-Salem daytime bus routes run once an hour, compared with every 30 minutes in Greensboro, according to Triad City Beat’s reporting.

You can read more in our look at how buses shape Winston-Salem and Triad-wide travel.

When a car can’t sit in the driveway for a week, drivers book the moment something feels wrong. Every shop gets the same rush of calls.

Modern Cars Are Harder to Fix, Even the Older Ones

Many people consider the 2019 model year an old car by current market standards. But it’s still packed with technology that a 2009 model could never dream of.

Cameras and radar need calibration. Many newer vehicles come with features such as lane keeping, automatic braking, and driver-assistance systems. So even when a windshield is replaced, or an alignment is done, those sensors need to be recalibrated. That’s a separate job with its own equipment and time.

Computers now run things that used to be simple. Say your battery light comes on. Years ago, a mechanic would test the alternator and swap it. Now a control module can manage the charging system, so the technician has to work out whether the problem is the part, its wiring, or the software communicating with it. Diagnosing comes before repairing.

Scan tools are now subscriptions. Shops used to buy a diagnostic tool and use it for a decade. Now many rely on platforms that update every few months to keep pace with manufacturer software. That’s a steady cost, and it means constant learning.

All of this adds time. A repair that once involved replacing a part may now require additional diagnostic work, software checks, or sensor calibration before the vehicle can leave the bay. That means each job can occupy a technician and service bay for longer, reducing the number of vehicles a shop can move through in a day. Multiply that across an entire shop, and the source of the waiting list becomes easier to understand.

The pressure is felt across the whole local repair scene.

On Greensboro’s Battleground Avenue, the full spread runs from downtown out past the Loop: decades-old family garages like Hodge Garage at 931, independent multi-site operators like Auto Trends at 431 and 1707, and chains like Precision Tune at 3730. Winston-Salem’s Peters Creek Parkway mirrors it, with Parrish Tire at 3131 (over 1,400 reviews), Precision Tune at 1529, and smaller independents like 1 Stop Auto at 744B. Fleet specialists such as National Fleet Management near the airport, CI Fleet on Arlington Street, and DH Fleet on Randleman Road sit apart on the industrial edges, because commercial vehicles run on different service cycles.

Whether a shop is a family garage or a chain, the same complexity lands in its bays.

The Front Desk Becomes the Bottleneck

More complex work means more conversations with the owner. The shop has to explain what it found, why it matters, and what it will cost. That’s where many shops lose time and money.

Consider two ways of sharing the same finding. In one, the shop sends a photo of a cracked suspension part with a short note. In the other, it leaves a voicemail describing the problem. The photo usually gets a quick yes. The voicemail often gets no reply.

Now picture a shop running eight bays from a paper schedule and a whiteboard. The technicians aren’t the limit anymore. The front desk is. Estimates go out late, approvals stall, and the same part gets ordered twice.

This is why the more successful shops are integrating scheduling, inspection, estimates, customer approval, and invoicing, usually into auto repair software.

Every diagnostic finding, estimate, and customer sign-off is stored in one system. That shift toward standardized digital documentation is happening well beyond auto repair, with people increasingly using structured resources for everything from service approvals to legal paperwork such as a LUMR quitclaim deed form.That gives technicians time to find solutions, and customers know exactly what they’re paying for.

The Missing Piece Is People

Better workflow is a good thing, but it can’t solve the number one problem: the lack of qualified technicians.

The job now spans several skill sets: mechanical repair, electronic diagnostics, driver-assistance calibration, and high-voltage electric vehicle systems. Guilford Technical Community College and Forsyth Tech are revamping their curricula. Training, however, takes time, and open bays are becoming more common than graduates.

So even when the part is in stock and the shop owns the right scan tool, the person qualified to finish the job may not be available that day.

What a Service Visit Looks Like Now

Compare a repair visit today with one ten years ago. Wait times are longer, and bills are higher. There’s more paperwork and more explaining.

The shops keeping up are the ones that have changed how they manage each job, from the moment a car arrives to the final invoice.

For shop owners, that’s the main takeaway. With demand this high and technicians this scarce, you can’t add capacity by simply adding bays. The gains come from protecting the hours you already have: faster diagnostic-to-estimate turnaround, photo-based approvals, and a front desk that isn’t chasing voicemails. Investing in technician training, whether through GTCC and Forsyth Tech partnerships or in-house, matters as much as the equipment. The shops that treat workflow and people as part of the same problem are the ones that will shorten their wait lists.

For Triad drivers, the car in your driveway will likely require more work than you imagine and take longer. A few practices will make your next trip easier:

Book early, and don’t wait for a warning light to turn into a breakdown.

Ask the shop to send photos of any problem they find.

Ask which part of the estimate is diagnosis and which is repair.

Keep your service records handy, so the shop doesn’t have to start from scratch.

Your car is going to need more attention in the years ahead, and a little planning now can save you weeks of waiting later.