Featured photo: Primary Election Day at Reid Memorial C.M.E. Church on Bennett St. on May 17, 2022 (photo by Carolyn de Berry)

July 7 marked the official beginning of the 2023 municipal elections cycle in North Carolina. On that date, filing for candidates around the state opened and since then, the calendar for this year’s elections has been steadily ticking along.

Check out the schedules below to see exactly when everything takes place.

A few things to note:

In Guilford County, the 2023 municipal general election cycle only applies to voters residing in the following municipalities or districts:

Burlington, Gibsonville, High Point, Jamestown, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Sedgefield Sanitary District, Stokesdale, Summerfield, and Whitsett.

Only registered voters residing in the Guilford County portion of these municipalities or districts will be eligible to file and vote for these Guilford County offices if they meet all residency and filing requirements.

The next municipal election cycle for the City of Greensboro will be in 2025 (Greensboro City will NOT have an election in 2023).

In Forsyth County, only the municipalities of Bethania, Clemmons, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, and Walkertown will have elections this year.