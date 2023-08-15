For some city employees, it’s clear that inflation isn’t hitting them as hard as it’s hitting others. The minimum wage for city workers in Winston-Salem is $15.45; in Greensboro it’s $18. Now that the budgets have been passed in the Triad cities, we’ve compiled a list of city employee salaries across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point thanks to public records requests and data from Greensboro’s Open Gate City. These do not include the salaries of employees who work at the county level. Salaries are listed in descending order from greatest to least.

Remember, your taxes pay for these salaries!

Editor’s note: This list does not include all salaries for all city positions. The list may be updated after publishing.

Care to take a guess at the highest earner? Hint: he’s been at the top of the list for years.

To see the salaries from years’ past go here.

Entertainment Facilities

Matt Brown

Coliseum Director Matt Brown , Greensboro — $418,615 Brown has been the coliseum’s director since 1994.

, Greensboro — $418,615 Deputy Coliseum Director Scott Johnson, Greensboro — $184,283

Executive

Taiwo Jaiyeoba

City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba , Greensboro — $312,000

, Greensboro — $312,000 Future City Manager William “Pat” Pate , Winston-Salem — $285,000

, Winston-Salem — $285,000 City Manager Tasha Logan Ford , High Point — $234,886

, High Point — $234,886 Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson , High Point — $192,976

, High Point — $192,976 Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson , Greensboro — $208,138

, Greensboro — $208,138 Assistant City Manager/Interim City Manager Johnnie Taylor , Winston-Salem — $192,686

, Winston-Salem — $192,686 Assistant City Manager Larry Davis , Greensboro — $184,961

, Greensboro — $184,961 Assistant City Manager Nathaniel “Trey” Davis , Greensboro — $184,961

, Greensboro — $184,961 Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray, Greensboro — $180,941

Greensboro — $180,941 Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo , High Point — $175,999

, High Point — $175,999 Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe , Winston-Salem —$175,903

, Winston-Salem —$175,903 Assistant City Manager Damon Duquenne , High Point — $164,380

, High Point — $164,380 Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney , Winston-Salem — $163,331

, Winston-Salem — $163,331 Assistant City Manager Aaron King , Winston-Salem — $163,628

, Winston-Salem — $163,628 Director of Intergovernmental Affairs & Strategic Initiatives Tiffany Oliva, Winston-Salem — $105,000

Legal

Chuck Watts

City Attorney Charles “Chuck” Watts , Greensboro — $270,400

, Greensboro — $270,400 City Attorney Angela Carmon , Winston-Salem — $220,455

, Winston-Salem — $220,455 City Attorney Meghan Maguire , High Point — $175,000

, High Point — $175,000 Deputy City Attorney A “Jerry” Kontos, Winston-Salem — $172,207

Budget

Budget and Performance Management Director Scott Tesh , Winston-Salem — $151,295

, Winston-Salem — $151,295 Budget and Evaluation Director Jon Decker , Greensboro — $137,107

, Greensboro — $137,107 Budget and Performance Director Stephen Hawryluk, High Point — $120,750

Finance

Finance Director Marlene Druga , Greensboro — $171,414

, Greensboro — $171,414 Chief Financial Officer Kelly Latham , Winston Salem — $164, 220

, Winston Salem — $164, 220 Financial Services Director Bobby Fitzjohn, High Point — $162,292

Legislative

City Clerk Angela Lord , Greensboro — $125,741

, Greensboro — $125,741 City Clerk Sandra Keeney , High Point — $84,999

, High Point — $84,999 City Clerk J ayme Waldeck-Cranfill , Winston-Salem — $76,828

, Winston-Salem — $76,828 Deputy City Clerk Mary Brooks , High Point — $65,823

, High Point — $65,823 Deputy City Clerk Victoria Howell , Greensboro — $62,251

, Greensboro — $62,251 Deputy City Clerk Tatiana Banner, Winston-Salem — $55,820

Elected officials

Back row, L-R: Hugh Holston, Goldie Wells, Nancy Vaughan, Tammi Thurm, Zack Matheny, Front row L-R: Yvonne Johnson, Nancy Hoffman, Marikay Abuzuaiter, Sharon Hightower

Mayor Nancy Vaughan , Greensboro — $33,224

, Greensboro — $33,224 Mayor Allen Joines , Winston-Salem — $8,400 according to city payroll documents. The city’s budget outlines a $34,120 salary component, an $8,400 expense allowance and $3,900 optional car allowance for Joines. However, according to the city’s Budget Director Scott Tesh, Joines does not take it and usually gives it back to the community agencies throughout the city.

