Winston-Salem is receiving millions of dollars that will be used to support economic development as well as enhance city infrastructure and entertainment facilities.

In a Thursday press release from the city, Mayor Allen Joines and Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) announced that the recently passed state budget includes an appropriation of $35 million that will go to enhancing the infrastructure in the area surrounding Baity Street, north of Coliseum Drive and south of Reynolds Boulevard.

Mayor Allen Joines Rep. Donny Lambeth

The city said that other funding would be invested in two entertainment facilities. Thirty-seven million is going toward renovations at Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium on the campus of Winston-Salem State University. The Roger L. Stevens Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Winston-Salem is also undergoing renovations, and $51 million will go toward the second phase of work.

Before passing in mid-September, the state’s $30 billion budget had been stalled for months, delaying enactment of important legislation such as Medicaid expansion.

Funding from the state is “greatly appreciated along with the other appropriations that will assist in bolstering Winston-Salem’s status as a host city for major sporting, entertainment and cultural events,” Joines said.

Lambeth was “pleased” to have worked with Joines and NC General Assembly leadership on these appropriations which will “benefit Winston-Salem and the region.”

“This redevelopment will enhance the quality of life for all our citizens and visitors,” Lambeth said.

Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams said that she welcomed this investment in the North Ward, and that the funds would be used to address parking, traffic and pedestrian issues for the Coliseum and Fairgrounds area.

Digging deeper into the budget, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will receive a $1 million grant for repairs and renovations of athletic facilities at Parkland High School.See where more of the money is going here and view the budget legislation here.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem to receive millions from state budget for economic development, infrastructure improvements', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-millions-state-budget/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem to receive millions from state budget for economic development, infrastructure improvements', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-millions-state-budget/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">Winston-Salem is receiving millions of dollars that will be used to support economic development as well as enhance city infrastructure and entertainment facilities.</p> <p>In a Thursday press release from the city, Mayor Allen Joines and Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) announced that the recently passed state budget includes an appropriation of $35 million that will go to enhancing the infrastructure in the area surrounding Baity Street, north of Coliseum Drive and south of Reynolds Boulevard.</p><div class="tcb-0651f14f16f23afea289c32eb657aee8 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-0651f14f16f23afea289c32eb657aee8"></div> <figure class="wp-block-gallery has-nested-images columns-default is-cropped wp-block-gallery-2 is-layout-flex wp-block-gallery-is-layout-flex"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img decoding="async" fetchpriority="high" width="731" height="1024" data-id="37662" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/03_Mayor_Joines_UPDATE.jpg?resize=731%2C1024&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-37662" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/03_Mayor_Joines_UPDATE-scaled.jpg?resize=731%2C1024&ssl=1 731w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/03_Mayor_Joines_UPDATE-scaled.jpg?resize=214%2C300&ssl=1 214w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/03_Mayor_Joines_UPDATE-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C1075&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/03_Mayor_Joines_UPDATE-scaled.jpg?resize=1097%2C1536&ssl=1 1097w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/03_Mayor_Joines_UPDATE-scaled.jpg?resize=1463%2C2048&ssl=1 1463w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/03_Mayor_Joines_UPDATE-scaled.jpg?w=1829&ssl=1 1829w" sizes="(max-width: 731px) 100vw, 731px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Mayor Allen Joines</figcaption></figure> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img decoding="async" width="696" height="779" data-id="3730" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/imported-files/Donny-Lambeth.jpg?resize=696%2C779&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-3730" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/imported-files/Donny-Lambeth.jpg?w=696&ssl=1 696w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/imported-files/Donny-Lambeth.jpg?resize=268%2C300&ssl=1 268w" sizes="(max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Rep. Donny Lambeth</figcaption></figure> </figure> <p>The city said that other funding would be invested in two entertainment facilities. Thirty-seven million is going toward renovations at Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium on the campus of Winston-Salem State University. The Roger L. Stevens Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Winston-Salem is also undergoing renovations, and $51 million will go toward the second phase of work.</p> <p>Before passing in mid-September, the state’s $30 billion budget had been <a href="https://www.wunc.org/politics/2023-09-19/nc-budget-compromise-calls-for-pay-raises-gradual-tax-cuts">stalled for months</a>, delaying enactment of important legislation such as <a href="https://www.wfdd.org/story/north-carolina-launch-medicaid-expansion-dec-1">Medicaid expansion</a>.</p> <p>Funding from the state is “greatly appreciated along with the other appropriations that will assist in bolstering Winston-Salem’s status as a host city for major sporting, entertainment and cultural events,” Joines said.</p><div class="tcb-bb35ac2482f8db86b75ee1f8d818f857 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-bb35ac2482f8db86b75ee1f8d818f857"></div> <p>Lambeth was “pleased” to have worked with Joines and NC General Assembly leadership on these appropriations which will “benefit Winston-Salem and the region.”</p> <p>“This redevelopment will enhance the quality of life for all our citizens and visitors,” Lambeth said.</p> <p>Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams said that she welcomed this investment in the North Ward, and that the funds would be used to address parking, traffic and pedestrian issues for the Coliseum and Fairgrounds area.</p> <p>Digging deeper into the budget, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will receive a $1 million grant for repairs and renovations of athletic facilities at Parkland High School.See where more of the money is going <a href="https://webservices.ncleg.gov/ViewBillDocument/2023/7266/2/H259-BD-NBC-11387">here</a> and view the budget legislation <a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2023/Bills/House/PDF/H259v6.pdf">here</a>.</p> <div class="tcb-cedfa67c36ddf1fa316683da53b70778 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-cedfa67c36ddf1fa316683da53b70778"></div><div class="tcb-7cfe738aa230d7a0bba105dd89094540 tcb-real1" id="tcb-7cfe738aa230d7a0bba105dd89094540"></div> Click to copy