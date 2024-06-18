Winston-Salem’s civil service board got the official go-ahead from city councilmembers in a 6-2 vote on Monday night. A civil service board serves as an extra layer of protection for city employees who disagree with employment decisions. The board gives them the opportunity to request a hearing and plead their case before the five-member board.
Actions taken by Winston-Salem’s board will only apply to police and fire department employees. While police and fire department chiefs and assistant chiefs can’t make a complaint to the board, employees in those departments can pursue action from the board if they have been fired or let go, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against their will or denied a promotion or pay raise. This board has the power to overturn decisions made by police and fire department heads, and also has the power to initiate an investigation. The city’s annual budget includes $50,000 in funding for the board.
According to City Attorney Angela Carmon, while there are still many steps that need to be taken before the board is officially up and running, the city anticipates it will start up by January 2025. The city council will choose the board’s chair, and the board will be made up of five members who must be city residents. Police and fire department employees will elect one member each to represent their departments and the department chiefs will choose a member together. The fourth member will be chosen by the city council and the fifth will be selected by the other four.
Members serve two year terms and there are no term limits.
“That’s problematic,” quipped Councilmember Jeff MacIntosh, who voted against approving the board on Monday night. Councilmember Barbara Hanes Burke also voted against it.
Current city employees can’t serve on the civil service board, but former employees can if they stopped working for the city at least seven years ago.
The fact that decisions made by police and fire leadership could be overturned by this board didn’t sit well with Burke.
“…I think about the kind of training that our chiefs have gone through,” Burke noted, “…[A]nd to know that five individuals who don’t meet this criteria will be making decisions that overturn decisions that our chiefs will be making, it’s alarming.”
The city did not pursue this legislation; it was enforced by a law passed by the state legislature in August and also applies to Greensboro.
Last summer, Greensboro city employees across multiple departments urged state lawmakers to pass a bill that would establish these boards in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The bill’s initial language indicated that the board would have served all city employees — like the city of Asheville’s civil service board does. But at the last moment, lawmakers changed the language so that only police and fire department employees would benefit from the board, shutting out many of the city employees who fought so hard for it.
“I know it’s a mandate, but…the math ain’t mathing,” Burke concluded.
