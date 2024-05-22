Featured photo: Activists pushing for a ceasefire resolution at a Winston-Salem city council meeting in March. (Photo by Gale Melcher)

For months, local activists have been coming to speak at Winston-Salem city council meetings in an effort to persuade city leaders to pass a ceasefire resolution in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The move, which has gained traction since the start of this round of conflict, has become a popular form of anti-war protest across the country.

So far, cities in North Carolina such as Carrboro and Durham have passed measures calling for a ceasefire; Greensboro passed a resolution in January calling for peace in the Middle East but did not call for a ceasefire.

During Winston-Salem’s city council meeting on Monday, speaker Elif Erginer called Israel a “terrorist state” and that the country is trying to “justify” their barrage of Gaza by saying that “Palestine’s retaliation was the first strike,” referencing the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion.

Speaker Rafia Kirmani noted that she and others in the group met with Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams and Councilmember Robert C. Clark, but that the city leaders told them that the city will “only address and consider items that affect Winston-Salem.”

“Our county and city tax dollars are being directly used to fund this genocide…We need you all to realize that this is a absolutely city issue,” Kirmani added.

In a March interview with NPR, Allison McManus, managing director for the National Security and International Policy department at the Center for American Progress, estimated that $11.25 per person has been sent to Israel since the war began in October 2023. That would total about $135 per person in a year. The Intercept, an online nonprofit news organization, put the estimate around $150 per person per year.

“We are not going to vote as usual: We are changing our major party affiliations, we are going to vote third party,” Kirmani threatened.

“We are going to keep coming here until we get a ceasefire resolution, so the best way to get rid of us is to pass the resolution,” speaker Abigail Lightfoot said.

At the end of the comment period, city leaders retreated into a closed session and did not address protesters’ demands. People gathered in support of a ceasefire chanted, “Ceasefire now!” as city leaders exited the room.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem pro-Palestinian activists continue to demand that city council pass a ceasefire resolution', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-pro-palestinian-activists-demand-ceasefire-resolution/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem pro-Palestinian activists continue to demand that city council pass a ceasefire resolution', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-pro-palestinian-activists-demand-ceasefire-resolution/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: Activists pushing for a ceasefire resolution at a Winston-Salem city council meeting in March. (Photo by Gale Melcher)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">For months, local activists have been coming to speak at Winston-Salem city council meetings in an <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/protesters-plead-for-ws-ceasefire-resolution/">effort to persuade</a> city leaders to pass a ceasefire resolution in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The move, which has gained traction since the start of this round of conflict, has become a popular form of anti-war protest across the country. </p><div class="tcb-e3237e7adf740fc7ae82fc9b67ae5eb3 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-e3237e7adf740fc7ae82fc9b67ae5eb3"></div> <p>So far, cities in North Carolina such as <a href="https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article281887183.html">Carrboro</a> and <a href="https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/counties/durham-county/article285571552.html">Durham</a> have passed measures calling for a ceasefire; <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/greensboro-city-council-resolution-middle-east-conflict/">Greensboro</a> passed a resolution in January calling for peace in the Middle East but did not call for a ceasefire.</p> <p>During Winston-Salem’s city council meeting on Monday, speaker Elif Erginer called Israel a “terrorist state” and that the country is trying to “justify” their barrage of Gaza by saying that “Palestine’s retaliation was the first strike,” referencing the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion.</p> <p>Speaker Rafia Kirmani noted that she and others in the group met with Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams and Councilmember Robert C. Clark, but that the city leaders told them that the city will “only address and consider items that affect Winston-Salem.”</p><div class="tcb-079bd252a3d61917a0ccb18c55f3f448 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-079bd252a3d61917a0ccb18c55f3f448"></div> <p>“Our county and city tax dollars are being directly used to fund this genocide…We need you all to realize that this is a absolutely city issue,” Kirmani added.</p><div class="tcb-ed74753909db4cbe591cac5e06b2b37b tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-ed74753909db4cbe591cac5e06b2b37b"></div> <p>In a March <a href="https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1197958571">interview with NPR</a>, Allison McManus, managing director for the National Security and International Policy department at the Center for American Progress, estimated that $11.25 per person has been sent to Israel since the war began in October 2023. That would total about $135 per person in a year. The Intercept, an online nonprofit news organization, <a href="https://theintercept.com/2023/12/28/israel-us-taxes-gaza-war/">put the estimate around $150</a> per person per year.</p> <p>“We are not going to vote as usual: We are changing our major party affiliations, we are going to vote third party,” Kirmani threatened.</p> <p>“We are going to keep coming here until we get a ceasefire resolution, so the best way to get rid of us is to pass the resolution,” speaker Abigail Lightfoot said.</p> <p>At the end of the comment period, city leaders retreated into a closed session and did not address protesters’ demands. People gathered in support of a ceasefire chanted, “Ceasefire now!” as city leaders exited the room.</p> <div class="tcb-e3db32eb79648e406a81a1131d93ae5d tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-e3db32eb79648e406a81a1131d93ae5d"></div><div class="tcb-50ec722cc7561f128d149c07a19a3522 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-50ec722cc7561f128d149c07a19a3522"></div><div class="tcb-8163a761ac75f5c5965935aaa9339810 tcb-real1" id="tcb-8163a761ac75f5c5965935aaa9339810"></div> Click to copy