Perhaps you’re wondering why our 2021 Legislative Issue hits the streets in January 2022. It’s a valid question, but it’s one that should be directed at our own state legislature, which dragged out this session until Dec. 30, when it officially closed. For context, we used to run the Legislative Issue in June. For even more context, the legislature is already back in session as of this week.

As always, we’ve highlighted the work of all our Guilford and Forsyth delegations to the state House and Senate, tallying their contributions — or lack thereof — and noting their successes. Triad reps authored hundreds of bills this session, often reaching across the political aisle to find common ground. And very, very few of them were passed into law.

SENATE

FORSYTH

Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R) District 31

Sen. Paul Lowe (D) District 32

Terms : 3

: 3 About the district: District 32 contains most of the city of Winston-Salem and outlying areas to the north and south.

District 32 contains most of the city of Winston-Salem and outlying areas to the north and south. Committee chairs: None

None Primary sponsored bills: 27 (1 signed into law)

27 (1 signed into law) Highlights:

SB 109 – Law Enforcement Recordings/Winston-Salem: Would have amended the public records law in Winston-Salem to release law enforcement recordings to a citizens review board, to the city or county manager or to the city council. Status : Died in committee.

Would have amended the public records law in Winston-Salem to release law enforcement recordings to a citizens review board, to the city or county manager or to the city council. SB 145 – Winston-Salem/Real Property Conveyances (with Krawiec): This bill allows the city of Winston-Salem to transfer city-owned real property to increase the supply of affordable housing. Status: Signed into law on June 17, 2021.

(with Krawiec): This bill allows the city of Winston-Salem to transfer city-owned real property to increase the supply of affordable housing. SB 324 – Student-Athlete Compensation/Study: This bill would have allowed student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness in relation to an athletic program. The bill would also have established a study committee on student-athlete compensation. Status : Died in committee.

This bill would have allowed student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness in relation to an athletic program. The bill would also have established a study committee on student-athlete compensation. SB 639 – Commuter Rail Study/Piedmont Triad: This bill would have funded a Department of Transportation study to project the cost and feasibility of a commuter rail service linking Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point. Status : Died in committee.

This bill would have funded a Department of Transportation study to project the cost and feasibility of a commuter rail service linking Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point. SB 694 – Black Farmer Restoration Program: This bill would have established a program to purchase farmland and grant it to Black farmers. It also would have established a training program for Black farmers. Status: Died in committee.

This bill would have established a program to purchase farmland and grant it to Black farmers. It also would have established a training program for Black farmers.

GUILFORD

Sen. Amy Galey (R) District 24

Terms : 1

: 1 About the district: District 24, covers all of Alamance County and the rural eastern strip of Guilford.

District 24, covers all of Alamance County and the rural eastern strip of Guilford. Committee chairs: None

None Primary sponsored bills: 33 (7 signed into law)

33 (7 signed into law) Highlights:

SB 208 – Labor Law Changes: This bill made changes to the state’s Wage and Hour Act including requiring employers to notify employees of promised wages in writing at the time of hiring. Employers must also now provide written notice to employees at least one pay period prior to any reduction in wages. Status: Signed into law on July 8, 2021.

This bill made changes to the state’s Wage and Hour Act including requiring employers to notify employees of promised wages in writing at the time of hiring. Employers must also now provide written notice to employees at least one pay period prior to any reduction in wages. SB 335 – Increase Penalty/Disruption of Open Meeting: Bill would have made it a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone to disturb the peace of an official meeting of a public body. The second offense would have been a Class I felony while a third would have been a Class H felony. Status : Died in committee.

Bill would have made it a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone to disturb the peace of an official meeting of a public body. The second offense would have been a Class I felony while a third would have been a Class H felony. SB 671 – Changes to K-12 Scholarship Programs: The bill would have changed the state scholarship program to allow private school students to receive state funding for scholarships. Status: Died in the House.

