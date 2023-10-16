If you were planning on participating in the City of Winston-Salem’s walkability study in Reynoldstown and Slater Park neighborhoods on Oct. 14, rain caused the city to hold off on the walk.
In an email to TCB, the East Ward’s Community Assistance Liaison Sabrina Stowe said that the walk has been rescheduled to Oct. 28.
They need at least 40 volunteers to help conduct the walk. The block-by-block walking study “evaluates how walkable the area is, what barriers there are for pedestrians and what improvements should be made.” Participants will be grouped with other walkers and assigned 1-2 blocks to evaluate using a checklist-type form.
Training for the walk will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
Volunteers will meet at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy located at 1215 N. Cameron Ave. in the cafeteria at the rear of the school in the bus parking area.
The walk will take between 1-2 hours to complete. Volunteers should dress comfortably for walking and wear good walking shoes, Stowe wrote. The city will provide “safety vests, refreshments and transportation to and from the walking sites” for volunteers.
Councilmember Annette Scippio, who requested the study, told TCB what they’ll be focusing on during the walk:
“These are two very old neighborhoods, so I think it’s going to be more around the conditions of the sidewalks,” Scippio said, adding that there’s a lack of identifiable and safe crosswalks.
These are “old established neighborhoods” where a lot of elderly people and young children reside, Scippio said.
The neighborhoods are also very hilly, Scippio said.
“That’s the challenge,” she added. “But they’re nice neighborhoods to walk in.”
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Stowe by emailing [email protected] or by calling 336-462-2341. RSVP for the walk by Oct. 26.
