Featured photo: Stock photo

Winston-Salem’s city planning staff is proposing an amendment to the city’s code, allowing residential buildings to reach new heights — and pack in more units.

The city-county planning board unanimously recommended the change in December 2023, and city councilmembers will weigh in on the change during the community development, housing and general government committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

The city currently allows buildings in the low-density multifamily district, RM-8, to reach heights of 40 feet. That could be raised to 48 feet, or approximately four stories. The height limit for medium-density buildings in the RM-12 district could be raised from 45 to 60 feet, or approximately five stories. High-density buildings in the RM-18 district could go from 60 to 72 feet, or approximately six stories. Structures in these districts that are more than 40 feet high will require a minimum 50-foot setback from adjacent properties zoned for single-family residential development.

Additionally, in RM-5 districts, which are primarily intended to accommodate duplexes, twin homes and townhouses, the allowed number of units per building could increase from four to six.

Why is the city changing its rules?

When it comes to affordable housing, the city is thousands of units short.

Additionally, the supply of “undeveloped, serviceable land available for residential development has been steadily decreasing in many areas of Forsyth County,” according to the city.

The city set a goal to build 750 units of affordable housing a year for 10 years. Last year they created 450. This year, city leaders stepped up their game and have signed off on multiple affordable housing projects, including agreements to finance 216 units in the Northeast Ward and 180 units in the North Ward.

City documents state that changing the city’s code will allow for “more-compact development to accommodate site constraints such as steep slopes, floodplains and stormwater protection measures by reducing the number of buildings on a site.”

Perhaps the change can be attributed to a bit of peer-city pressure. Last year, city staff took a look at Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham — cities with comparable populations to Winston-Salem — and found that these cities allow “significantly taller building heights” than what’s permitted in the Camel City. Durham permits up to 75 feet, while Raleigh’s residential buildings can range anywhere between three stories for low-density buildings and a maximum of 40 stories for high-density buildings. Wilmington allows up to 96 feet or around eight stories.

A public hearing date has been set for Feb. 5. Today’s committee meeting takes place at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at 101 N Main St. Watch the livestream here.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem city council to discuss potential changes to building height limits on Tuesday evening', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-city-council-to-discuss-potential-changes-to-building-height-limits-on-tuesday-evening/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem city council to discuss potential changes to building height limits on Tuesday evening', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-city-council-to-discuss-potential-changes-to-building-height-limits-on-tuesday-evening/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: Stock photo</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Winston-Salem’s city planning staff is <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6462278&GUID=6747FB46-9993-4C8F-81C6-B71787C296C3&Options=&Search=">proposing an amendment</a> to the city’s code, allowing residential buildings to reach new heights — and pack in more units.</p><div class="tcb-c430ed6c91d97b883bca7a4c8f31291a tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-c430ed6c91d97b883bca7a4c8f31291a"></div> <p>The city-county planning board unanimously recommended the change in December 2023, and city councilmembers will weigh in on the change during the community development, housing and general government <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/MeetingDetail.aspx?ID=1143885&GUID=E85A6A1A-9963-48D1-9BA2-4B75C928215C&Options=info%7Cnotes%7C&Search=">committee meeting on </a>Tuesday evening.</p> <p>The city currently allows buildings in the low-density multifamily district, RM-8, to reach heights of 40 feet. That could be raised to 48 feet, or approximately four stories. The height limit for medium-density buildings in the RM-12 district could be raised from 45 to 60 feet, or approximately five stories. High-density buildings in the RM-18 district could go from 60 to 72 feet, or approximately six stories. Structures in <a href="https://wsoic.cityofws.org/datasets/b1e123e783b84d4d847ca4e20739c3ae_3/explore">these districts</a> that are more than 40 feet high will require a minimum 50-foot setback from adjacent properties zoned for single-family residential development.</p> <p>Additionally, in RM-5 districts, which are primarily intended to accommodate duplexes, twin homes and townhouses, the allowed number of units per building could increase from four to six.</p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Why is the city changing its rules?</strong></h2> <p class="has-drop-cap">When it comes to affordable housing, the city is <a href="https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-leaders-making-progress-in-adding-more-affordable-housing-units/">thousands of units</a> short.</p><div class="tcb-e8d3a1101cc7de930d5bd15d53d69b74 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-e8d3a1101cc7de930d5bd15d53d69b74"></div><div class="tcb-4b9dac51039ac59da6ea5f286c2902bb tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-4b9dac51039ac59da6ea5f286c2902bb"></div> <p>Additionally, the supply of “undeveloped, serviceable land available for residential development has been steadily decreasing in many areas of Forsyth County,” according to the city.</p> <p>The city <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/mayor-joines-recaps-2022-in-state-of-the-city-address-talks-about-affordable-housing-economic-gains-and-gun-violence/">set a goal to build</a> 750 units of affordable housing a year for 10 years. Last year they created 450. This year, city leaders stepped up their game and have signed off on multiple affordable housing projects, including <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6329044&GUID=60F0631A-2127-4E83-88D3-8E2B6BF0219C&Options=&Search=">agreements to finance 216 units</a> in the Northeast Ward and <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6367569&GUID=8E591AC0-D0F1-4628-B447-4DFC7C271E27&Options=&Search=">180 units</a> in the North Ward.</p> <p>City documents state that changing the city’s code will allow for “more-compact development to accommodate site constraints such as steep slopes, floodplains and stormwater protection measures by reducing the number of buildings on a site.”</p> <p>Perhaps the change can be attributed to a bit of peer-city pressure. Last year, city staff took a look at Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham — <a href="https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/greensborocitynorthcarolina,durhamcitynorthcarolina,winstonsalemcitynorthcarolina,wilmingtoncitynorthcarolina/PST045223">cities with comparable populations to Winston-Salem</a> — and found that these cities allow “significantly taller building heights” than what’s permitted in the Camel City. Durham permits up to 75 feet, while Raleigh’s residential buildings can range anywhere between three stories for low-density buildings and a maximum of 40 stories for high-density buildings. Wilmington allows up to 96 feet or around eight stories.</p> <p>A public hearing date has been set for Feb. 5. Today’s committee meeting takes place at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at 101 N Main St. Watch the livestream <a href="https://www.youtube.com/@CityofWinstonSalem-TV/streams">here</a>.</p> <div class="tcb-a84429ed7b541d2d4c93281a7b9a5086 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-a84429ed7b541d2d4c93281a7b9a5086"></div><div class="tcb-98f30c7036737895aee9ea9a13a151e3 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-98f30c7036737895aee9ea9a13a151e3"></div><div class="tcb-f546c58237749bc0e44e7105b23d9601 tcb-real1" id="tcb-f546c58237749bc0e44e7105b23d9601"></div> Click to copy