, Winston-Salem — $8,400 according to city payroll documents. The city’s budget outlines a $34,120 salary component, an $8,400 expense allowance and $3,900 optional car allowance for Joines. However, according to the city’s Budget Director Scott Tesh, Joines does not take it and usually gives it back to the community agencies throughout the city. Mayor Pro Tempore Denise Adams , Winston-Salem — $32,340

, Winston-Salem — $32,340 Council members Barbara Hanes Burke, Annette Scippio, James Taylor, Jr., John Larson, Kevin Mundy, Robert C. Clark and Jeff MacIntosh , Winston-Salem — $32,340

, Winston-Salem — $32,340 Mayor Jay Wagner , High Point — $26,649

, High Point — $26,649 Mayor Pro Tempore Yvonne Johnson , Greensboro — $26,409

, Greensboro — $26,409 Council member Goldie Wells , Greensboro — $25,657

, Greensboro — $25,657 Council member Nancy Hoffman , Greensboro — $25,657

, Greensboro — $25,657 Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter , Greensboro — $25,657

, Greensboro — $25,657 Council member Sharon Hightower , Greensboro — $25,657

, Greensboro — $25,657 Council member Hugh Holston , Greensboro — $25,422

, Greensboro — $25,422 Council member Zack Matheny , Greensboro — $25,306

, Greensboro — $25,306 Council member Tammi Thurm , Greensboro — $25,075

, Greensboro — $25,075 Mayor Pro Tempore Wesley Hudson , High Point — $20,307

, High Point — $20,307 Council members Britt Moore, Tyrone Johnson, Cyril Jefferson, Christopher Williams, Monica Peters, Victor Jones and Michael Holmes, High Point — $20,307

Police

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson

Police Chief John Thompson , Greensboro — $202,800 Thompson has been GPD’s police chief since 2022 and has served with the department since 2012. Thompson was an assistant police chief from 2020-22.

, Greensboro — $202,800 Assistant Police Chief Wilson Weaver , Winston-Salem — $189,718 Weaver has been with the department since 1984.

, Winston-Salem — $189,718 Police Chief Travis Stroud , High Point — $177,623 Stroud has been police chief since 2021 and has served with the department since 1995.

, High Point — $177,623 Police Chief William Penn , Winston-Salem — $175,000 Penn has been WSPD’s police chief since 2023 and has served with the department since 1997. Penn was an assistant police chief from 2019-23.

, Winston-Salem — $175,000 Assistant Police Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez , Winston-Salem — $134,636

, Winston-Salem — $134,636 Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell , Winston-Salem — $123,722

, Winston-Salem — $123,722 Assistant Police Chief Katherine Allen , Winston-Salem — $123,176

, Winston-Salem — $123,176 Deputy Police Chief Anthro Gamble , High Point — $122,536

, High Point — $122,536 Assistant Chief Stephanie Mardis , Greensboro — $119,730

, Greensboro — $119,730 Assistant Chief Rick Alston , Greensboro — $117,187

, Greensboro — $117,187 Assistant Chief MJ Harris , Greensboro — $117,187

, Greensboro — $117,187 Assistant Chief Doug Tabler , Greensboro — $117,187

, Greensboro — $117,187 Assistant Police Chief Kevin Ray , High Point — $110,934

, High Point — $110,934 GPD Public Information Manager Josie Cambareri, Greensboro — $79,592

Starting pay for police officers

Greensboro : $55,000

: $55,000 Winston-Salem : $52,500

: $52,500 High Point: $47,887

Fire

Fire Chief Thomas Reid , High Point — $187,580

, High Point — $187,580 Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo , Winston-Salem — $187,389

, Winston-Salem — $187,389 Fire Chief Jim Robinson, Greensboro — $182,000

Starting pay for firefighters

Greensboro : $47,812

: $47,812 Winston-Salem : Depends on education level Firefighter Trainee: $37,590-$41,349 Certified Firefighter Salary: $39,469-$43,416

: Depends on education level High Point: $36,606

Winston-Salem’s Community Assistance Liaisons

Each ward has an assigned liaison who addresses concerns on behalf of the ward’s council member. Liaisons organize and coordinate special events and community meetings on behalf of council members to “engage residents and seek feedback on community issues.”

City Manager Lee Garrity established the Office of Community Assistance in 2007. The office “facilitates the resolution of complaints, receives suggestions and requests from city residents and assists them in navigating city government.”

