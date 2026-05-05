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Running a small business today means meeting customers where they are. They expect quick responses on their phones, on social media, or on your website. According to a number of independent studies, 90% of all text messages sent will be opened within minutes.

Text messages are much more effective than email communication in generating responses to your business communication. Therefore, the critical question is, ‘Are your customers hearing from your business as quickly as they need to continue doing business with you?’

This is a common question for small businesses in the Triad trying to balance the delivery of excellent customer service against limited time and expense. The good news is that you do not necessarily need to invest in very expensive technology to compete.

With some affordable technology options, you can increase your capacity to communicate with your customers and develop loyalty. The following article highlights some inexpensive technology options that can make a big difference.

Sending SMS Reminders to Reduce No-Show Rates

No-show appointments equal lost time and revenue. Sending a 24-hour SMS reminder prior to your client’s appointment can reduce your chances of experiencing a no-show.

SMS messages are far more accessible than email messages, which will allow your client to clearly remember you and your business. An added benefit of this service is that many SMS reminder sending services also provide a mechanism for your client to confirm or reschedule immediately, which will eliminate any waiting times between appointments.

Expand Your Communication with a Second Phone Number

As your business grows, you may need a dedicated number for your business, especially if you travel frequently or work remotely with other people. A second phone number can help you provide better service to your customers in different locations and time zones.

If you are an international team and want an American number for international teams, there are plenty of resources online to help you. With most of them, you can get the number within minutes.

Local Number Creates Instant Trust

Clients are far more likely to answer or call back if you have a number with a local area code. If your business relies on phone calls, this simple step can dramatically increase the number of calls returned by your clientele.

In addition to creating instant recognition of your business, you will also provide your customers with an instant sense of credibility. This works regardless of where you are located or if you serve multiple locations.

A Shared Inbox Is Necessary For Your Team

Lack of a common place to gather customer communication will allow messages to slip through the cracks. A shared inbox gives multiple employees the ability to handle customer questions in one location.

For a business with multiple employees responding to customer inquiries, creating and using a shared inbox will provide consistent communication. It will ensure that all your clients’ messages are seen and addressed.

Implementing After-Hours Call Redirecting

You don’t need to be available 24 hours a day for your business to be responsive. You can route calls after hours to voicemails, team members, or alternate locations.

This way, you get to uphold the appearance of a company that is ‘on’ at all times without exhausting yourself. The goal is to ensure that your clients always feel heard.

Voicemail Conversion to Text

Listening to voicemails takes up precious time, especially when you’re busy. Voicemail-to-text tools allow you to view voicemails directly from your phone or email by converting audio messages into text.

You can then scan through the voicemails to see which ones are urgent and respond accordingly. This might seem like a small upgrade, but it has a significant impact on how well you manage your communication.

Automatically Screening for Spam Phone Calls

Spam phone calls are a hassle and a major waste of time. Basic spam filtering technology can prevent suspicious calls from reaching your line.

You get to keep your line free for actual customers. Screening spam calls also helps to maintain focus at peak hours.

QR Codes on Signage & Packaging

QR codes are a great way to connect your offline customers with your online brand. You can add these codes to many types of marketing materials, such as menus, receipts, storefronts, and product or service packaging. Customers can use the QR code to connect to:

Your booking page

Your Instagram account or portfolio

A feedback form

Any special offers your business may have right now

The QR code is inexpensive. It does not require any additional staffing resources and provides an immediate advantage to the customer experience.

Start Small, Then Build Consistently

You can have a modern responsive business without spending too much. Modern tech tools offer the opportunity to create systems for your customers and to help them feel like your business is professional.

If you start with one tool or system now, it will be easy to continue developing those systems and tools as you see a positive response from your customers. Aim to offer solutions that address the current needs of your clients.