The bill would have changed the state scholarship program to allow private school students to receive state funding for scholarships.

Sen. David Craven Jr. (R) District 26

Terms : 1+

: 1+ About the district: District 26 covers all of Randolph County plus most of High Point in Guilford County’s southwest corner.

District 26 covers all of Randolph County plus most of High Point in Guilford County’s southwest corner. Committee chairs: None

None Primary sponsored bills: 19 (3 signed into law)

19 (3 signed into law) Highlights:

SB 29 – Ricky’s Law/Political Sign Placement: This bill shortens the time allowed to place political signs in right-of-ways from 30 days before one-stop early voting to 10 days before and after. Status: Died in committee.

This bill shortens the time allowed to place political signs in right-of-ways from 30 days before one-stop early voting to 10 days before and after. SB 238 – Life and Property Protection Act: This bill holds local governmental entities liable if they intentionally prohibit, prevent or delay law enforcement or fire and rescue services from accessing areas during public demonstrations. Status : Died in committee.

This bill holds local governmental entities liable if they intentionally prohibit, prevent or delay law enforcement or fire and rescue services from accessing areas during public demonstrations. SB 390 – UNC Law Enforcement Recruitment : Allows full-time and part-time UNC campus law enforcement officers to enroll in college courses without paying tuition or fees. Status : Signed into law on May 7, 2021.

: Allows full-time and part-time UNC campus law enforcement officers to enroll in college courses without paying tuition or fees. SB 492 – Establish NC Textile Museum: This bill would have allowed for the creation of a state textile museum through a partnership with the Randolph Heritage Conservancy, Inc. Status : Died in committee.

This bill would have allowed for the creation of a state textile museum through a partnership with the Randolph Heritage Conservancy, Inc.

Sen. Michael Garrett (D) District 27

Sen. Gladys Robinson (D) District 28

Terms : 6

: 6 About the district: District 28 is now most of the city of Greensboro, with a bit in the east ceded to District 24.

District 28 is now most of the city of Greensboro, with a bit in the east ceded to District 24. Committee chairs: None

None Primary sponsored bills: 24 (1 signed into law)

24 (1 signed into law) Highlights:

SB 212 – Bennett College Accredit./Private Need-Based (with Garrett): Changed the requirements to allow for Bennett College students to receive need-based scholarships. Status : Signed into law on April 27, 2021.

(with Garrett): Changed the requirements to allow for Bennett College students to receive need-based scholarships. SB 286 – Greensboro/Local Speed Limit (with Garrett): Would have reduced the speed limit on residential streets in Greensboro to no more than 25 miles per hour. Status : Died in committee.

(with Garrett): Would have reduced the speed limit on residential streets in Greensboro to no more than 25 miles per hour. SB 359 – K-3 Reading and Literacy Improvement Act: This bill would have worked to improve literacy for children by ensuring that every kindergarten through second grade classroom had a full-time teacher assistant and every three third-grade classrooms had a full-time teacher assistant. Status : Died in committee.

This bill would have worked to improve literacy for children by ensuring that every kindergarten through second grade classroom had a full-time teacher assistant and every three third-grade classrooms had a full-time teacher assistant. SB 485 – Fund Drug Treatment/Mental Health Courts : Bill would have allocated $4.2 million to support local drug treatment court programs. Status : Died in committee.

: Bill would have allocated $4.2 million to support local drug treatment court programs.

HOUSE

FORSYTH

Rep. Amber Baker (D) District 72

Rep. Donny Lambeth (R) District 75

Terms: 5

5 About the district: The district starts at Walnut Cove Road and Belews Creek near and extends down to Walburg.

The district starts at Walnut Cove Road and Belews Creek near and extends down to Walburg. Committee chairs: Appropriations (senior chair), Appropriations, Health and Human Services (vice chair), Health (chair)

Appropriations (senior chair), Appropriations, Health and Human Services (vice chair), Health (chair) Primary sponsored bills: 73 (7 signed into law)

73 (7 signed into law) Highlights:

HB 32 – Equity in Opportunity Act (with Zenger): This act would create an opportunity scholarship grant program, personal education student accounts for students with disabilities and authorize counties to use local funds for K-12 scholarships. Status: Died in the Senate.

