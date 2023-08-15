For some city employees, it’s clear that inflation isn’t hitting them as hard as it’s hitting others. The minimum wage for city workers in Winston-Salem is $15.45; in Greensboro it’s $18. Now that the budgets have been passed in the Triad cities, we’ve compiled a list of city employee salaries across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point thanks to public records requests and data from Greensboro’s Open Gate City. These do not include the salaries of employees who work at the county level. Salaries are listed in descending order from greatest to least.
Editor’s note: This list does not include all salaries for all city positions. The list may be updated after publishing.
Entertainment Facilities
- Coliseum Director Matt Brown, Greensboro — $418,615
- Brown has been the coliseum’s director since 1994.
- Deputy Coliseum Director Scott Johnson, Greensboro — $184,283
Executive
- City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, Greensboro — $312,000
- Future City Manager William “Pat” Pate, Winston-Salem — $285,000
- City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, High Point — $234,886
- Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson, High Point — $192,976
- Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson, Greensboro — $208,138
- Assistant City Manager/Interim City Manager Johnnie Taylor, Winston-Salem — $192,686
- Assistant City Manager Larry Davis, Greensboro — $184,961
- Assistant City Manager Nathaniel “Trey” Davis, Greensboro — $184,961
- Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray, Greensboro — $180,941
- Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo, High Point — $175,999
- Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, Winston-Salem —$175,903
- Assistant City Manager Damon Duquenne, High Point — $164,380
- Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney, Winston-Salem — $163,331
- Assistant City Manager Aaron King, Winston-Salem — $163,628
- Director of Intergovernmental Affairs & Strategic Initiatives Tiffany Oliva, Winston-Salem — $105,000
Legal
- City Attorney Charles “Chuck” Watts, Greensboro — $270,400
- City Attorney Angela Carmon, Winston-Salem — $220,455
- City Attorney Meghan Maguire, High Point — $175,000
- Deputy City Attorney A “Jerry” Kontos, Winston-Salem — $172,207
Budget
- Budget and Performance Management Director Scott Tesh, Winston-Salem — $151,295
- Budget and Evaluation Director Jon Decker, Greensboro — $137,107
- Budget and Performance Director Stephen Hawryluk, High Point — $120,750
Finance
- Finance Director Marlene Druga, Greensboro — $171,414
- Chief Financial Officer Kelly Latham, Winston Salem — $164, 220
- Financial Services Director Bobby Fitzjohn, High Point — $162,292
Legislative
- City Clerk Angela Lord, Greensboro — $125,741
- City Clerk Sandra Keeney, High Point — $84,999
- City Clerk Jayme Waldeck-Cranfill, Winston-Salem — $76,828
- Deputy City Clerk Mary Brooks, High Point — $65,823
- Deputy City Clerk Victoria Howell, Greensboro — $62,251
- Deputy City Clerk Tatiana Banner, Winston-Salem — $55,820
Elected officials
- Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Greensboro — $33,224
- Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem — $8,400 according to city payroll documents. The city’s budget outlines a $34,120 salary component, an $8,400 expense allowance and $3,900 optional car allowance for Joines. However, according to the city’s Budget Director Scott Tesh, Joines does not take it and usually gives it back to the community agencies throughout the city.
- Mayor Pro Tempore Denise Adams, Winston-Salem — $32,340
- Council members Barbara Hanes Burke, Annette Scippio, James Taylor, Jr., John Larson, Kevin Mundy, Robert C. Clark and Jeff MacIntosh, Winston-Salem — $32,340
- Mayor Jay Wagner, High Point — $26,649
- Mayor Pro Tempore Yvonne Johnson, Greensboro — $26,409
- Council member Goldie Wells, Greensboro — $25,657
- Council member Nancy Hoffman, Greensboro — $25,657
- Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter, Greensboro — $25,657
- Council member Sharon Hightower, Greensboro — $25,657
- Council member Hugh Holston, Greensboro — $25,422
- Council member Zack Matheny, Greensboro — $25,306
- Council member Tammi Thurm, Greensboro — $25,075
- Mayor Pro Tempore Wesley Hudson, High Point — $20,307
- Council members Britt Moore, Tyrone Johnson, Cyril Jefferson, Christopher Williams, Monica Peters, Victor Jones and Michael Holmes, High Point — $20,307
Police
- Police Chief John Thompson, Greensboro — $202,800
- Thompson has been GPD’s police chief since 2022 and has served with the department since 2012. Thompson was an assistant police chief from 2020-22.
- Assistant Police Chief Wilson Weaver, Winston-Salem — $189,718
- Weaver has been with the department since 1984.
- Police Chief Travis Stroud, High Point — $177,623
- Stroud has been police chief since 2021 and has served with the department since 1995.
- Police Chief William Penn, Winston-Salem — $175,000
- Penn has been WSPD’s police chief since 2023 and has served with the department since 1997. Penn was an assistant police chief from 2019-23.
- Assistant Police Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez, Winston-Salem — $134,636
- Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell, Winston-Salem — $123,722
- Assistant Police Chief Katherine Allen, Winston-Salem — $123,176
- Deputy Police Chief Anthro Gamble, High Point — $122,536
- Assistant Chief Stephanie Mardis, Greensboro — $119,730
- Assistant Chief Rick Alston, Greensboro — $117,187
- Assistant Chief MJ Harris, Greensboro — $117,187
- Assistant Chief Doug Tabler, Greensboro — $117,187
- Assistant Police Chief Kevin Ray, High Point — $110,934
- GPD Public Information Manager Josie Cambareri, Greensboro — $79,592
Starting pay for police officers
- Greensboro: $55,000
- Winston-Salem: $52,500
- High Point: $47,887
Fire
- Fire Chief Thomas Reid, High Point — $187,580
- Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo, Winston-Salem — $187,389
- Fire Chief Jim Robinson, Greensboro — $182,000
Starting pay for firefighters
- Greensboro: $47,812
- Winston-Salem: Depends on education level
- Firefighter Trainee: $37,590-$41,349
- Certified Firefighter Salary: $39,469-$43,416
- High Point: $36,606
Winston-Salem’s Community Assistance Liaisons
Each ward has an assigned liaison who addresses concerns on behalf of the ward’s council member. Liaisons organize and coordinate special events and community meetings on behalf of council members to “engage residents and seek feedback on community issues.”
