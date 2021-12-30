Photo by James Anthony: https://www.pexels.com/photo/equestrian-riding-a-brown-horse-11341116/

As the weather begins to warm and flowers start appearing on trees, racing season looms. For many people, it begins in Louisville, Kentucky. If you’re interested in learning more about Kentucky Derby betting odds, you can find information here: https://www.twinspires.com/kentuckyderby/road-to-the-derby/

The Kentucky Derby is a little like the Super Bowl, the Masters, or Wimbledon. It’s an event that is more extensive than the sport that contains it. That’s true even in North Carolina, where people know horses. Why do North Carolina horse racing fans place so much stock in the Kentucky Derby? Let’s get into it.

Overview: What Makes the Kentucky Derby Special?

It’s hard to pinpoint a single factor that has made the Kentucky Derby the powerhouse of an event that it is. One thing it has going for it is about 140 years of history. That alone is enough to give an event some pedigree.

In the United States, it’s one of the longest-running and most prestigious horse racing events. Actually, that status transcends borders. Globally, approximately 20 million people tune in every year to watch thoroughbreds tear through Churchill Downs.

The Derby enjoys an almost mythic status, partially because it is a cultural event more than just a race. People watch the Super Bowl to catch references to commercials or the halftime show. People tune into the Derby to observe the red-carpet-like event, see celebrities in Easter-egg-colored clothes, and maybe even place a bet on an animal whose name they like.

So, the short answer to why North Carolina residents tune into the Derby is simple: they’re doing it because everyone does it. The Derby is the biggest day in horse racing by an astronomically high margin. If you’re going to watch a single race of the year, it’s probably the Derby.

The Kentucky Derby Is More Than Just a Pop Culture Event

Though the Derby is of social importance, it’s more than just a pop culture milestone. It sets the tone for an entire season of racing.

To begin with, it represents the assembled talent of arguably the best three-year-old thoroughbreds on the planet. Outstanding horse teams may skip other events like the Preakness, but no one ducks out of the Derby if they can help it. This feature alone makes the event worth the attention of any true racing fan.

All of the other events of interest throughout the calendar year will in some way be an extension of what takes place at the Derby.

Events that feature Derby contenders emphasize that point. People will tune into the other Triple Crown events more carefully if the Derby winner is involved, for the simple reason that they want to see a potential Triple Crown event unfold.

Even races that don’t have Derby contenders in the running will still reference the event, either as a potential futures look or as part of a broader racing context. Because the Kentucky Derby commands such gravitas, it’s an important race for understanding the sport as a whole, particularly for people who want to know who the important contenders are at any given moment.

North Carolina and Kentucky Share a Horse Racing Culture

Granted, the Bluegrass State has the most significant horse culture in North America, or at least that’s the general perception. Nevertheless, North Carolina has its own racing traditions. Most prominent are its harness racing events, the most famous of which takes place in Pinehurst.

Harness racing, for those who do not know, is considerably different from what happens at the Derby, but that difference is, in its own right, an area of interest for people who love horses. If you’re a North Carolina harness racing fan, you might be especially inclined to see what the three-year-old thoroughbreds are getting up to in Louisville.

Southern Racing at Its Finest

Kentucky and North Carolina may be separated by some miles, but they are part of a larger Southern racing tradition that holds importance in the United States.

If you have the means as a North Carolinian, you may even have reasonably easy access to the in-person Derby experience. Every year, approximately 150,000 people cram intoChurchill Downs to take in the event. It’s chaotic and expensive, and, at least by the estimation of most attendees, well worth the trouble.

Even if you have no interest in spending what will almost surely be thousands of dollars for an experience that doesn’t even guarantee a close-up look at any of the horses, you can still appreciate the traditional aspect of what’s taking place.

And honestly, it’s really not a question of whether you’re from North Carolina, South Carolina, or Alaska. If you are a person who loves sports, loves horses, or simply appreciates pop culture at its finest, the Kentucky Derby is worth your time.

It’s not even a significant amount of your time. There’s a reason they call it the most exciting two minutes in sports. You can spend all weekend watching coverage or experience the entirety of the main event in the time it takes to brush your teeth. Regardless of the experience you’re looking for, the Kentucky Derby is truly an event you won’t want to miss.