(with Zenger): This act would create an opportunity scholarship grant program, personal education student accounts for students with disabilities and authorize counties to use local funds for K-12 scholarships. HB 61 – Local Communicable Disease Programs/Funds (with Zachary): The act would appropriate funds to expand local infrastructure around the control and prevention of communicable diseases. Status : Died in committee.

(with Zachary): The act would appropriate funds to expand local infrastructure around the control and prevention of communicable diseases. HB 91 – Accountability and Fair Play in Athletics : The bill will ensure oversight of high school sports and determine who is eligible to play based on school rules, health and safety requirements, fees and more. Status: Signed in law on Nov. 23, 2021.

The bill will ensure oversight of high school sports and determine who is eligible to play based on school rules, health and safety requirements, fees and more. HB 127 – WF Baptist Health Regional Autopsy Ctr Funds (with Terry, Zenger, Zachary): The act would allocate funds for a new autopsy center at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Status : Died in committee.

(with Terry, Zenger, Zachary): The act would allocate funds for a new autopsy center at Wake Forest Baptist Health. HB 289 – DIT/Broadband Mapping : (with Terry) The act would grant funds to the department of information and technology to prepare for statewide broadband maps. Status: Died in the Senate.

(with Terry) The act would grant funds to the department of information and technology to prepare for statewide broadband maps.

Rep. Evelyn Terry (D) District 71

Terms: 5

5 About the district: The district starts in Walkertown and stretches diagonally across the south east part of Winston-Salem to Highway 150.

The district starts in Walkertown and stretches diagonally across the south east part of Winston-Salem to Highway 150. Committee chairs: Education – universities (vice chair)

Education – universities (vice chair) Primary sponsored bills: 6 (0 signed into law)

6 (0 signed into law) Highlights:

HB 8 – NC Adopt ERA (with Baker): The act would ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and allocate funds to educate the public about the act. Status: Died in the Senate.

(with Baker): The act would ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and allocate funds to educate the public about the act. HB 243 – UNC Legislative Priorities/COVID-19 Impacts (with Lambeth, Zenger): An act that would address budget needs at UNC. Status: Died in committee.

(with Lambeth, Zenger): An act that would address budget needs at UNC. HB 873 – Repeal 2015 Law Relating to Monuments (with Baker): The act would repeal the 2015 law that was unanimously passed by both Republicans and Democrats protecting monuments across the state. The law as it currently stands prevents the removal of most monuments that are on public property. Status: Died in committee.

(with Baker): The act would repeal the 2015 law that was unanimously passed by both Republicans and Democrats protecting monuments across the state. The law as it currently stands prevents the removal of most monuments that are on public property.

Rep. Lee Zachary (R) District 73

Rep. Jeff Zenger (R) District 74

GUILFORD

Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D) District 57

House Minority Whip Amos L. Quick III (D) District 58

Terms : 3

: 3 About the district: This southwestern district reaches towards Jamestown near Grandover Resort and then creeps up towards the UNCG area and Hamilton Lakes.

