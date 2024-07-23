Featured photo: There are seven candidates vying for the open District 57 seat left by Rep. Ashton Clemmons in Guilford County.

Less than a week before President Biden announced that he was stepping out from the presidential race, a NC Democrat stunned voters by announcing her resignation from a State House seat.

On July 15, Rep. Ashton Clemmons of House District 57 in Guilford County announced that she was resigning from the seat she first took in 2018 to take a position within the University of North Carolina System.

“It has truly been a great honor to serve the people of Guilford county and the State of North Carolina as a State Representative since 2019,” Clemmons wrote in a press release posted on X, formerly Twitter, on July 15.

House District 57 currently includes northern parts of Greensboro and Summerfield. A new map, which was drawn in 2023, will be used for the upcoming November election.

Clemmons, who has served three terms, said via the release that she would be assuming a position as associate vice president of P-12 strategy and policy within the university system. Prior to joining political office, Clemmons worked in education and championed many education-related initiatives during her tenure.

In the wake of the news of Clemmons’s soon-to-be departure, the local Democratic party has been working to ensure a new candidate serves out the rest of Clemmons’s term which ends this year. Clemmons had filed to run for another term and had no primary opposition.

Now, according to state law, members of the Guilford County Democratic Party are responsible for filling both the immediate vacancy of Clemmons’s seat as well as choosing a new candidate for the fall election. The Democratic candidate will face off against Republican Janice Davis in November.

On Monday, TCB spoke to Kathy Kirkpatrick, the chair of the Guilford County Democratic Party to talk about the next steps and timelines for filling the seat. We also spoke to the seven candidates who are currently in the running for House District 57.

What is the process and timeline for filling the seat?

According to Kirkpatrick, the people who decide which candidate will fill the remainder of the term and be on the ballot in November come from two buckets.

The first — which will decide who serves out the rest of the term — includes precinct chairs, vice chairs and elected officials from the 2022 district plan, which had District 57 covering north Greensboro and Summerfield. The second group — which will decide who will be on the ballot — includes precinct chairs, vice chairs and elected officials from the new 2023 map which excludes Summerfield from District 57, spanning from Fleming Road to the west through northern Greensboro to Hines Chapel Road in the east.

Precinct chairs, vice chairs and elected officials were organized earlier this year in the spring. This means that average voters will not be able to choose the replacement but will be able to cast their vote for the Democratic candidate in November.

To choose who will immediately fill the seat, members from the first group will convene via a Zoom call on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. that same day, members of the new district will meet via Zoom to appoint the person who will replace Clemmons on the ballot in November.

All those interested in learning about the candidates can join a virtual candidate forum which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. In order to join the meeting, those interested should send an email to [email protected].

As far as the candidates go, Kirkpatrick said there are currently seven people who have expressed interest. Six of them live in the overlapping area from the old and new map and are thus qualified to both immediately replace Clemmons and serve a new term. One candidate, Irving Allen, resides only in the new district and is not eligible to fill the seat immediately, but is able to serve as Clemmons’s replacement for the November election.

While there are seven candidates vying for the position as of Monday evening, Kirkpatrick said that there could be more people who throw their hat into the ring before Aug. 3.

After precinct officials cast their votes, the decision is sent to the County Board of Elections, which will send the information on to the state lawmakers who then file the paperwork to swear in the interim representative.

Clemmons’s last day in office is Aug. 4.

Who are the candidates vying for House District 57?

As soon as Clemmons announced her resignation on July 12, several political entities made moves to tap potential candidates for the seat. Several of the candidates include familiar faces who have run for political office in the past while a few newcomers have also joined the mix. As always, TCB offered every candidate the opportunity for an interview and asked the same questions for this piece. Candidates are listed by last name.

Irving Allen, 37

An activist with a lineage of civil rights advocacy

Irving Allen has been a well-known entity among social justice and activist circles in Greensboro. Coming from a line of civil rights activists like his father, Steve Allen, who was a civil rights attorney and the first Black Superior Court judge in Guilford County and his uncle, David Richmond, one of the A&T Four, Allen carries on the tradition of fighting for social justice.

While this isn’t Allen’s first foray into politics, it has been a while since he ran for office. In 2017, Allen ran for the at-large seat on Greensboro City Council as a write-in candidate. That year, he garnered 56 votes. Now, seven years later, Allen looks back on that grassroots campaign with a seasoned view.

“I was very green as far as politics,” Allen said. “It was a great learning experience.”

Since then, Allen has made himself known in the community, most notably working on Black Lives Matter campaigns, organizing with Rev. Nelson Johnson and Joyce Johnson of the Beloved Community Center, rallying opposition to the White Street landfill and more.

“I’ve got a lot of skin in the game,” Allen told TCB.