Vernetta DeVane , South Ward — $98,631

, South Ward — $98,631 Jennifer Chrysson , Southwest Ward — $84,108

, Southwest Ward — $84,108 Yolanda Gilliam-Taylor , Southeast Ward — $76,131

, Southeast Ward — $76,131 Zina Johnson , North Ward — $72,287

, North Ward — $72,287 Sabrina Stowe , East Ward — $65,653

, East Ward — $65,653 Tamra Bradshaw-Sheller , Northeast Ward — $58,689

, Northeast Ward — $58,689 Breasia Wynn, Northwest and West Wards — $58,689

Utilities

Utilities Director Courtney Driver , Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $169,333

, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $169,333 Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier , High Point — $169,168

, High Point — $169,168 Water Resources Director Mike Borchers , Greensboro — $166,875

, Greensboro — $166,875 Director of Field Operations (Stormwater, Erosion Control, Streets and Drainage Maintenance) Keith Huff , Winston Salem — $137,407

, Winston Salem — $137,407 Street Maintenance Superintendent Kenneth Sult, High Point — $104,397

Sanitation

Sanitation Director Charlie Dulin , Winston-Salem — $116,810

, Winston-Salem — $116,810 Solid Waste Collections Manager Griffin Hatchell , Greensboro— $104,916

, Greensboro— $104,916 Deputy Sanitation Director Johnita Campbell , Winston-Salem — $83,017

, Winston-Salem — $83,017 In Greensboro , solid waste operators in the field operations department make between $36,064- $50,911.

, solid waste operators in the field operations department make between $36,064- $50,911. In Winston-Salem , sanitation laborers make between $31,200-$32,292.

, sanitation laborers make between $31,200-$32,292. In High Point, job postings for sanitation workers offer $31,200-$39,551 annually

Planning

Planning Director Sue Schwartz , Greensboro — $161,099

, Greensboro — $161,099 Planning Director Chris Murphy , Winston-Salem —$135,850

, Winston-Salem —$135,850 Planning Director Sushil Nepal, High Point — $133,931

Community and Neighborhood Development

Michelle Kennedy

Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development Michelle Kennedy , Greensboro — $145,806

, Greensboro — $145,806 Neighborhood Services Director Shantell McClam, Winston-Salem — $133,000

Sustainability/Environmental Services

Chief Sustainability Officer Shameka Dorestant , Greensboro — $111,678

, Greensboro — $111,678 Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful Coordinator George Stilphen , Winston-Salem — $77,790

, Winston-Salem — $77,790 Recycling Program Administrator Derek Owens , Winston-Salem — $71,809

, Winston-Salem — $71,809 Energy Management Coordinator Lindsey Smith , Winston-Salem — $69,793

, Winston-Salem — $69,793 Food Resilience Program Manager Moriah Gendy , Winston-Salem — $67,290

, Winston-Salem — $67,290 Beautification Supervisor Rebecca Coplin, High Point — $63,984

Transportation

The central hub for the Winston-Salem Transit Authority is located downtown at the corners of Fifth, Trade and Liberty streets. (photo by Gale Melcher)

Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn , Greensboro — $159,720

, Greensboro — $159,720 Transportation Director Greg Venable , High Point — $129,438

, High Point — $129,438 Transportation Director Jeff Fansler , Winston-Salem — $121,000

, Winston-Salem — $121,000 Traffic Operations Engineer Matthew Carpenter, High Point — $104,584

Engineering and inspections

Engineering & Inspections Director Kenney McDowell , Greensboro — $170,529

, Greensboro — $170,529 City Engineer Robert Prestwood, Winston-Salem — $150,065

Libraries

Library Director Brigitte Blanton , Greensboro — $166,875

, Greensboro — $166,875 Library Director Mary Sizemore , High Point — $142,715

, High Point — $142,715 The Library Director in Winston-Salem works for Forsyth County

Information

Chief Information Officer Tom Kureczka , Winston-Salem — $173,833

, Winston-Salem — $173,833 PIRT Administrator Kurt Brenneman, Greensboro — $59,635

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation Director Phillip Fleischmann , Greensboro — $152,693

, Greensboro — $152,693 Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery , High Point — $146,132

, High Point — $146,132 Parks and Recreation Director William Royston , Winston-Salem — $121,338

, Winston-Salem — $121,338 Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Kobe Riley , Greensboro — $117,440

, Greensboro — $117,440 Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Leah Friend, Winston-Salem — $90,437

Emergency Services

Guilford Metro 911 Director Melanie Jones, Greensboro — $166,875

Human Relations

Human Resources Director Angela Kirkwood , High Point — $165,545

, High Point — $165,545 People & Culture Director Jamiah Waterman , Greensboro — $160,626

, Greensboro — $160,626 Human Relations/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director W anda Allen-Abraha , Winston-Salem — $160,053

, Winston-Salem — $160,053 Human Relations/DEI Assistant Director Ronnie Christians, Winston-Salem — $95,910