This southwestern district reaches towards Jamestown near Grandover Resort and then creeps up towards the UNCG area and Hamilton Lakes. Committee chairs: None

None Primary sponsored bills: 18 (0 signed into law)

18 (0 signed into law) Highlights:

HB 214 – Grant Prog. To Reduce CV19 Vaccine Hesitancy (with Brockman, Clemmons, Harrison): This bill would have established a COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Elimination Program as a competitive grant program. The program would have given funds to approved minority businesses to conduct or host public communications, initiatives or events. Status : Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Clemmons, Harrison): This bill would have established a COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Elimination Program as a competitive grant program. The program would have given funds to approved minority businesses to conduct or host public communications, initiatives or events. HB 446 – Safeguarding Voting Rights (with Brockman, Clemmons, Harrison): Would have allowed for automatic voter registration at various agencies throughout the state. The bill would also have allowed for people to register to vote online, amongst other things. Status : Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Clemmons, Harrison): Would have allowed for automatic voter registration at various agencies throughout the state. The bill would also have allowed for people to register to vote online, amongst other things. HB 532 – Criminal Justice Equity Act of 2021 (with Brockman, Harrison): This bill would have expanded the criminal justice fellows program to all counties in the state. The bill would also have modified various law enforcement standards such as requiring regular use-of-force data reporting to the State Bureau of Investigation. Status : Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Harrison): This bill would have expanded the criminal justice fellows program to all counties in the state. The bill would also have modified various law enforcement standards such as requiring regular use-of-force data reporting to the State Bureau of Investigation. HB 719 – Repeal Death Penalty (with Brockman, Harrison): The bill would repeat the death penalty and change all of the current prisoners who have been sentenced to death to life imprisonment. Status : Died in committee.

The bill would repeat the death penalty and change all of the current prisoners who have been sentenced to death to life imprisonment.

House Majority Whip Jon Hardister (R) District 59

Terms: 5

5 About the district: Hardister’s district, which is shaped like a backwards “C,” covers almost half of the county including much of the rural eastern parts. It then curves westward towards Summerfield in the north and Jamestown in the south.

Hardister’s district, which is shaped like a backwards “C,” covers almost half of the county including much of the rural eastern parts. It then curves westward towards Summerfield in the north and Jamestown in the south. Committee chairs: Alcoholic Beverage Control (vice-chair); Appropriations (vice-chair); Appropriations, Education (chair); Education – Universities (chair); House Select Committee on Strategic Transportation Planning and Long-Term Funding Solutions (vice-chair); UNC Board of Governors Nominations (vice-chair)

Alcoholic Beverage Control (vice-chair); Appropriations (vice-chair); Appropriations, Education (chair); Education – Universities (chair); House Select Committee on Strategic Transportation Planning and Long-Term Funding Solutions (vice-chair); UNC Board of Governors Nominations (vice-chair) Primary sponsored bills: 71 (7 signed into law)

71 (7 signed into law) Highlights:

HB 133 – Create NC Golf Council (with Clemmons): Would create a statewide seven-member golf council to promote the sport in the state. The council would foster economic development, tourism, recreation and community involvement for golf. Status : Died in committee.

(with Clemmons): Would create a statewide seven-member golf council to promote the sport in the state. The council would foster economic development, tourism, recreation and community involvement for golf. HB 232 – LRC Study-Affordable Housing (with Brockman, Harrison, Quick): Would have directed the Legislative Research Commission to study affordable housing in the state by examining the current availability of affordable housing options, identifying subsidies and grants, examining challenges facing those in need of affordable housing and looking at best practices in other states, to name a few. Status : Died in the Senate.

(with Brockman, Harrison, Quick): Would have directed the Legislative Research Commission to study affordable housing in the state by examining the current availability of affordable housing options, identifying subsidies and grants, examining challenges facing those in need of affordable housing and looking at best practices in other states, to name a few. HB 307 – NC Time Zone/Observe DST All Year: In the event that Daylight Savings Year-Round was authorized by Congress, this bill would have allowed for North Carolina to adopt it year-round as well. Status : Died in the Senate.

In the event that Daylight Savings Year-Round was authorized by Congress, this bill would have allowed for North Carolina to adopt it year-round as well. HB 631 – Sports Wagering (with Brockman): Would have authorized and regulated sports wagering in North Carolina. Status: Died in committee.