City Manager Lee Garrity established the Office of Community Assistance in 2007. The office “facilitates the resolution of complaints, receives suggestions and requests from city residents and assists them in navigating city government.”
- Vernetta DeVane, South Ward — $98,631
- Jennifer Chrysson, Southwest Ward — $84,108
- Yolanda Gilliam-Taylor, Southeast Ward — $76,131
- Zina Johnson, North Ward — $72,287
- Sabrina Stowe, East Ward — $65,653
- Tamra Bradshaw-Sheller, Northeast Ward — $58,689
- Breasia Wynn, Northwest and West Wards — $58,689
Utilities
- Utilities Director Courtney Driver, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $169,333
- Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier, High Point — $169,168
- Water Resources Director Mike Borchers, Greensboro — $166,875
- Director of Field Operations (Stormwater, Erosion Control, Streets and Drainage Maintenance) Keith Huff, Winston Salem — $137,407
- Street Maintenance Superintendent Kenneth Sult, High Point — $104,397
Sanitation
- Sanitation Director Charlie Dulin, Winston-Salem — $116,810
- Solid Waste Collections Manager Griffin Hatchell, Greensboro— $104,916
- Deputy Sanitation Director Johnita Campbell, Winston-Salem — $83,017
- In Greensboro, solid waste operators in the field operations department make between $36,064- $50,911.
- In Winston-Salem, sanitation laborers make between $31,200-$32,292.
- In High Point, job postings for sanitation workers offer $31,200-$39,551 annually
Planning
- Planning Director Sue Schwartz, Greensboro — $161,099
- Planning Director Chris Murphy, Winston-Salem —$135,850
- Planning Director Sushil Nepal, High Point — $133,931
Community and Neighborhood Development
- Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development Michelle Kennedy, Greensboro — $145,806
- Neighborhood Services Director Shantell McClam, Winston-Salem — $133,000
Sustainability/Environmental Services
- Chief Sustainability Officer Shameka Dorestant, Greensboro — $111,678
- Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful Coordinator George Stilphen, Winston-Salem — $77,790
- Recycling Program Administrator Derek Owens, Winston-Salem — $71,809
- Energy Management Coordinator Lindsey Smith, Winston-Salem — $69,793
- Food Resilience Program Manager Moriah Gendy, Winston-Salem — $67,290
- Beautification Supervisor Rebecca Coplin, High Point — $63,984
Transportation
- Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn, Greensboro — $159,720
- Transportation Director Greg Venable, High Point — $129,438
- Transportation Director Jeff Fansler, Winston-Salem — $121,000
- Traffic Operations Engineer Matthew Carpenter, High Point — $104,584
Engineering and inspections
- Engineering & Inspections Director Kenney McDowell, Greensboro — $170,529
- City Engineer Robert Prestwood, Winston-Salem — $150,065
Libraries
- Library Director Brigitte Blanton, Greensboro — $166,875
- Library Director Mary Sizemore, High Point — $142,715
- The Library Director in Winston-Salem works for Forsyth County
Information
- Chief Information Officer Tom Kureczka, Winston-Salem — $173,833
- PIRT Administrator Kurt Brenneman, Greensboro — $59,635
Parks and Recreation
- Parks and Recreation Director Phillip Fleischmann, Greensboro — $152,693
- Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery, High Point — $146,132
- Parks and Recreation Director William Royston, Winston-Salem — $121,338
- Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Kobe Riley, Greensboro — $117,440
- Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Leah Friend, Winston-Salem — $90,437
Emergency Services
- Guilford Metro 911 Director Melanie Jones, Greensboro — $166,875
Human Relations
- Human Resources Director Angela Kirkwood, High Point — $165,545
- People & Culture Director Jamiah Waterman, Greensboro — $160,626
- Human Relations/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director Wanda Allen-Abraha, Winston-Salem — $160,053
- Human Relations/DEI Assistant Director Ronnie Christians, Winston-Salem — $95,910
Purchasing
- Purchasing Manager Candy Harmon, High Point — $146,132
- Procurement Services Director Angie Waters, Greensboro — $101,056
- Purchasing Director Darren Redfield, Winston-Salem — $83,771
- Senior Buyer Tawanna Gates, Winston-Salem — $67,729
Museums
- Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Hart, Greensboro — $101,821
- Museum Director Edith Brady, High Point — $68,729
Marketing and Communications
- Communications & Public Engagement Managing Director Jeron Hollis, High Point — $152,992
- Director of Communications and Marketing of Carla Banks, Greensboro — $143,077
- Director of Marketing and Communications Veronique George, Winston-Salem — $121,000
- Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson, High Point — $102,831
- Division Manager Jake Keys, Greensboro — $85,803
- Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications Mary Giunca, Winston-Salem — $82,205
- Senior Communications Specialist Amanda Lehmert, Greensboro — $69,201
- Senior Reporter/Producer for WSTV 13 Sarah Mastouri, Winston-Salem — $54,777
- Senior Community Educator Braxton Langston-Chapman, Winston-Salem — $53,631
