If you were planning on participating in the City of Winston-Salem’s walkability study in Reynoldstown and Slater Park neighborhoods on Oct. 14, rain caused the city to hold off on the walk.

In an email to TCB, the East Ward’s Community Assistance Liaison Sabrina Stowe said that the walk has been rescheduled to Oct. 28.

They need at least 40 volunteers to help conduct the walk. The block-by-block walking study “evaluates how walkable the area is, what barriers there are for pedestrians and what improvements should be made.” Participants will be grouped with other walkers and assigned 1-2 blocks to evaluate using a checklist-type form.

Training for the walk will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy located at 1215 N. Cameron Ave. in the cafeteria at the rear of the school in the bus parking area.

The walk will take between 1-2 hours to complete. Volunteers should dress comfortably for walking and wear good walking shoes, Stowe wrote. The city will provide “safety vests, refreshments and transportation to and from the walking sites” for volunteers.

Councilmember Annette Scippio, who requested the study, told TCB what they’ll be focusing on during the walk:

“These are two very old neighborhoods, so I think it’s going to be more around the conditions of the sidewalks,” Scippio said, adding that there’s a lack of identifiable and safe crosswalks.

These are “old established neighborhoods” where a lot of elderly people and young children reside, Scippio said.

The neighborhoods are also very hilly, Scippio said.

“That’s the challenge,” she added. “But they’re nice neighborhoods to walk in.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Stowe by emailing [email protected] or by calling 336-462-2341. RSVP for the walk by Oct. 26.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem’s Reynoldstown and Slater Park walkability study rescheduled for late October', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salems-reynoldstown-and-slater-park-walkability-study-rescheduled-for-late-october/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Winston-Salem’s Reynoldstown and Slater Park walkability study rescheduled for late October', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salems-reynoldstown-and-slater-park-walkability-study-rescheduled-for-late-october/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">If you were planning on participating in the City of Winston-Salem’s<a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/want-to-help-make-winston-salem-neighborhoods-more-walkable-heres-how/"> walkability study in Reynoldstown and Slater Park</a> neighborhoods on Oct. 14, rain caused the city to hold off on the walk.</p> <p>In an email to <em>TCB</em>, the East Ward’s Community Assistance Liaison Sabrina Stowe said that the walk has been rescheduled to Oct. 28.</p><div class="tcb-62dd639b4b3d9732f74d7cf5babef2bd tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-62dd639b4b3d9732f74d7cf5babef2bd"></div> <p>They need at least 40 volunteers to help conduct the walk. The block-by-block walking study “evaluates how walkable the area is, what barriers there are for pedestrians and what improvements should be made.” Participants will be grouped with other walkers and assigned 1-2 blocks to evaluate using a checklist-type form.</p> <p>Training for the walk will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.</p> <p>Volunteers will meet at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy located at 1215 N. Cameron Ave. in the cafeteria at the rear of the school in the bus parking area.</p> <p>The walk will take between 1-2 hours to complete. Volunteers should dress comfortably for walking and wear good walking shoes, Stowe wrote. The city will provide “safety vests, refreshments and transportation to and from the walking sites” for volunteers.</p><div class="tcb-56d322f055a42bf19d0cceab5c0c63b6 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-56d322f055a42bf19d0cceab5c0c63b6"></div><div class="tcb-68251aff14158e4bd0657c5d89dd15f4 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-68251aff14158e4bd0657c5d89dd15f4"></div> <p>Councilmember Annette Scippio, who requested the study, told <em>TCB</em> what they’ll be focusing on during the walk:</p> <p>“These are two very old neighborhoods, so I think it’s going to be more around the conditions of the sidewalks,” Scippio said, adding that there’s a lack of identifiable and safe crosswalks.</p> <p>These are “old established neighborhoods” where a lot of elderly people and young children reside, Scippio said.</p> <p>The neighborhoods are also very hilly, Scippio said.</p> <p>“That’s the challenge,” she added. “But they’re nice neighborhoods to walk in.”</p> <p><strong>Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Stowe by emailing sabrinas@cityofws.org or by calling 336-462-2341. RSVP for the walk by Oct. 26.</strong></p><div class="tcb-9d9af27d73667d31b691497156db9aaa tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-9d9af27d73667d31b691497156db9aaa"></div> <div class="tcb-fdde27566508dd29f30c2a99a3a37e08 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-fdde27566508dd29f30c2a99a3a37e08"></div><div class="tcb-c6490437f25a99f8e306606b06339478 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-c6490437f25a99f8e306606b06339478"></div><div class="tcb-043ea83b95410d7e16bec678e8fe8974 tcb-real1" id="tcb-043ea83b95410d7e16bec678e8fe8974"></div> Click to copy