The typical way people described mobile payments in the past was that the phone became the wallet. This isn’t entirely correct. The wallet contains things: money, credit cards, identification cards. The phone doesn’t contain a lot of money, but it contains access: a collection of credentials and shortcuts through which you can order other institutions where your money is held to do something. Looking at the phone this way will help you understand why it’s become such a pivotal thing for personal finance.

A control panel, not a vault

Adding the card to your phone’s wallet does not involve your phone storing your card number. The payment solutions use tokenization, where the actual card number is replaced with an entirely different number specifically for your device. In case of a payment transaction, the phone transfers the token via near-field communication to the card network that connects with the issuer to authorize or decline the transaction. Should there be any breach of the merchant’s system after the transaction, the token will pose less of a threat compared to a card number.

Similarly, biometric data such as fingerprints and facial recognition do not give access to your balance. This data grants permission to your phone to authorize transactions. The funds remain in your bank account or credit union, as they were protected under deposit insurance before.

It makes all the difference when thinking about security issues. Loss of a phone cannot be equated with loss of money, especially in cases where the device is locked and access is remotely stopped. Each of the major phone operating systems has capabilities for locating, locking, or wiping the lost device, while many banks allow freezing of cards from other devices in no time. What matters is not how secure the phone itself is, but how fast one can sever the link.

How the scattered pieces connect

The phone has become the hub since independent systems have started communicating with each other. The most obvious example is person-to-person payments. Transfer networks owned by banks perform transfers between checking accounts in just a few minutes, whereas payment applications maintain balances separately in their ledgers and transfer money between accounts within the application. In July 2023, the Federal Reserve introduced an instant payment system that will allow for around-the-clock settlement of payments for participating banks and credit unions, thus providing small institutions with previously unavailable speed.

Account aggregation is another example of this process. Data aggregators give a budgeting application access to balance and transaction information about multiple accounts with your permission. This explains why one dashboard can present such different things as a checking account, a credit card, and a savings goal from three different companies. In reality, what we have here is a digital banking platform that serves as a central point where the account itself is linked with notifications, card controls, and third-party applications.

There is a trade-off for the sake of convenience, however. Each connection is a permission, which adds up. It is easy to give permission to a budgeting app to access an account for several years. These days, most banks offer a list of all third-party apps connected in their security settings section, and it takes just a few minutes per year to go through it and revoke access to all unneeded connections.

Furthermore, consumer protection regulations vary based on where the money goes. In the US, Regulation E, overseen by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, offers consumer protection in case of unauthorized electronic transfer of funds from a bank account. A zero-liability policy applies as well to payments made via credit card networks. Transactions that a consumer made of their own accord, like a payment to a fraudulent person posing as a landlord, are treated completely differently and are usually very hard to reverse. Therefore, a hub that allows for an effortless money transfer can cause an effortless mistake in the process.

Keeping the control panel in good order

The reason is that the phone is authorized to do many things now. A long code is better than a short one. OS updates are important since they fix vulnerabilities that are exploited by hackers. Passkeys used in banks and services are cryptographic keys that replace passwords and prevent reuse and phishing of those passwords.

Another useful thing to check is the legitimacy of the entity providing an app. There is a tool on FDIC’s website called BankFind where you can look up an insured bank and make sure the application provider is the one that it claims to be. Applications that give access to accounts via partnering banks should mention it in their terms of use, and it would take just a minute to verify.

Also, don’t forget about alerts. It is always a good idea to set up notifications for every login from a new device and every transaction. The cost of such a system is zero, and fraud discovered within a day or two is much simpler to deal with than fraud found in a monthly statement.

Last but not least, have one backup. Another account from another institution ensures that a frozen bank account or a depleted power cell is just an annoyance rather than a catastrophe. Local reporting on personal finance, such as this article on solutions to practical problems in managing your money, makes the same case for having emergency savings in a separate, easily accessible account, funded by automatic transfer payments.

The cell phone’s centrality to the task of day-to-day financial management has been justified by its ability to make everyday chores quicker and easier, while providing insight into personal financial affairs. Its role is that of an optimally designed remote control, whose usefulness is dependent on the quality of its connection and maintenance. Treat it like the controller it is and enjoy its usefulness.