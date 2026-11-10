Seventy-two hours. That’s the window where most of the evidence in a fatal accident case either gets saved or quietly disappears. You’re grieving, people are calling, and somewhere in the middle of it a tow truck driver is about to haul away the only physical proof of what happened.

I’ve watched families handle this well and handle it badly, and the difference rarely comes down to money or education. It comes down to knowing which decisions can wait and which ones absolutely cannot. If you’re in the middle of this right now, a denver wrongful death lawyer can take the evidence-preservation piece off your plate within hours, which is usually the single most useful phone call you can make in week one.

Here’s what nobody hands you at the hospital: a sequence. So this is that sequence. What to lock down, what to leave alone, and who in your family should be doing which job while you’re still barely functioning.

What Actually Has to Happen in the First Three Days

Forget the legal strategy for a minute. The first 72 hours are an evidence problem, and evidence has a shelf life.

Vehicles get repaired or sold. Dash cam footage loops over itself. Commercial trucks carry electronic logging data that fleets routinely overwrite on a rolling cycle. A property owner mows the grass over the spot where something happened. None of that is anyone being malicious. It’s just the world moving on while your family is at a funeral home.

Your job in those three days is to make sure nothing else moves. That’s it. That’s the whole assignment.

Where Grief and Greed Quietly Collide Over Representation

Something uncomfortable happens after a fatal accident that almost no one warns families about. Multiple people start believing they’re the one who should be making decisions.

A surviving spouse assumes it’s obvious. An adult child who handled the parent’s affairs for a decade assumes otherwise. A sibling who lives two states away starts calling attorneys on their own. Meanwhile an insurance adjuster is already on the phone, being extremely kind, asking gentle questions about your loved one’s habits and schedule.

That last part is the one that costs families the most. Friendly early statements given to an adjuster before anyone has reviewed the file have a way of becoming the foundation of a low opening offer.

Here’s the framework I’d hand any family in this position. Call it the Four Seats. Before anyone talks to an insurer or signs anything, the family decides out loud who holds four roles: the caller (one person who talks to attorneys and adjusters, and only that person), the keeper (one person who collects documents and photos into a single folder), the witness (whoever was told things directly by police, medical staff, or witnesses, and writes those things down while memory is fresh), and the brake (the person with authority to say “we’re not signing that today”).

One seat, one person. Write it on a napkin if you have to. The families who skip this step spend months untangling contradicting statements their own relatives gave.

Bold Moves That Are Actually Mistakes

Now the opposite problem, because some families overcorrect and start doing detective work.

Don’t go knock on the other driver’s door. Don’t post details on Facebook asking if anyone saw it, since you’ll be handing an insurer a written statement you can’t take back. Don’t photograph a crash scene yourself if the road is still live and the police haven’t cleared it. Don’t accept a rental car or a check as a “courtesy” before you understand what document came attached to it.

And don’t clean out your loved one’s vehicle or apartment to feel useful. Text messages, voicemails, medication lists, work schedules, all of it becomes relevant, and a well-meaning afternoon of tidying can erase a month of context.

If you want the mechanical version of what to preserve, think in five buckets: photos of every vehicle and the surrounding roadway, the police report number, the death certificate, medical and employment records, and any communication from an insurer in its original form.

The Part Where You Have to Wait, and It Stings

Investigations take time. The National Transportation Safety Board exists precisely because crash causation is complicated, and its public work on transportation accident investigation shows how long a careful factual record takes to assemble. You’ll be frustrated by the pace. Expect it so it doesn’t rattle you.

The same is true of mortality data. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injury has ranked among the leading causes of death in the United States for years, which is why the systems around these cases move slowly and by the book. Volume means process. Process means waiting.

Waiting doesn’t mean sitting still, though. While the official record builds, your keeper is gathering. That’s the parallel track.

A Decision Guide for Picking Who Stands Beside You

Most people choose an attorney the way they choose a dentist, whoever answers the phone first. Bad method. Use these questions instead.

Does the firm handle fatal accident cases as a core practice, or as an occasional favor?

Who is your actual point of contact, and how fast do they return calls during the first month?

Can they explain the difference between a survival action and a wrongful death claim in plain words, without you asking twice?

Do they tell you what they don’t know yet, or does every answer sound confident?

What’s the written fee structure, and what happens if the case goes nowhere?

The one I weight heaviest is the fourth. A lawyer who says “I can’t tell you that until I see the crash report” is being honest. The one who quotes you a value on day one is selling.

Paperwork That Won’t Wait for the Paperwork Mood

You need certified copies of the death certificate, and you’ll need more of them than you think, so order extra. You need the estate opened if there is no will, which means a probate filing in the county where your loved one lived. You need to notify Social Security, cancel accounts, and locate any life insurance or employer benefits.

The official federal government portal lays out the practical steps for what to do after someone dies, and I’d start there before trusting any checklist you find in a search result. Boring, reliable, correct.

Two Things I’d Do Differently Than Most Families

First, I’d write a single shared document that day, even a rough one, listing the four seats, the phone numbers, and every call anyone makes on behalf of the family. Not for the lawyer. For you. Grief does strange things to memory, and six weeks from now you’ll want to know who said what to whom.

Second, I’d set one recurring hour each week to deal with this and refuse to let it consume the other hours. The claim will be there next Tuesday. Your family’s ability to hold itself together might not.

The 72-hour window closes whether you’re ready or not. Vehicles move, footage loops, and adjusters call. Save the evidence, seat the four roles, and let one person handle the phone while you handle each other. If you’re staring at this timeline right now and wondering whether you’ve already lost ground, what’s the one call you could make today that buys your family some protection?