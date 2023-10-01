Winston-Salem is receiving millions of dollars that will be used to support economic development as well as enhance city infrastructure and entertainment facilities.
In a Thursday press release from the city, Mayor Allen Joines and Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) announced that the recently passed state budget includes an appropriation of $35 million that will go to enhancing the infrastructure in the area surrounding Baity Street, north of Coliseum Drive and south of Reynolds Boulevard.
The city said that other funding would be invested in two entertainment facilities. Thirty-seven million is going toward renovations at Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium on the campus of Winston-Salem State University. The Roger L. Stevens Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Winston-Salem is also undergoing renovations, and $51 million will go toward the second phase of work.
Before passing in mid-September, the state’s $30 billion budget had been stalled for months, delaying enactment of important legislation such as Medicaid expansion.
Funding from the state is “greatly appreciated along with the other appropriations that will assist in bolstering Winston-Salem’s status as a host city for major sporting, entertainment and cultural events,” Joines said.
Lambeth was “pleased” to have worked with Joines and NC General Assembly leadership on these appropriations which will “benefit Winston-Salem and the region.”
“This redevelopment will enhance the quality of life for all our citizens and visitors,” Lambeth said.
Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams said that she welcomed this investment in the North Ward, and that the funds would be used to address parking, traffic and pedestrian issues for the Coliseum and Fairgrounds area.
Digging deeper into the budget, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will receive a $1 million grant for repairs and renovations of athletic facilities at Parkland High School.See where more of the money is going here and view the budget legislation here.
