Higher education is thriving in North Carolina, where the world-renowned Research Triangle region is home to some of the world’s top research universities. The state’s higher education system also includes 58 community colleges and a growing research economy. Even so, scenic mountaintop colleges and historically significant institutions across the state are struggling with declining enrollment of traditional college-age students.

The Shrinking Pool of Traditional Students

Births fell during the great recession of 2008, and that smaller cohort is only now reaching the high school senior class in many parts of the country. For four-year colleges and universities, it means a flat or even shrinking pool of applicants to recruit from, rather than the ever-growing senior classes they once counted on.

So, what happened to the automatic pipeline?

As the number of 18-year-olds reaching their senior year of high school has plateaued nationwide, four-year colleges and universities across North Carolina are rolling out strategies to fill their incoming classes.

Many enrollment offices are now working to keep currently enrolled students engaged while also reaching new prospective students to fill future classes. As colleges lean more on online outreach to do both, Motimatic’s higher ed enrollment marketing platform helps them reach students who are currently enrolled, students who have stopped out, and new applicants through the same set of online campaigns.

Questioning the Value of a Four-Year Degree

So, why higher education? In many parts of the country, higher education is perceived to be becoming too expensive. Many potential students and their families are increasingly worried about how long a degree takes to finish and the debt students take on to earn one.

Is a 4-year degree worth the time and money?

The Rise of Alternative Paths

Higher education has become a nuanced thing to weigh in North Carolina, and that is what many campuses are trying to convey to prospective students.

A range of alternative paths to good jobs has emerged and is being taken up by families across the state: technical certificates, apprenticeships, and 2-year college degrees that can lead to a variety of careers. For families from all walks of life in North Carolina, these routes offer a way for their children to reach their goals without a costly, time-consuming four-year degree.

And local industries are taking notice.

New high school graduates are starting to realize that many technical, manufacturing, and biotechnology jobs can be filled right away with practical skills learned through a 2-year degree program or even a technical certificate. The pay for many of these jobs is far greater than what many graduates in more traditional career paths earn.

Regional Differences Across the State

Not every NC higher education institution competes for students and funding on equal footing. Many of the well-endowed public flagships, along with several of the wealthier private universities in the state, have name recognition, strong alumni networks, and considerable marketing budgets. So while those universities can draw first-year students from around the country and the world, many public and private universities of lesser means are struggling to get noticed as their enrollment keeps declining.

The regional campuses are also centers for economic development for rural communities. Can those communities afford to watch these campuses shrink, or even close?

It’s vital for the local economy.

Adapting to Nontraditional and Adult Learners

Universities are designing new programs to serve non-traditional students in several ways. There are programs for working professionals building skills on the job, programs for adult learners looking to improve their lives, and programs for returning adults who have previous college credits but have not completed a degree.

Helping current students finish their programs and get ready for their careers is just as critical, and just as hard, as recruiting new ones. Support for enrolled students includes better academic advising, mental health services, and help working through financial aid.

Every student who stays enrolled matters.

Because every student who stays is one less student that college has to recruit for the next entering class.

Reimagining the Future of Campus Recruitment

Recruitment itself needs to change and grow, too. Campus tours and stacks of brochures still have a place, but campuses can do much more.

By focusing on a few key goals, universities in North Carolina can adapt to a fast-changing environment: recruit a well-rounded, diverse first-year class, use technology to support that work, expand online degree offerings, and help students prepare for the careers of the future.

Done well, recruiting and retaining students today is good for both students and institutions. It’s a sign that a program is serving the needs of today’s students and preparing them for tomorrow’s world.