Music libraries, digital art: your online collection could be less permanent than you think

There’s something rather satisfying about building a collection. A shelf full of favorite books, a stack of vinyl records – maybe that slightly embarrassing DVD collection you’ve been carrying between apartments for years? You know what we’re referring to.

These days, though, most of our collections live somewhere in the cloud – a pretty nebulous concept that has nonetheless taken off in a huge way, especially when we’re looking at entertainment.

We’ve predominantly switched mediums. Crowded bookshelves for ebooks, record stores for music downloads, and DVD cabinets for digital movie libraries. It’s convenient, there’s less dusting involved, and you can apparently fit an entire entertainment collection into your pocket.

Lovely… until something disappears. Because here’s the uncomfortable question. When you buy something digitally, how much of it actually belongs to you?

That buy button might be selling you something else

Buying a physical book is straightforward. You pay for it, take it home, and it’s yours to keep. Lend it to a friend, display it on your shelf, let it gathering dust for a decade – the choice is yours. Digital purchases, on the other hand? A slightly thornier issue.

Depending on the retailer and the product, clicking ‘buy’ might give you a downloadable file, ongoing access through an account, or permission to use something under specific conditions. As explored in an opinion piece arguing that the content you buy online is only licensed, the distinction between paying for something and having permanent control over it is becoming increasingly relevant.

Think of a movie purchased through an online storefront. It might sit in your digital library for years, giving you every reason to believe it’s yours. Yet your ability to watch it could still depend on the retailer maintaining access to that particular title – or even on the retailer continuing to exist at all.

The broader concern behind this question becomes especially interesting when you think about how much money people spend building digital collections.

After all, a library containing hundreds of purchased albums, books, and movies represents a considerable investment, and most people would quite reasonably expect to keep enjoying those purchases.

The disappearing movie collection is already a reality

If the whole thing sounds slightly dramatic, look at what happened to PlayStation customers in 2023. Sony announced that certain previously purchased Discovery television content would become unavailable through its platform because of changes to licensing arrangements. Naturally, customers weren’t super happy about that: they’d paid for the stuff, so why should their access go away?

All that raised an uncomfortable question about the permanence of digital purchases.

Fortunately, the story had a happier ending. Sony managed to figure out an agreement that let the folks using their platform retain access to the affected content, as reported by Ars Technica.

Still, though, the question lingers. Your favorite movie might appear safely tucked away in your account, but the arrangements keeping it there can change… leading a lot of people to turn their gazes back to the DVD collection of times gone past.

What happens when artists build their careers on borrowed space?

Now look at the other side of the screen. Independent musicians, photographers, writers, and designers increasingly depend on digital platforms to share and sell their work.

For creators, these services offer some fantastic opportunities. A musician can release an album without manufacturing physical copies. A photographer can sell prints to customers thousands of miles away. A writer can publish an ebook without filling their spare bedroom with boxes. All good stuff!

And yet, relying entirely on someone else’s platform comes with risks.

A photographer might have thousands of images stored in an online portfolio. A musician might depend on one storefront for most of their digital sales. A writer could have years of work sitting inside a publishing account.

If that service closes, changes its features, or restricts access, recovering everything may become difficult.

This matters even more for independent creative communities, where people are often managing their own websites, sales, and marketing alongside the actual creative work.

Keeping original files, maintaining personal archives, and building direct relationships with audiences can make a real difference.

And there’s something rather lovely about buying an album directly from a local musician or picking up a print at an independent art market. You get something to enjoy, and the artist gets to meet the person supporting their work.

A quick reality check on your digital collection

Before you panic and start printing your entire ebook library, it’s worth understanding what different digital purchases may include.

Digital purchase What you may receive What to check Digital movies Access through a retailer’s platform Can access change or expire? Downloaded music A playable file or account-based access Can you save and play it independently? Ebooks A digital file with usage restrictions Can you transfer it between devices? Digital artwork An image file with specified permissions Can you print, share, or reuse it? Creative software Access through a subscription Can you export your projects?

Of course, plenty of digital purchases provide files you can store and enjoy independently. The important detail is understanding what you’re getting before you spend your money. A few minutes checking download options, account requirements, and usage restrictions could save considerable frustration later.

Maybe it’s time to bring back the personal collection

Hands up who still loves vinyl records, secondhand bookstores, and physical art markets. You’ll find yourself in good company if so.

Part of the appeal is the experience. Browsing a record store on a Saturday afternoon, discovering a forgotten novel in a used bookstore, or bringing home a print from a neighborhood artist feels wonderfully personal. There’s also the satisfaction of having something you can hold, that textural experience. Nobody can deny that a well-thumbed paperback has a soul that no ebook can ever capture.

That doesn’t mean abandoning digital entertainment. Nobody needs to start carrying a suitcase of DVDs on vacation. Instead, we can find a rather nice middle ground – enjoying the convenience of digital purchases, but hanging on to control over the things that matter most.

For example:

Download important files: Save independently usable copies of music, documents, and creative projects when permitted.

Keep backups: Store valuable personal files in separate locations, so one account problem doesn’t become a disaster.

Check before buying: Look at access conditions, download options, and device compatibility.

Support independent creators: Consider physical editions or direct downloads when they’re available.

Plus, consider hanging on to a few of those favorite books and records. After all, there’s something reassuring about knowing your favorite album will still be sitting on the shelf tomorrow, exactly where you left it.