Featured photo: Kevin Mundy

As candidate filing for the 2024 elections closed at noon on Friday, Winston-Salem’s Southwest Ward councilmember Kevin Mundy told Triad City Beat that he will not be running for a second term.

Mundy relayed an email that he’d sent to Mayor Allen Joines and fellow council members around noon on Friday. The decision was made after “much self-searching and internal deliberation” and “lots of discussions with family and friends,” he wrote.

Mundy noted that one of the biggest reasons behind his decision is his concern regarding “Winston-Salem’s preparedness for the future to attract and retain the Zoomers, Millennials and GenXers.” He added, “We need more younger people for the workforce that fuels our economy and to be in positions that can impact citizens who will be most affected tomorrow by the decisions made today.” While he can and has advocated for the generations coming behind him, he said, he noted that doesn’t “walk in their world.”

“I feel that by stepping down, I am creating a place at the table for someone younger to step up,” said Mundy.

Jeff Macintosh

Mundy also wrote that his decision was driven “partially by some healthcare concerns,” adding that he dealt with a dangerous bout of sepsis this summer. “At my appointment this morning, my doctor strongly recommended taking things off my plate rather than adding more on if I expect things to see my health change for the better,” he wrote, noting that while things may improve over time, he is “not bouncing back as quickly” as he thought he would.

Fellow councilmember Jeff MacIntosh, who is also not seeking re-election in 2024, wrote back to Mundy saying that they “still have enough of a term left to make some ‘good trouble’!”

Scott Andree-Bowen (from FB)

With no other contenders in the Southwest Ward’s race, Democrat Scott Andree-Bowen is poised to secure the seat. Andree-Bowen ran against Mundy for the seat in 2020 after the departure of longtime councilmember Dan Besse. Andree-Bowen previously taught 8th grade history at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy and pastored a church, now he works for Second Harvest Food Bank. Mundy spoke highly of Andree-Bowen, saying that they became good friends during the 2020 race. Andree-Bowen and his wife became part of Mundy’s “kitchen cabinet” of advisors to help him “better understand and communicate with post Baby Boomers,” he said.

Mundy wrote that since Andree-Bowen is running for the seat, he feels “even more comfortable” with his decision and plans on endorsing him.

Mundy said that he looks forward to “maximizing the year” he still has left to serve.

“It frees me to say and do the right things for the right reasons without the worry of repercussion on election day,” Mundy concluded.