Purchasing

Purchasing Manager Candy Harmon , High Point — $146,132

, High Point — $146,132 Procurement Services Director Angie Waters , Greensboro — $101,056

, Greensboro — $101,056 Purchasing Director Darren Redfield , Winston-Salem — $83,771

, Winston-Salem — $83,771 Senior Buyer Tawanna Gates, Winston-Salem — $67,729

Museums

Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Hart , Greensboro — $101,821

, Greensboro — $101,821 Museum Director Edith Brady, High Point — $68,729

Marketing and Communications

Communications & Public Engagement Managing Director Jeron Hollis , High Point — $152,992

, High Point — $152,992 Director of Communications and Marketing of Carla Banks , Greensboro — $143,077

, Greensboro — $143,077 Director of Marketing and Communications Veronique George , Winston-Salem — $121,000

, Winston-Salem — $121,000 Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson , High Point — $102,831

, High Point — $102,831 Division Manager Jake Keys , Greensboro — $85,803

, Greensboro — $85,803 Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications Mary Giunca , Winston-Salem — $82,205

, Winston-Salem — $82,205 Senior Communications Specialist Amanda Lehmert , Greensboro — $69,201

, Greensboro — $69,201 Senior Reporter/Producer for WSTV 13 Sarah Mastouri , Winston-Salem — $54,777

, Winston-Salem — $54,777 Senior Community Educator Braxton Langston-Chapman, Winston-Salem — $53,631

