On June 22, Greensboro Police Officer John P. Corrigan shot and killed Graham Roberson after he found Roberson walking around Tuscaloosa Street close to midnight.
Corrigan was named as the officer after the GPD updated its policies on revealing officers’ names when they are involved in critical incidents that result in the death or serious injury of another person.
GPD Public Information Officer Josie Cambareri Cambareri clarified in a later statement to the News & Record that Roberson “displayed” a weapon but did not shoot at Corrigan before being shot and killed.
Eight days later on June 30, Sergeant Andrew J. Muldowney, Officer Johnathan L. Greene and Officer Gage A. Kirkland shot and killed Ernesto Ruiz after they pursued him to a gas station and he “began advancing towards officers with the knives.”
As per department policy, all of the officers are still on administrative duty pending the completion of the internal investigation.
Per a public records request submitted by TCB, here is how long each of the officers have been working for the Greensboro Police Department and what their yearly salaries are.
Graham Roberson case
John P. Corrigan
- Job title: Police Officer I
- Hiring date: Aug. 1, 2018
- Age: 32
- Division: Police, Southern Division
- Current salary: $54,762
- Earliest salary: $38,485
Ernesto Ruiz case
Andrew J. Muldowney
- Job title: Police sergeant
- Hiring date: March 16, 2009
- Age: 38
- Division: Police, Western Division
- Current salary: $78,820
- Earliest salary: $33,232
Gage A. Kirkland
- Job title: Police Officer I
- Hiring date: March 1, 2021
- Age: 24
- Division: Police, Southern Division
- Current salary: $49,327
- Earliest salary: $41,170
Johnathan L. Greene
- Job title: Police Officer I
- Hiring date: March 1, 2021
- Age: 31
- Division: Police, Southern Division
- Current salary: $49,327
- Earliest salary: $41,170
