For more than two decades, a Google search ended the same way: a page of blue links, with a few ads stacked on top. That page is starting to disappear. Google is steadily steering people toward AI Overviews and AI Mode, where the answer arrives as a written conversation instead of a results list. And where the answers go, the ads follow. Here’s what’s changing, what the new formats actually look like, and how to prepare before this becomes the default way Canadians search.

The Search Box Is Turning Into a Chat Window

Google confirmed at I/O 2026 that AI Mode has passed one billion monthly users, and that AI Overviews and AI Mode now work as a single experience: the overview gives you a quick answer, and a follow-up question slides you straight into a back-and-forth with Gemini. The company also rebuilt its search box for the first time in over 25 years, encouraging people to describe what they need in full sentences rather than keywords.

That matters for advertising because behaviour inside a conversation is nothing like behaviour on a results page. People ask longer, more specific questions. They refine, they compare, they ask “What about cheaper options?” three turns in. There may be no results page at all during that entire session, which raises an obvious question: where do the ads go?

What an Ad Looks Like When There Are No Results

At Google Marketing Live in May 2026, the company answered that question directly by announcing two new Gemini-built ad formats designed to live inside AI Mode conversations, both clearly labelled “Sponsored” and both paired with an independent AI-written explainer that summarises the product or service next to the advertiser’s creative.

The shift touches every category of advertiser, from national retailers to entertainment brands. Someone unwinding with a few spins at https://mr.bet/ in the evening runs the same kind of conversational searches the next morning as anyone comparing mortgage rates, and Google’s auction now reads the full thread for intent rather than a single typed phrase.

Conversational Discovery Ads

These ads answer a person’s specific question right inside the chat. Google’s own example involved someone asking for low-maintenance ways to make their home smell like “fancy spas or a rainy forest.” Gemini builds the creative in real time, pulling out the product features most relevant to that exact question. The ad you designed is not necessarily the ad the person sees.

Highlighted Answers

When AI Mode generates a list of recommendations, say, the best language apps before a trip to Lisbon, a highly relevant ad can appear inside that list as a Highlighted Answer. The ad moves from the sidelines of the page into the recommendation itself.

A few things make these formats genuinely different from the search ads you already know:

Matching is based on the whole conversation’s context, not one keyword or phrase.

Gemini assembles creative per query, so structured product data and varied assets matter more than a polished static ad.

Every ad carries a “Sponsored” label plus an independent Gemini-written explainer, which Google frames as a trust feature.

There is no separate campaign type to opt into; these are new placements for existing Search, Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns.

Why Google Wants Ads Inside the Answer

The business logic is straightforward. Research tracking the shift found that 68% of US searches now end without a click, and ads already show in roughly a quarter of AI-generated results, a nearly 400% jump in a year. Google says 75% of people report making faster, more confident decisions when using AI Mode, which is exactly the kind of high-intent moment advertisers pay a premium to reach. If users stop visiting results pages, the ad inventory has to move to wherever the attention went.

How to Get Your Campaigns Ready

Nobody can buy an “AI Mode placement” directly today, but there’s plenty you can do now so your campaigns qualify the moment these formats open up. The steps below cover the groundwork that matters most:

Clean up your product feed. Complete, accurate structured data in Google Merchant Center is the raw material Gemini builds conversational ads from. Rewrite landing pages around problems, not keywords. The AI reads your page to decide if it answers the conversation, so explain the pain point, the workflow, and the outcome in natural language. Add FAQ-style content that mirrors how real customers phrase questions, including follow-ups. Diversify your creative assets so Gemini has a range of headlines, images, and descriptions to assemble from. Fix your measurement. Multi-turn conversations break last-click attribution, so lean on GA4 path analysis and assisted conversions instead.

Search ads are not disappearing; they’re moving into the answer itself. The advertisers who win the next few years will be the ones whose pages, feeds, and content give Google’s AI something genuinely useful to say on their behalf. The conversation has already started, and the ads are already pulling up a chair.