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: '2023 TRIAD CITIES SALARY GUIDE', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/2023-triad-cities-salary-guide/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: '2023 TRIAD CITIES SALARY GUIDE', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/2023-triad-cities-salary-guide/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">For some city employees, it’s clear that inflation isn’t hitting them as hard as it’s hitting others. The minimum wage for city workers in Winston-Salem is $15.45; in Greensboro it’s $18. Now that the <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/a-look-at-winston-salems-2023-24-budget/">budgets</a> have been <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/a-look-at-greensboros-budget-for-2023-24/">passed</a> in the Triad cities, we’ve compiled a list of city employee salaries across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point thanks to public records requests and data from Greensboro’s <a href="https://data.greensboro-nc.gov/datasets/163167d4622e4b9fa3677e54274c795b_1/explore">Open Gate City</a>. These do not include the salaries of employees who work at the county level. Salaries are listed in descending order from greatest to least.</p> <p>Remember, your taxes pay for these salaries!</p><div class="tcb-8f5cb15ca9bcd3c26032ce79b05241a1 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-8f5cb15ca9bcd3c26032ce79b05241a1"></div> <p>Editor’s note: This list does not include all salaries for all city positions. The list may be updated after publishing.</p> <p>Care to take a guess at the highest earner? Hint: he’s been at the top of the list for years.</p> <p><strong><em>To see the salaries from years’ past go <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/?s=salary+guide">here</a>.</em></strong></p><div class="tcb-21c2e6e085d8fac8aacb2b8f72aa88a5 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-21c2e6e085d8fac8aacb2b8f72aa88a5"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Entertainment Facilities</strong></h2> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-medium"><img decoding="async" fetchpriority="high" width="235" height="300" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Matt-Brown.jpg?resize=235%2C300&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-37959" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Matt-Brown.jpg?resize=235%2C300&ssl=1 235w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Matt-Brown.jpg?w=625&ssl=1 625w" sizes="(max-width: 235px) 100vw, 235px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Matt Brown</figcaption></figure></div> <ul> <li>Coliseum Director <strong>Matt Brown</strong>, Greensboro — $418,615 <ul> <li><em>Brown has been the coliseum’s director since 1994.</em></li> </ul> </li> <li>Deputy Coliseum Director <strong>Scott Johnson</strong>, Greensboro — $184,283</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading">Executive</h2> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-medium"><img decoding="async" width="300" height="200" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Taiwo-Jayeoba.jpg?resize=300%2C200&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-40195" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Taiwo-Jayeoba.jpg?resize=300%2C200&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Taiwo-Jayeoba.jpg?resize=1024%2C683&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Taiwo-Jayeoba.jpg?resize=768%2C512&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Taiwo-Jayeoba.jpg?w=1300&ssl=1 1300w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Taiwo Jaiyeoba</figcaption></figure></div> <ul> <li>City Manager <strong>Taiwo Jaiyeoba</strong>, Greensboro — $312,000</li> <li>Future City Manager <strong>William “Pat” Pate</strong>, Winston-Salem — $285,000</li> <li>City Manager <strong>Tasha Logan Ford</strong>, High Point — $234,886</li> <li>Deputy City Manager <strong>Greg Ferguson</strong>, High Point — $192,976</li> <li>Deputy City Manager <strong>Chris Wilson</strong>, Greensboro — $208,138</li> <li>Assistant City Manager/Interim City Manager <strong>Johnnie Taylor</strong>, Winston-Salem — $192,686</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Larry Davis</strong>, Greensboro — $184,961</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Nathaniel “Trey” Davis</strong>, Greensboro — $184,961</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Nasha McCray,</strong> Greensboro — $180,941</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Eric Olmedo</strong>, High Point — $175,999</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Ben Rowe</strong>, Winston-Salem —$175,903</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Damon Duquenne</strong>, High Point — $164,380</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Patrice Toney</strong>, Winston-Salem — $163,331</li> <li>Assistant City Manager <strong>Aaron King</strong>, Winston-Salem — $163,628</li> <li>Director of Intergovernmental Affairs & Strategic Initiatives Tiffany Oliva, Winston-Salem — $105,000</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Legal</strong></h2> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-medium"><img decoding="async" width="235" height="300" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/chuckwatts.jpg?resize=235%2C300&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-40196" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/chuckwatts.jpg?resize=235%2C300&ssl=1 235w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/chuckwatts.jpg?resize=801%2C1024&ssl=1 801w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/chuckwatts.jpg?resize=768%2C982&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/chuckwatts.jpg?w=1068&ssl=1 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 235px) 100vw, 235px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Chuck Watts</figcaption></figure></div> <ul> <li>City Attorney <strong>Charles “Chuck” Watts</strong>, Greensboro — $270,400</li> <li>City Attorney <strong>Angela Carmon</strong>, Winston-Salem — $220,455</li> <li>City Attorney <strong>Meghan Maguire</strong>, High Point — $175,000</li> <li>Deputy City Attorney <strong>A “Jerry” Kontos</strong>, Winston-Salem — $172,207</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Budget</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Budget and Performance Management Director <strong>Scott Tesh</strong>, Winston-Salem — $151,295</li> <li>Budget and Evaluation Director<strong> Jon Decker</strong>, Greensboro — $137,107</li> <li>Budget and Performance Director <strong>Stephen Hawryluk</strong>, High Point — $120,750</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Finance</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Finance Director <strong>Marlene Druga</strong>, Greensboro — $171,414</li> <li>Chief Financial Officer <strong>Kelly Latham</strong>, Winston Salem — $164, 220</li> <li>Financial Services Director <strong>Bobby Fitzjohn</strong>, High Point — $162,292</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Legislative</strong></h2> <ul> <li>City Clerk <strong>Angela Lord</strong>, Greensboro — $125,741</li> <li>City Clerk <strong>Sandra Keeney</strong>, High Point — $84,999</li> <li>City Clerk J<strong>ayme Waldeck-Cranfill</strong>, Winston-Salem — $76,828</li> <li>Deputy City Clerk <strong>Mary Brooks</strong>, High Point — $65,823</li> <li>Deputy City Clerk <strong>Victoria Howell</strong>, Greensboro — $62,251</li> <li>Deputy City Clerk <strong>Tatiana Banner</strong>, Winston-Salem — $55,820</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Elected officials </strong></h2> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" width="1024" height="594" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/News_GSOCityCouncil.png?resize=1024%2C594&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-35744" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/News_GSOCityCouncil.png?resize=1024%2C594&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/News_GSOCityCouncil.png?resize=300%2C174&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/News_GSOCityCouncil.png?resize=768%2C446&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/News_GSOCityCouncil.png?w=1044&ssl=1 1044w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Back row, L-R: Hugh Holston, Goldie Wells, Nancy Vaughan, Tammi Thurm, Zack Matheny, Front row L-R: Yvonne Johnson, Nancy Hoffman, Marikay Abuzuaiter, Sharon Hightower</figcaption></figure></div> <ul> <li>Mayor <strong>Nancy Vaughan</strong>, Greensboro — $33,224</li> <li>Mayor <strong>Allen Joines</strong>, Winston-Salem — $8,400 according to city payroll documents. The <a href="https://www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter/View/29406/FY-23-24-Proposed-Budget">city’s budget</a> outlines a $34,120 salary component, an $8,400 expense allowance and $3,900 optional car allowance for Joines. However, according to the city’s Budget Director Scott Tesh, Joines does not take it and usually gives it back to the community agencies throughout the city.</li> <li>Mayor Pro Tempore <strong>Denise Adams</strong>, Winston-Salem — $32,340</li> <li>Council members <strong>Barbara Hanes Burke, Annette Scippio, James Taylor, Jr., John Larson, Kevin Mundy, Robert C. Clark and Jeff MacIntosh</strong>, Winston-Salem — $32,340</li> <li>Mayor <strong>Jay Wagner</strong>, High Point — <a href="https://highpoint.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=M&ID=1103579&GUID=7EB5D1D7-4EC7-4E32-981B-83C55975697D">$26,649</a></li> <li>Mayor Pro Tempore <strong>Yvonne Johnson</strong>, Greensboro — $26,409</li> <li>Council member <strong>Goldie Wells</strong>, Greensboro — $25,657</li> <li>Council member <strong>Nancy Hoffman</strong>, Greensboro — $25,657</li> <li>Council member <strong>Marikay Abuzuaiter</strong>, Greensboro — $25,657</li> <li>Council member <strong>Sharon Hightower</strong>, Greensboro — $25,657</li> <li>Council member <strong>Hugh Holston</strong>, Greensboro — $25,422</li> <li>Council member <strong>Zack Matheny</strong>, Greensboro — $25,306</li> <li>Council member <strong>Tammi Thurm</strong>, Greensboro — $25,075</li> <li>Mayor Pro Tempore <strong>Wesley Hudson</strong>, High Point — <a href="https://highpoint.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=M&ID=1103579&GUID=7EB5D1D7-4EC7-4E32-981B-83C55975697D">$20,307</a></li> <li>Council members <strong>Britt Moore, Tyrone Johnson, Cyril Jefferson, Christopher Williams, Monica Peters, Victor Jones and Michael Holmes,</strong> High Point — <a href="https://highpoint.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=M&ID=1103579&GUID=7EB5D1D7-4EC7-4E32-981B-83C55975697D">$20,307</a></li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Police</strong></h2> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-medium"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" width="300" height="244" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THOMPSON-J.W.-e1671726075692-300x244.jpg?resize=300%2C244&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-34714" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THOMPSON-J.W.-e1671726075692.jpg?resize=300%2C244&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THOMPSON-J.W.-e1671726075692.jpg?resize=1024%2C833&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THOMPSON-J.W.-e1671726075692.jpg?resize=768%2C625&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THOMPSON-J.W.-e1671726075692.jpg?resize=1536%2C1249&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/THOMPSON-J.W.-e1671726075692.jpg?w=1999&ssl=1 1999w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson</figcaption></figure></div> <ul> <li>Police Chief <strong>John Thompson</strong>, Greensboro — $202,800 <ul> <li><em>Thompson has been GPD’s police chief since 2022 and has served with the department since 2012. Thompson was an assistant police chief from 2020-22.</em></li> </ul> </li> <li>Assistant Police Chief <strong>Wilson Weaver</strong>, Winston-Salem — $189,718 <ul> <li><em>Weaver has been with the department since 1984.</em></li> </ul> </li> <li>Police Chief <strong>Travis Stroud</strong>, High Point — $177,623 <ul> <li><em>Stroud has been police chief since 2021 and has served with the department </em><a href="https://myfox8.com/news/travis-stroud-named-high-point-police-chief-i-am-excited-and-humbled/"><em>since 1995</em></a><em>.