On the second Monday and Tuesday of the month, the city’s eight councilmembers serve on four different committees that have four members each.
If the updated schedule is approved, councilmembers will attend two meetings that are slated for March 18 and 19 rather than holding committee meetings that month. The March 18 meeting will focus on housing while the March 19 meeting will focus on the budget.
According to the city’s code of ordinances, minutes of the city council and city council committee meetings, except for closed sessions, “shall be created and maintained in the form of sound or video and sound recordings which shall be available for public inspection in accordance with the public records law.” According to state law, every public body is required to keep “full and accurate minutes of all official meetings.” However, they may be in written form or sound or video recording “at the option of the public body.”
Raised in Wilmington, N.C., Gale is a graduate from North Carolina State University. She loves exploring the great outdoors, and when she’s not writing she likes to pick up a paintbrush or camera to document the world around her.
