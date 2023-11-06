Winston-Salem’s new city manager William Patrick Pate is taking the oath of office at tonight’s city council meeting, according to city documents. Pate was selected by city councilmembers on July 14 in a 5-3 vote and his contract was approved on August 7. He’s been wrapping up his position as the city manager of Manassas, Va. where he’s served as city manager for the last decade.

That’s why Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney has been serving as interim city manager since August. Toney was one of the top contenders for the city manager position along with Pate.

Pate’s selection was fraught with backlash after he was selected over Toney, a favorite among the community that packed city hall in July. Toney has worked with the city since 2016 and has more than 25 years of local government experience between her work at the Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County and the city. Pate will be coming home to the Triad after working for the city of Winston-Salem between 1985-87 and more than 25 years of work experience in High Point and Greensboro.

The Winston-Salem NAACP and Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity pushed back against Pate’s nomination, and city leaders such as Councilmember Barbara Hanes Burke vouched for Toney over Pate. Along with Burke, Councilmembers Annette Scippio and James Taylor, Jr. cast the dissenting votes in July and August.

Burke made the case in July that Toney has experience within the city and would be able to “hit the ground running tomorrow doing the work.”

“She won’t need to be brought up to speed,” Burke said.

In mid-August, leaders from the NAACP and Ministers’ Conference were seemingly appeased following a meeting with Mayor Allen Joines. President of the Ministers’ Conference Dr. Keith Vereen said the meeting was “very fruitful” and that their “concerns were met.”

“Our ultimate goal was to find a common ground where we could continue to work with our city officials, our elected officials, in moving Winston-Salem forward as we have in the past,” he said.

Still, community activists such as Arnita Miles felt that the process was “flawed.” Pate “did not have the opportunity to speak to the community,” Miles told Triad City Beat, adding that when the city selected its new police chief in January, candidates had the opportunity to “speak to the people” via public forum.

In an August interview with Triad City Beat, Pate said he believed the council did their “due diligence” during the hiring process, which he called ”very intense” and “thorough.”

Pate was “born and raised” in North Carolina, he said, noting that he spent the bulk of his career in the Triad area.

“I have always loved that area of North Carolina and Winston-Salem in particular,” Pate said, adding that he’s “very much looking forward” to coming back to the city and “returning to be an active part of the community.”

This evening, the decisions made over the last several months will finally come to fruition as the torch is passed to Pate. This transfer of power is historic, coming more than 17 years after previous City Manager Lee Garrity took the seat. Garrity retired in June, leaving former Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor to serve as the interim city manager. Taylor left the city in August to take a job as city manager in Lexington, N.C.