(with Brockman): Would have authorized and regulated sports wagering in North Carolina. HB 692 – Restrict Certain Vehicle Modifications: This bill made it illegal to drive cars with altered suspensions, frames or chassis that make it so that the front fender is four or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender. Status: Signed into law on Aug. 30, 2021.

This bill made it illegal to drive cars with altered suspensions, frames or chassis that make it so that the front fender is four or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender. HB 707 – Student Borrowers’ Bill of Rights (with Brockman, Harrison): Would have required the state Commissioner of Banks to license and regulate student loan servicers to crack down on deceptive or abusive practices by the companies. Status: Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Harrison): Would have required the state Commissioner of Banks to license and regulate student loan servicers to crack down on deceptive or abusive practices by the companies. HB 923 – Social Emotional Learning Pilot (with Brockman, Harrison, Quick): Bill would have implemented social and emotional learning curriculums in kindergarten classrooms. The bill noted that “SEL can have a long-term positive impact through adulthood, including decreasing the likelihood of being on a waiting list for or living in public housing, receiving public assistance, being involved with police before adulthood and spending time in a detention facility.” Status: Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Harrison, Quick): Bill would have implemented social and emotional learning curriculums in kindergarten classrooms. The bill noted that “SEL can have a long-term positive impact through adulthood, including decreasing the likelihood of being on a waiting list for or living in public housing, receiving public assistance, being involved with police before adulthood and spending time in a detention facility.”

Rep. Cecil Brockman (D) District 60

Terms: 4

4 About the district: Brockman’s district runs vertically along the western part of the county, starting near West Market Street near the airport, and moves south towards High Point, catching a bit of Jamestown on the way.

Brockman’s district runs vertically along the western part of the county, starting near West Market Street near the airport, and moves south towards High Point, catching a bit of Jamestown on the way. Committee chairs: Education K-12 (vice-chair)

Education K-12 (vice-chair) Primary sponsored bills: 18 (0 signed into law)

18 (0 signed into law) Highlights:

HB 540 – Study Workforce Development for Refugees (with Quick, Hardister, Harrison, Clemmons): Would have looked at the skills and education that refugees bring with them as well as investigated the challenges refugees face in finding employment or being recognized for their former work credentials. After the study, the commission would have used the information to tap into the pool of skilled individuals to fill gaps in the labor force. Status : Died in committee.

(with Quick, Hardister, Harrison, Clemmons): Would have looked at the skills and education that refugees bring with them as well as investigated the challenges refugees face in finding employment or being recognized for their former work credentials. After the study, the commission would have used the information to tap into the pool of skilled individuals to fill gaps in the labor force. HB 550 – Free Breakfast and Lunch in Public School Units (with Quick, Harrison): Would create a state school breakfast and lunch fund to allow all public schools to provide free breakfast and lunches to students who need them. Status: Died in committee.

(with Quick, Harrison): Would create a state school breakfast and lunch fund to allow all public schools to provide free breakfast and lunches to students who need them. HB 760 – Opportunity Gap Task Force (with Harrison): Bill to establish an opportunity gap task force consisting of 14 members. The task force would have studied the opportunity gap, considered best practices to close the gap in grades K-12 and proposed a plan to reduce the gap by July 1, 2030. Status: Died in the Senate.

(with Harrison): Bill to establish an opportunity gap task force consisting of 14 members. The task force would have studied the opportunity gap, considered best practices to close the gap in grades K-12 and proposed a plan to reduce the gap by July 1, 2030. HB 908 – Access to Affordable Health Coverage for All (with Harrison, Quick): Bill would have helped eligible individuals who fall into the coverage gap to afford health insurance by providing a refundable premium tax credit. Status: Died in committee.

(with Harrison, Quick): Bill would have helped eligible individuals who fall into the coverage gap to afford health insurance by providing a refundable premium tax credit. HB 948 – Add Segregation Score to School Report Cards : As part of school scores and report cards, bill would have required the incorporation of a racial and ethnic proportionality score under the basis that the “segregation of children…solely on the basis of race deprives children of the minority group of equal educational opportunities.” Status: Died in committee.