Despite being one of the youngest candidates in the mix, Allen said that he has as much political experience as anyone in the race as an organizer. Calling himself a “footsoldier,” Allen said that at both the national and state level, what the Democratic party needs now is someone who can energize voters.

“I think people are ready and hungry for something new,” Allen said.

On his platform, Allen says there are issues that have always been important to him and his community: education, the environment, voting rights and worker’s rights.

He’s even touted his experience with bipartisanship, noting his time working with Rep. Mark Walker on prison reform and recidivism. Allen also helped form the city’s first criminal justice advisory commission, which works to monitor and review police practices.

“I think that District 57 is going to be very important, not just locally but statewide and nationally,” Allen said. “I think it deserves a representative who can speak to the acute issues facing the district but also use that messaging to inspire people locally, statewide and nationally. I’m grateful for the opportunity to run and to the party for letting in newcomers.”

Tracy Boyer Clark, 39

A politically engaged marketing professional

Tracy Boyer Clark declined an interview with TCB, stating that she was “keeping [her] focus on personal outreach to the 65 executive committee and precinct chairs who will be voting on Ashton’s replacement on 8/3.”

However, Clark sent TCB her campaign website which includes platform ideas such as public education, gun-violence prevention and reproductive freedom. According to the website and Clark’s LinkedIn page, she previously worked as the director of marketing for a wealth management firm and helped facilitate the sale of the company to Modera Wealth Management last year. She has 15 years of marketing experience and has adhered to $1 million-plus financial budgets.

Clark, who is running for political office for the first time, was born in NC and has three degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill — a bachelors in visual journalism, a Master of Science in Information Systems in human-computer interaction and an MBA in general management from the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Clark formerly worked for IBM, Pace Communications and Parsec Financial.

She currently serves on the steering committee for Steve Luking’s NC Senate campaign and for Women for Stein, a committee supporting Attorney General Josh Stein’s race for governor.

If appointed, Clark said she would focus on increasing teacher pay, protecting institutions against book bans, investing in safe gun storage, implementing red-flag laws, increasing abortion timelines back to 20 weeks and pushing back against anti-abortion measures such as mandatory waiting periods and in-person counseling.

Preston Edwards, 33

An anti-Trump millennial with legal experience

Preston Edwards told TCB that he first came to Guilford County in 2017 to attend law school at Elon University School of Law. Now, Edwards works as a criminal defense attorney; this is his first time running for political office.

Edwards told TCB that he had planned on making his foray into politics during the next election cycle and said that he wanted to do “whatever [he could]” to prevent Donald Trump and extreme right-wing politicians from “continuing to destroy our state and the nation at large.”

As an attorney, Edwards said that he understands state politics and the limits of state power.

“I’m a constitutional scholar,” Edwards said. “I’m aware of what a state can and can’t do.”

Top of his list if he’s elected includes pushing legislation that would make the Leandro ruling — which affirms every child’s state constitutional right to a sound, basic education — effective. He also said he would push for providing “adequate pay for teachers,” bringing teaching fellowships back and legalizing marijuana.

Edwards also noted that as a child, he lived in trailer parks, something that he said gives him deeper understanding of economic issues.

“I believe it gives me a special understanding of how to move forward,” he said.

In terms of bipartisanship, Edwards said that he is a “big believer in consensus building,” but fears that Republicans are in a position — due to the supermajority — of not having to compromise.

“I don’t know if I will have the opportunity to compromise,” he said.

When asked about age and politics, Edwards said that he was “reading, willing and able” to support President Joe Biden before he pulled out of the race.

“As far as age, I don’t necessarily believe that age is an end-all-be-all characteristic, but in democracy, authority and power has to change to the new generation eventually,” Edwards said.

And for him, Edwards said that he believes that he can be that change.

“We should be prepared as young people when the time is right,” he said. “And I believe that for me, I believe that the time is right.”

Tracy Furman, 56

A third-time candidate passionate about environment and housing

For Tracy Furman, ideally, the third time is the charm.

Furman, who works as a financial controller for a local window-restoration company, has run for elected office twice before. In 2018, she ran for Guilford County Commission and lost by 216 votes; in 2022, she ran for the at-large seat on Greensboro’s City Council and came in fifth out of eight candidates. This time, Furman has her eyes set on the state legislature, which Furman said was always “an end goal” for her.

“I wanted to get to the NC House,” Furman told TCB. “That’s where a lot of decisions get made.”

Previously Furman said she lived in Rep. Pricey Harrison’s district but recently moved to District 57. That’s when she thought she had an opportunity.

As a third-time candidate, Furman said that her values and policies haven’t changed from past campaigns; she’s still a strong supporter of the environment, fair housing and, at the national level, single-payer healthcare.

