Featured photo: (stock photo by Karolina Grabowska)

Heads up! The city of Winston-Salem might not hold committee meetings next month.

Councilmembers will vote on Feb. 5 to alter the meeting schedule for March.

On the second Monday and Tuesday of the month, the city’s eight councilmembers serve on four different committees that have four members each.

If the updated schedule is approved, councilmembers will attend two meetings that are slated for March 18 and 19 rather than holding committee meetings that month. The March 18 meeting will focus on housing while the March 19 meeting will focus on the budget.

Both meetings will be held from 2-5 p.m at 408 27th St NW — the Neil Bolton Home and Garden Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Neither of these meetings will be televised, city documents state. However, they will be open to the public.

According to the city’s code of ordinances, minutes of the city council and city council committee meetings, except for closed sessions, “shall be created and maintained in the form of sound or video and sound recordings which shall be available for public inspection in accordance with the public records law.” According to state law, every public body is required to keep “full and accurate minutes of all official meetings.” However, they may be in written form or sound or video recording “at the option of the public body.”

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem city council may alter meeting schedule for March', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-city-council-may-alter-meeting-schedule-for-march/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem city council may alter meeting schedule for March', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-city-council-may-alter-meeting-schedule-for-march/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: (stock photo by Karolina Grabowska)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Heads up! The city of Winston-Salem might not hold committee meetings next month.</p><div class="tcb-4a6fda29aaab0dec61c1445f4652f14b tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-4a6fda29aaab0dec61c1445f4652f14b"></div> <p>Councilmembers will vote on Feb. 5 to <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6500790&GUID=84FA07DA-82E0-4208-85B7-0C494469A192&Options=&Search=">alter the meeting schedule</a> for March.</p> <p>On the second Monday and Tuesday of the month, the city’s eight councilmembers serve on four different committees that have four members each.</p><div class="tcb-bc4d8e4f5f6b60671712faa005f87d1f tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-bc4d8e4f5f6b60671712faa005f87d1f"></div> <p>If the updated schedule is approved, councilmembers will attend two meetings that are slated for March 18 and 19 rather than holding committee meetings that month. The March 18 meeting will focus on housing while the March 19 meeting will focus on the budget. </p> <p>Both meetings will be held from 2-5 p.m at 408 27th St NW — the <a href="https://www.cityofws.org/626/Neil-Bolton-Home-Garden-Building">Neil Bolton Home and Garden Building</a> at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Neither of these meetings will be televised, <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=12631274&GUID=15797BE9-539D-4A98-A184-B96F7C84AE79">city documents state</a>. However, they will be open to the public.</p><div class="tcb-db4c49fdd4d0439633e41368d454abf6 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-db4c49fdd4d0439633e41368d454abf6"></div> <p>According to the <a href="https://library.municode.com/nc/winston-salem/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIIICOOR_CH2AD_ARTIICICO_S2-44MICOCOCOME">city’s code of ordinances</a>, minutes of the city council and city council committee meetings, except for closed sessions, “shall be created and maintained in the form of sound or video and sound recordings which shall be available for public inspection in accordance with the public records law.” According to <a href="https://law.justia.com/codes/north-carolina/2005/chapter_143/gs_143-318.10.html">state law</a>, every public body is required to keep “full and accurate minutes of all official meetings.” However, they may be in written form or sound or video recording “at the option of the public body.”</p> <div class="tcb-48f5044dafc835da85042f8dbb0858b4 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-48f5044dafc835da85042f8dbb0858b4"></div><div class="tcb-b080ff014aeb2c1b23527c917b24a234 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-b080ff014aeb2c1b23527c917b24a234"></div><div class="tcb-9eab8740cfdf0a02fe7dd6bb8d6c5c97 tcb-real1" id="tcb-9eab8740cfdf0a02fe7dd6bb8d6c5c97"></div> Click to copy