: As part of school scores and report cards, bill would have required the incorporation of a racial and ethnic proportionality score under the basis that the “segregation of children…solely on the basis of race deprives children of the minority group of equal educational opportunities.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison (D) District 61

Terms: 9

9 About the district: Harrison’s district covers a swath of Greensboro from Franklin Boulevard on the eastern side through downtown towards Guilford College to the west.

Harrison’s district covers a swath of Greensboro from Franklin Boulevard on the eastern side through downtown towards Guilford College to the west. Committee chairs: Environment (vice-chair)

Environment (vice-chair) Primary sponsored bills: 53 (1 signed into law)

53 (1 signed into law) Highlights:

HB 288 – Bennett College Acreddit./Private Need-Based (with Hardister, Quick, Clemmons, Brockman): Would have changed the requirements to allow for Bennett College students to receive need-based scholarships. Status: Died in committee. However, the Senate version of this bill (SB 212) was signed into law.

(with Hardister, Quick, Clemmons, Brockman): Would have changed the requirements to allow for Bennett College students to receive need-based scholarships. HB 354 – Hate Crimes Prevention Act (with Brockman, Quick): Would increase the scope and punishment of hate crimes and required the State Bureau of Investigation to create and maintain a hate crimes statistics database. It would also have required law enforcement officers and district attorneys to be trained on how to identify and prosecute hate crimes. Status: Died in committee.

Would increase the scope and punishment of hate crimes and required the State Bureau of Investigation to create and maintain a hate crimes statistics database. It would also have required law enforcement officers and district attorneys to be trained on how to identify and prosecute hate crimes. HB 444 – PFAS Mitigation Measures Cost Reimbursement (with Quick): Would hold those who discharged PFAS contaminants into private or public drinking water supplies to be held accountable by being forced to pay to remove or correct the adverse effects. Status: Died in committee.

(with Quick): Would hold those who discharged PFAS contaminants into private or public drinking water supplies to be held accountable by being forced to pay to remove or correct the adverse effects. HB 452 – Mental Health Protection Act (with Brockman, Clemmons): This bill would protect minors and adults with disabilities from attempts by others to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, thus outlawing what is known as “conversion therapy.” The bill would also have prohibited state funds from being used to conduct conversion therapy. Status: Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Clemmons): This bill would protect minors and adults with disabilities from attempts by others to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, thus outlawing what is known as “conversion therapy.” The bill would also have prohibited state funds from being used to conduct conversion therapy. HB 612 – Up Minimum Wages/No Subminimum or Exemptions (with Brockman, Clemmons): Bill would have increased the regular minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2023 and would have phased out the tipped employee minimum wage through 2025. Status: Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Clemmons): Bill would have increased the regular minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2023 and would have phased out the tipped employee minimum wage through 2025. HB 617 – Cannabis Legalization and Regulation (with Brockman): Would have legalized the sale, possession and use of cannabis in North Carolina. Use would have been legal for persons 21 years of age or older. Status : Died in committee.

(with Brockman): Would have legalized the sale, possession and use of cannabis in North Carolina. Use would have been legal for persons 21 years of age or older.

Rep. John Faircloth (R) District 62

About the district: Faircloth’s district covers the northwestern and westernmost portion of the county, starting in Stokesdale, descending all the way to High Point.

Faircloth’s district covers the northwestern and westernmost portion of the county, starting in Stokesdale, descending all the way to High Point. Committee chairs: Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety (vice-chair)

Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety (vice-chair) Primary sponsored bills: 39 (4 signed into law)

39 (4 signed into law) Highlights:

HB 418 – Threaten LEO or Correctional Officer: This bill would have made it a Class I felony to threaten a law enforcement officer or detention facility employee with bodily harm or death. Status : Died in the Senate.