Watch tonight’s city council meeting here at 6 p.m.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem’s new city manager to take oath of office on Monday evening', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salems-new-city-manager-to-take-oath-of-office-on-monday-evening/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem’s new city manager to take oath of office on Monday evening', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salems-new-city-manager-to-take-oath-of-office-on-monday-evening/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">Winston-Salem’s new city manager William Patrick Pate is taking the oath of office at tonight’s city council meeting, according to <a href="https://winston-salem.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=6403449&GUID=82F0B740-E36A-4D74-912B-0B44F03AE592&Options=&Search=">city documents</a>. Pate was selected by city councilmembers <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-city-council-selects-a-new-city-manager-despite-differing-preferences/">on July 14</a> in a 5-3 vote and his contract was approved <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/w-s-city-manager-pushback/">on August 7</a>. He’s been wrapping up his position as the city manager of Manassas, Va. where he’s served as city manager for the last decade.</p> <p>That’s why Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney has been serving as interim city manager <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/patrice-toney-chosen-to-be-interim-city-manager-of-winston-salem-until-november/">since August</a>. Toney was one of the top contenders for the city manager position along with Pate. </p><div class="tcb-f32d65c97454beac22cd692c6bf4b689 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-f32d65c97454beac22cd692c6bf4b689"></div> <p>Pate’s selection was fraught with backlash after he was selected over Toney, a favorite among the community that <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-city-council-selects-a-new-city-manager-despite-differing-preferences/">packed city hall in July</a>. Toney has worked with the city since 2016 and has more than 25 years of local government experience between her work at the Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County and the city. Pate will be coming home to the Triad after working for the city of Winston-Salem between 1985-87 and more than 25 years of work experience in High Point and Greensboro.</p> <p>The Winston-Salem NAACP and Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity pushed back against Pate’s nomination, and city leaders such as Councilmember Barbara Hanes Burke vouched for Toney over Pate. Along with Burke, Councilmembers Annette Scippio and James Taylor, Jr. cast the dissenting votes in July and August.</p> <p>Burke made the case in July that Toney has experience within the city and would be able to “hit the ground running tomorrow doing the work.”</p> <p>“She won’t need to be brought up to speed,” Burke said.</p><div class="tcb-808bec268bd2b3e342ad9168913316c9 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-808bec268bd2b3e342ad9168913316c9"></div> <p>In mid-August, leaders from the NAACP and Ministers’ Conference were <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/w-s-naacp-and-ministers-conference-appeased-after-meeting-with-mayor-joines-on-city-manager-hiring-process/">seemingly appeased following a meeting</a> with Mayor Allen Joines. President of the Ministers’ Conference Dr. Keith Vereen said the meeting was “very fruitful” and that their “concerns were met.”</p><div class="tcb-ee1cb22bb18ccea581c12d57452f36cc tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-ee1cb22bb18ccea581c12d57452f36cc"></div> <p>“Our ultimate goal was to find a common ground where we could continue to work with our city officials, our elected officials, in moving Winston-Salem forward as we have in the past,” he said.</p> <p>Still, community activists such as Arnita Miles felt that the process was “flawed.” Pate “did not have the opportunity to speak to the community,” Miles told<em> Triad City Beat, </em>adding that when the city selected its new police chief in January, <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-police-department-narrows-police-chief-search-down-to-four-finalists/">candidates had the opportunity</a> to “speak to the people” via public forum.</p> <p>In an August interview with<em> Triad City Beat</em>, Pate said he believed the council did their “due diligence” during the hiring process, which he called ”very intense” and “thorough.”</p> <p>Pate was “born and raised” in North Carolina, he said, noting that he spent the bulk of his career in the Triad area. </p> <p>“I have always loved that area of North Carolina and Winston-Salem in particular,” Pate said, adding that he’s “very much looking forward” to coming back to the city and “returning to be an active part of the community.”</p><div class="tcb-d947b92e19494bffcdcf816fdcbccfc7 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-d947b92e19494bffcdcf816fdcbccfc7"></div> <p>This evening, the decisions made over the last several months will finally come to fruition as the torch is passed to Pate. This transfer of power is historic, coming more than 17 years after previous City Manager Lee Garrity took the seat. Garrity <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-seeks-citizen-feedback-in-selection-of-next-city-manager/">retired in June</a>, leaving former Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/assistant-city-manager-john-taylor-to-be-named-interim-city-manager-of-winston-salem/">to serve as the interim city manager</a>. Taylor left the city in August to take a job as city manager in Lexington, N.C.<br><em><strong>Watch tonight’s city council meeting </strong></em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/@CityofWinstonSalem-TV/streams"><strong><em>here</em></strong></a><em><strong> at 6 p.m.</strong></em></p> <div class="tcb-25cd3e29fbd43c028e33a3d2ad5376a9 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-25cd3e29fbd43c028e33a3d2ad5376a9"></div><div class="tcb-a8797812d15c4f59afa02428442f5277 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-a8797812d15c4f59afa02428442f5277"></div><div class="tcb-19ed7e4c7501d02c0f0c87e6ada59633 tcb-real1" id="tcb-19ed7e4c7501d02c0f0c87e6ada59633"></div> Click to copy