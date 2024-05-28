Featured photo by Mike Bird

Out of the 1.3 million people who have suspended driver’s licenses in North Carolina, 21 percent are drivers whose licenses were taken away for failing to pay traffic fines or court fees. Sixty-six percent are for failure to appear in court. According to research from Duke University, 56,861 people in Forsyth County had suspended licenses in 2020. That’s nearly 15 percent of Forsyth County’s 382,590 residents, per the 2020 census.

But between May and December of last year, around 600 drivers in Forsyth County got back on track thanks to a driver’s license restoration program funded by the city of Winston-Salem.

To date, nearly $600,000 in city funding has fueled DRIVE, a fitting acronym standing for Driver’s Restoration Initiative and Vocational Expansion program.

An earlier version of the license-restoration program called Community Outreach was started in 2015 by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, but offered infrequently.

The city of Winston-Salem recognized the need for the program in the community, as well as the program’s need for some extra cash.

An initial $275,000 from the city drove the first couple years of the expanded program, which launched in August 2020. Then, in November 2022, city councilmembers pitched an extra $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward it.

Previously, the program was set to expire at the end of this month. However, staff vacancies contributed to less program dollars being spent. City leaders plan on extending the program to Dec. 31, 2025 in order to spend the remaining funding.

Today, the district attorney’s office receives more than 300 monthly calls and applications for assistance through the program, and this year they’re expecting to help nearly 1,000 people.

When a simple traffic ticket gets stacked on top of life’s mountain of bills, sometimes that ticket tumbles down to the bottom of the pile. Other needs like rent and food become more important. In Winston-Salem, more than 18 percent of residents are living in poverty.

“When you choose what you’re going to pay, it’s a traffic ticket you’re not gonna pay,” the county’s chief assistant district attorney Jennifer Martin noted in December 2023.

DRIVE staff members help people understand the process and assist them in putting together their evidence — rent stubs, child support orders, paychecks.

“Anything and all that will help us understand your financial situation,” Martin said.

Martin said that it’s “shocking” to see the people who have been assisted by the program “weep” in the courtroom after the judge reduces or waives their fees.

But it’s because the program has made a world of difference to people.

The DRIVE program’s extension has been recommended by councilmembers on the city’s finance committee and will be voted on by the full council at their June 3 meeting.

Need help getting your driver’s license restored? Apply to the DRIVE program here. To contact DRIVE, call 336-779-6310 or email [email protected]

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'W-S city leaders to extend Forsyth County’s driver’s license restoration program through the end of next year', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-forsyth-county-drive-program-extension/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'W-S city leaders to extend Forsyth County’s driver’s license restoration program through the end of next year', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-forsyth-county-drive-program-extension/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo by Mike Bird</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Out of the<a href="https://forsythcountydistrictattorney.com/index.php/drive/"> 1.3 million people who have suspended driver’s licenses</a> in North Carolina, 21 percent are drivers whose licenses were taken away for failing to pay traffic fines or court fees. Sixty-six percent are for failure to appear in court. According to <a href="https://scholarship.law.duke.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=4026&context=dlj">research from Duke University</a>, 56,861 people in Forsyth County had suspended licenses in 2020. That’s nearly 15 percent of Forsyth County’s 382,590 residents, <a href="https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/forsythcountynorthcarolina/PST045222">per the 2020 census</a>. </p><div class="tcb-125469635fd26e2bb619db60c9fde7a2 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-125469635fd26e2bb619db60c9fde7a2"></div> <p>But between May and December of last year, around 600 drivers in Forsyth County got back on track thanks to a driver’s license restoration program funded by the city of Winston-Salem.</p> <p>To date, nearly $600,000 in city funding has fueled DRIVE, a fitting acronym standing for <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/justice-tempered-with-mercy-city-funded-program-helps-hundreds-in-forsyth-county-regain-their-drivers-licenses/">Driver’s Restoration Initiative and Vocational Expansion program</a>.</p> <p>An earlier version of the license-restoration program called Community Outreach was started in 2015 by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, but offered infrequently.</p> <p>The city of Winston-Salem recognized the need for the program in the community, as well as the program’s need for some extra cash.</p><div class="tcb-1cc2fd42be852dd5f8f534af95e83e83 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-1cc2fd42be852dd5f8f534af95e83e83"></div> <p>An initial $275,000 from the city <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=5375413&GUID=BF0E4836-B0E8-42E5-8ACB-F30C2F62147A&Options=&Search=">drove the first couple years</a> of the expanded program, which launched in August 2020. Then, in November 2022, city councilmembers pitched an extra $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding toward it. </p> <p>Previously, the program was set to expire at the end of this month. However, staff vacancies contributed to less program dollars being spent. City leaders plan on extending the program to Dec. 31, 2025 in order to spend the remaining funding. </p> <p>Today, the district attorney’s office receives more than 300 monthly calls and applications for assistance through the program, and this year they’re expecting to help nearly 1,000 people. </p><div class="tcb-b721dd7f143fcd6ebf0cf039794d218f tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-b721dd7f143fcd6ebf0cf039794d218f"></div> <p>When a simple traffic ticket gets stacked on top of life’s mountain of bills, sometimes that ticket tumbles down to the bottom of the pile. Other needs like rent and food become more important. In Winston-Salem, <a href="https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/winstonsalemcitynorthcarolina/HCN010217">more than 18 percent</a> of residents are living in poverty. </p> <p>“When you choose what you’re going to pay, it’s a traffic ticket you’re not gonna pay,” the county’s chief assistant district attorney Jennifer Martin <a href="https://winston-salem.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=4&clip_id=4037&meta_id=630889">noted in December 2023</a>.</p> <p>DRIVE staff members help people understand the process and assist them in putting together their evidence — rent stubs, child support orders, paychecks.</p><div class="tcb-d2f89cd7926e72e3bbf841cb69479839 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-d2f89cd7926e72e3bbf841cb69479839"></div> <p>“Anything and all that will help us understand your financial situation,” Martin said.</p> <p>Martin said that it’s “shocking” to see the people who have been assisted by the program “weep” in the courtroom after the judge reduces or waives their fees.</p> <p>But it’s because the program has made a world of difference to people.</p> <p>The DRIVE program’s extension has been <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6661002&GUID=4E2F1525-687A-4AD1-AF01-7D13F63F3719&Options=&Search=">recommended by councilmembers</a> on the city’s finance committee and will be voted on by the full council at their June 3 meeting.</p> <p><em>Need help getting your driver’s license restored? Apply to the DRIVE program </em><a href="https://forsythdrive.org/apply-online/"><em>here</em></a><em>. To contact DRIVE, call 336-779-6310 or email help@forsythdrive.com</em></p> <div class="tcb-54fb3c221cd4c514d801f9249e91d1da tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-54fb3c221cd4c514d801f9249e91d1da"></div><div class="tcb-fddda71d20ed0d63398ff7fabf20b759 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-fddda71d20ed0d63398ff7fabf20b759"></div><div class="tcb-14f2203becd8c2f3ec67f5badf695c4e tcb-real1" id="tcb-14f2203becd8c2f3ec67f5badf695c4e"></div> Click to copy