This bill would have made it a Class I felony to threaten a law enforcement officer or detention facility employee with bodily harm or death. HB 761 – Police Vehicle and Equipment Protection Act: This bill increased the penalty for breaking and entering into certain law enforcement vehicles and for stealing certain equipment. Status: Signed into law on Oct. 15, 2021.

This bill increased the penalty for breaking and entering into certain law enforcement vehicles and for stealing certain equipment. HB 755 – Fund Law Enforcement/Detention/Corrections: This bill would have set aside extra funds for the State Highway patrol, county law enforcement agencies and municipal law enforcement agencies including signing bonuses for some newly-hired officers. Status: Died in committee.

This bill would have set aside extra funds for the State Highway patrol, county law enforcement agencies and municipal law enforcement agencies including signing bonuses for some newly-hired officers. HB 858 – Permit Cannabis Medical Research Studies (with Brockman, Harrison): This bill would have allowed for the use of cannabis for medical purposes and to research the effects of the drug as treatment for various medical conditions. Status: Died in committee.

(with Brockman, Harrison): This bill would have allowed for the use of cannabis for medical purposes and to research the effects of the drug as treatment for various medical conditions.

NOTABLE VETOES BY GOV. COOPER

This legislative session, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a total of 16 bills. Here are just a few of the notable ones.

SB 37 – In-Person Learning Choice for Families

Local sponsors : Galey, Krawiec

: Galey, Krawiec Veto date : Feb. 26, 2021

: Feb. 26, 2021 Status : Died in Senate committee

: Died in Senate committee What: This bill would have required local school boards to provide an in-person instruction option during the 2021 school year.

This bill would have required local school boards to provide an in-person instruction option during the 2021 school year. Cooper’s statement: “As written, the bill threatens public health just as North Carolina strives to emerge from the pandemic.”

SB 43 – Protect Religious Meeting Places

Local sponsors : Craven

: Craven Veto date : June 18, 2021

: June 18, 2021 Status : Died in Senate committee

: Died in Senate committee What : The bill would have allowed people with concealed carry permits to carry guns on properties that serve as both churches and private schools.

: The bill would have allowed people with concealed carry permits to carry guns on properties that serve as both churches and private schools. Cooper’s statement: “For the safety of students and teachers, North Carolina should keep guns off school grounds.”

HB 453 – Human Life Nondiscrimination Act/No Eugenics

Local sponsors: Faircloth, Zachary

Faircloth, Zachary Veto date : June 25, 2021

: June 25, 2021 Status : Died in House committee

: Died in House committee What : Would have made abortions based on presumed race, sex or presence of Down syndrome illegal.

: Would have made abortions based on presumed race, sex or presence of Down syndrome illegal. Cooper’s statement: “This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life. This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion.”

HB 398 – Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal

Local sponsors: Faircloth

Faircloth Veto date : Aug. 30, 2021

: Aug. 30, 2021 Status: Died in House committee

Died in House committee What : Would have repealed a law that requires a permit to purchase pistols.

: Would have repealed a law that requires a permit to purchase pistols. Cooper’s statement: “Gun permit laws reduce gun homicides and suicides and reduce the availability of guns for criminal activity. At a time of rising gun violence, we cannot afford to repeal a system that works to save lives. The legislature should focus on combating gun violence instead of making it easier for guns to end up in the wrong hands.”

HB 324 – Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination/Schools

Local sponsors: None

None Veto date : Sept. 10, 2021

: Sept. 10, 2021 Status : Died in House committee

: Died in House committee What : A direct response to outrage over critical race theory, this bill notes that public schools can’t promote certain ideas around race or sex.

: A direct response to outrage over critical race theory, this bill notes that public schools can’t promote certain ideas around race or sex. Cooper’s statement: “The legislature should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning, and investing in our public schools. Instead, this bill pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education.”

SB 326 – Election Day Integrity Act