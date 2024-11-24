Featured photo: From the Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Facebook page.

Winter services for the houseless are going to look a little different in Guilford County this year.

For several years, the Interactive Resource Center has taken on a large share of the work, from running the Doorway Project, a pop-up shelter program funded by the city, to using their headquarters as a White Flag overnight shelter when temperatures drop, to running Safe Parking Program, another city-funded project.

While the IRC will continue to run an expanded version of the Doorway Project, they will not be offering White Flag overnight warming services or the Safe Parking Program. On Nov. 1, the formerly 24/7 operation went back to being a day center after being inundated with funding and safety concerns.

In its stead, other entities have stepped up to offer their spaces.

Banding together, Greensboro Urban Ministry plus four faith-based organizations including Grace Community Church, will provide extra overnight shelter beds and offer White Flag warming services when temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to reporting by WFMY News 2, the four churches will offer more than 150 beds for the unhoused community during the winter. Grace Community Church will have 12 beds specifically reserved for men. Guests will also receive a hot meal each evening upon arrival.

City of High Point agencies such as West End Ministries, Open Door Ministries and the Salvation Army are preparing to offer winter emergency extended shelter hours, as well as White Flag and Warming Center locations.

Earlier this year in Winston-Salem, the city spent $40,000 on white flag warming center services at City With Dwellings located at 502 N. Broad Street.

According to the Friday afternoon release, Guilford County’s Continuum of Care stated that in addition to the CoC, Guilford County, the city of Greensboro and the city of High Point are “committed to working toward a future where we can reduce the community’s reliance on emergency shelters by addressing the root causes of housing instability.”

“While these emergency shelter provisions are critical for immediate needs, we recognize that shelter alone is not a long-term solution,” the CoC’s press release noted. “We recognize the need to expand affordable and permanent supportive housing options for residents of Guilford County and to assist individuals experiencing homelessness.”