</em></li> </ul> </li> <li>Police Chief <strong>William Penn</strong>, Winston-Salem — $175,000 <ul> <li><em>Penn has been WSPD’s police chief since 2023 and has served with the department since 1997. Penn was an assistant police chief from 2019-23.</em></li> </ul> </li> <li>Assistant Police Chief <strong>Jose “Manny” Gomez</strong>, Winston-Salem — $134,636</li> <li>Assistant Police Chief <strong>Michael Cardwell</strong>, Winston-Salem — $123,722</li> <li>Assistant Police Chief <strong>Katherine Allen</strong>, Winston-Salem — $123,176</li> <li>Deputy Police Chief <strong>Anthro Gamble</strong>, High Point — $122,536</li> <li>Assistant Chief <strong>Stephanie Mardis</strong>, Greensboro — $119,730</li> <li>Assistant Chief <strong>Rick Alston</strong>, Greensboro — $117,187</li> <li>Assistant Chief <strong>MJ Harris</strong>, Greensboro — $117,187</li> <li>Assistant Chief <strong>Doug Tabler</strong>, Greensboro — $117,187</li> <li>Assistant Police Chief <strong>Kevin Ray</strong>, High Point — $110,934</li> <li>GPD Public Information Manager <strong>Josie Cambareri</strong>, Greensboro — $79,592</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Starting pay for police officers</strong></h2> <ul> <li><strong>Greensboro</strong>: $55,000</li> <li><strong>Winston-Salem</strong>: $52,500</li> <li><strong>High Point</strong>: $47,887</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Fire</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Fire Chief <strong>Thomas Reid</strong>, High Point — $187,580</li> <li>Fire Chief <strong>William “Trey” Mayo</strong>, Winston-Salem — $187,389</li> <li>Fire Chief <strong>Jim Robinson</strong>, Greensboro — $182,000</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Starting pay for firefighters</strong></h2> <ul> <li><strong>Greensboro</strong>: $47,812</li> <li><strong>Winston-Salem</strong>: <em>Depends on education level</em> <ul> <li>Firefighter Trainee: $37,590-$41,349</li> <li>Certified Firefighter Salary: $39,469-$43,416</li> </ul> </li> <li><strong>High Point</strong>: $36,606</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Winston-Salem’s Community Assistance Liaisons</strong></h2> <p>Each ward has an assigned liaison who addresses concerns on behalf of the ward’s council member. Liaisons organize and coordinate special events and community meetings on behalf of council members to “engage residents and seek feedback on community issues.”</p> <p>City Manager Lee Garrity established the Office of Community Assistance in 2007. The<a href="https://www.cityofws.org/646/Community-Assistance"> office “facilitates</a> the resolution of complaints, receives suggestions and requests from city residents and assists them in navigating city government.” </p> <ul> <li><strong>Vernetta DeVane</strong>, South Ward — $98,631</li> <li><strong>Jennifer Chrysson</strong>, Southwest Ward — $84,108</li> <li><strong>Yolanda Gilliam-Taylor</strong>, Southeast Ward — $76,131</li> <li><strong>Zina Johnson</strong>, North Ward — $72,287</li> <li><strong>Sabrina Stowe</strong>, East Ward — $65,653</li> <li><strong>Tamra Bradshaw-Sheller</strong>, Northeast Ward — $58,689</li> <li><strong>Breasia Wynn</strong>, Northwest and West Wards — $58,689</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Utilities</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Utilities Director <strong>Courtney Driver</strong>, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $169,333</li> <li>Electric Utilities Director <strong>Tyler Berrier</strong>, High Point — $169,168</li> <li>Water Resources Director <strong>Mike Borchers</strong>, Greensboro — $166,875</li> <li>Director of Field Operations (Stormwater, Erosion Control, Streets and Drainage Maintenance) <strong>Keith Huff</strong>, Winston Salem — $137,407</li> <li>Street Maintenance Superintendent <strong>Kenneth Sult</strong>, High Point — $104,397</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Sanitation</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Sanitation Director <strong>Charlie Dulin</strong>, Winston-Salem — $116,810</li> <li>Solid Waste Collections Manager <strong>Griffin Hatchell</strong>, Greensboro— $104,916</li> <li>Deputy Sanitation Director <strong>Johnita Campbell</strong>, Winston-Salem — $83,017</li> <li>In <strong>Greensboro</strong>, solid waste operators in the field operations department make between $36,064- $50,911. </li> <li>In <strong>Winston-Salem</strong>, sanitation laborers make between $31,200-$32,292.</li> <li>In <strong>High Point</strong>, job postings for sanitation workers offer $31,200-$39,551 annually</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Planning</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Planning Director <strong>Sue Schwartz</strong>, Greensboro — $161,099</li> <li>Planning Director <strong>Chris Murphy</strong>, Winston-Salem —$135,850</li> <li>Planning Director <strong>Sushil Nepal</strong>, High Point — $133,931</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Community and Neighborhood Development</strong></h2> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-full"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" width="194" height="271" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/imported-files/Kennedy.Michelle.5x7.6659.jpg?resize=194%2C271&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-11520" data-recalc-dims="1"/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Michelle Kennedy</figcaption></figure></div> <ul> <li>Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development <strong>Michelle Kennedy</strong>, Greensboro — $145,806</li> <li>Neighborhood Services Director <strong>Shantell McClam</strong>, Winston-Salem — $133,000</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Sustainability/Environmental Services</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Chief Sustainability Officer <strong>Shameka Dorestant</strong>, Greensboro — $111,678</li> <li>Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful Coordinator<strong> George Stilphen</strong>, Winston-Salem — $77,790</li> <li>Recycling Program Administrator<strong> Derek Owens</strong>, Winston-Salem — $71,809</li> <li>Energy Management Coordinator <strong>Lindsey Smith</strong>, Winston-Salem — $69,793</li> <li>Food Resilience Program Manager <strong>Moriah Gendy</strong>, Winston-Salem — $67,290</li> <li>Beautification Supervisor<strong> Rebecca Coplin</strong>, High Point — $63,984</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Transportation</strong></h2> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0148.jpg?resize=576%2C384&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-39116" style="width:576px;height:384px" width="576" height="384" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0148-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C683&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0148-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C200&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0148-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C512&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0148-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1024&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0148-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1365&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 576px) 100vw, 576px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">The central hub for the Winston-Salem Transit Authority is located downtown at the corners of Fifth, Trade and Liberty streets. (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure></div> <ul> <li>Transportation Director <strong>Hanna Cockburn</strong>, Greensboro — $159,720</li> <li>Transportation Director <strong>Greg Venable</strong>, High Point — $129,438</li> <li>Transportation Director <strong>Jeff Fansler</strong>, Winston-Salem — $121,000</li> <li>Traffic Operations Engineer <strong>Matthew Carpenter</strong>, High Point — $104,584</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Engineering and inspections</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Engineering & Inspections Director <strong>Kenney McDowell</strong>, Greensboro — $170,529</li> <li>City Engineer <strong>Robert Prestwood</strong>, Winston-Salem — $150,065</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Libraries</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Library Director <strong>Brigitte Blanton</strong>, Greensboro — $166,875</li> <li>Library Director <strong>Mary Sizemore</strong>, High Point — $142,715</li> <li>The Library Director in Winston-Salem works for Forsyth County</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Information</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Chief Information Officer <strong>Tom Kureczka</strong>, Winston-Salem — $173,833</li> <li>PIRT Administrator <strong>Kurt Brenneman</strong>, Greensboro — $59,635</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Parks and Recreation</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Parks and Recreation Director<strong> Phillip Fleischmann</strong>, Greensboro — $152,693</li> <li>Parks and Recreation Director <strong>Lee Tillery</strong>, High Point — $146,132</li> <li>Parks and Recreation Director <strong>William Royston</strong>, Winston-Salem — $121,338</li> <li>Parks and Recreation Deputy Director <strong>Kobe Riley</strong>, Greensboro — $117,440</li> <li>Parks and Recreation Assistant Director <strong>Leah Friend</strong>, Winston-Salem — $90,437</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Emergency Services</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Guilford Metro 911 Director <strong>Melanie Jones</strong>, Greensboro — $166,875</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Human Relations</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Human Resources Director <strong>Angela Kirkwood</strong>, High Point — $165,545</li> <li>People & Culture Director <strong>Jamiah Waterman</strong>, Greensboro — $160,626</li> <li>Human Relations/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director W<strong>anda Allen-Abraha</strong>, Winston-Salem — $160,053</li> <li>Human Relations/DEI Assistant Director <strong>Ronnie Christians</strong>, Winston-Salem — $95,910</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Purchasing </strong></h2> <ul> <li>Purchasing Manager <strong>Candy Harmon</strong>, High Point — $146,132</li> <li>Procurement Services Director <strong>Angie Waters</strong>, Greensboro — $101,056</li> <li>Purchasing Director <strong>Darren Redfield</strong>, Winston-Salem — $83,771</li> <li>Senior Buyer <strong>Tawanna Gates</strong>, Winston-Salem — $67,729</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Museums</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Greensboro History Museum Director <strong>Carol Hart</strong>, Greensboro — $101,821</li> <li>Museum Director <strong>Edith Brady</strong>, High Point — $68,729</li> </ul> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Marketing and Communications</strong></h2> <ul> <li>Communications & Public Engagement Managing Director <strong>Jeron Hollis</strong>, High Point — $152,992</li> <li>Director of Communications and Marketing of <strong>Carla Banks</strong>, Greensboro — $143,077</li> <li>Director of Marketing and Communications <strong>Veronique George</strong>, Winston-Salem — $121,000</li> <li>Marketing Manager <strong>Ryan Ferguson</strong>, High Point — $102,831</li> <li>Division Manager <strong>Jake Keys</strong>, Greensboro — $85,803</li> <li>Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications <strong>Mary Giunca</strong>, Winston-Salem — $82,205</li> <li>Senior Communications Specialist <strong>Amanda Lehmert</strong>, Greensboro — $69,201</li> <li>Senior Reporter/Producer for WSTV 13 <strong>Sarah Mastouri</strong>, Winston-Salem — $54,777</li> <li>Senior Community Educator <strong>Braxton Langston-Chapman</strong>, Winston-Salem — $53,631</li> </ul> <div class="tcb-f3b128354f5203967bb8883029747d24 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-f3b128354f5203967bb8883029747d24"></div><div class="tcb-0bc48757f00d1e2df87bf0d0de3d882a tcb-real1" id="tcb-0bc48757f00d1e2df87bf0d0de3d882a"></div> Click to copy