“I really believe that we need people who are dedicated to good governance and democracy,” Furman said. “I never thought that I would see in my lifetime the things that I’m seeing in government right now; it frightens me. I’m dedicated, I’m ready to do the job. I’m ready to make sure our democracy stays strong.”

As far as bipartisanship, Furman said that the key is compromising. But that doesn’t mean she’ll vote for what she calls “a bad law.”

“It is important to keep an open mind when you’re in there, to try to work with people,” Furman said. “I think a lot of people will work together to try to come to the middle with solutions; that’s the best way to make laws. But I’m not going to compromise on the fact that the environment is on fire and we need to fix it.”

In terms of past political experience, Furman has served on the city’s minimum housing standards commission for six years and currently serves as the vice president.

When asked about age and politics, Furman said that it’s less about the number itself and more about how long people stay in office that concerns her.

“I do think that a lot of people have stayed in office way too long,” she said. “Our government works well because we have new people coming in with new ideas.”

Blake E. Odum, 34

An education advocate looking for long-term change

Candidate Blake E. Odum told TCB that he sees a parallel between what’s happening at the national level with Joe Biden stepping out of the presidential race and the vacancy left by Ashton Clemmons in North Carolina.

“We want to see some changes,” Odum said. “Especially as we’re looking to alter the political landscape for 10 to 15 years, we have to put people in place to do that.”

This isn’t Odum’s first time running for political office. In 2020, he ran against Republican Pat Tillman for Guilford County School Board and lost by just 80 votes. It’s a campaign that Odum looks back on with pride, most notably for how civil he and Tillman were throughout the campaigning process.

“We ran a very civil race,” Odum said. “I told him, ‘I’m not running against you, I’m running for the seat.”

He recalls even getting coffee with Tillman at one point to talk about platforms. If elected, that’s the kind of cooperation that Odum said he would bring to the state level.

“I stood on the business that I mean, I was just civil in doing so,” Odum said. “It proved that I can work with someone on the other side of the aisle, which is so important right now.”

Odum, who has worked in public schools in the past, said that education is a big passion for him that would follow him into the state legislature if picked. He’s also a big supporter of historically Black universities and colleges, also known as HBCUs. He sees the economic development coming down the pipeline to Greensboro and said that one of the things he wants to ensure is that students who grow up here or graduate from local schools stay in the area.

“We have not consistently engaged our young people in politics to really make an impact in Guilford County,” Odum said.

And just as he wants to impact the next generation of students and young leaders, Odum said that he hopes those making this decision to appoint the candidate will do the same for Guilford County.

“I hope they are making the long-term decision to make changes down the line,” Odum said. “We have consistently worked to give the next generation a better life than what I had; that is really what I’m looking for.”

Dianne Welsh, 67

A decorated business educator with time to spare

As a soon-to-be retiree, Dianne Welsh told TCB that she’s the best candidate for the job because she’ll have the time and experience to commit to the position.

“I’m ready to go out of the gate from day one,” she said.

Welsh, who has worked in education for more than 30 years, will soon be retiring from her position at UNCG’s Bryan School of Business as the founding director of the entrepreneurship program.

“I’ve always wanted to make a difference and have a voice that can actually carry the district forward,” Welsh said.

As an educator herself, Welsh said her priorities include increasing teacher pay, supporting small and medium businesses and helping public servants like police and firefighters get low-interest loans to buy homes. She would also push for legislation that allows retirees to reenter the workforce without losing their benefits.

During her career, Welsh said that she’s earned four lifetime achievement awards including from the US Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. She’s also been a registered parliamentarian since 1995 and served on faculty senates and served as the Presidential Appointee to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors under President Bill Clinton.

“I’ve always been known to make a difference,” Welsh said. “I’m a very hard worker; I’m known never to give up.”

She said that she has years of experience working on compromises and said that bipartisanship is about being realistic and reasonable.

“Part of this job, in terms of compromising, is not giving up our values as a Democrat but to be open minded,” she said. “To listen.”

Still, she said she won’t back down on issues that she’s passionate about, like abortion and voting rights. She expressed concerns about the fading divide between church and state and said that the state of NC is “under siege.”

Welsh also noted that age isn’t a number but a matter of competency.

“If I didn’t feel competent to do this, I wouldn’t be in the race,” she said.

And as someone who will soon be retired, she said that she’ll have the most time to study the issues and be fully engaged.

“I think if there ever was a time, this is my calling,” she said. This is what I should be doing.”

Linda Wilson, 70

A healthcare advocate with notable endorsements

Retiree Linda Wilson comes with notable endorsements from the community including Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen. Wilson even noted that Sen. Gladys Robinson, Rep. Amos Quick and Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston all called her to tell her to put her name in the ring for the seat as soon as Clemmons announced her resignation. TCB confirmed with Alston that he and others have endorsed Wilson for the seat.

“I’m putting my name out there because I have the skills, the capability of making a difference,” Wilson said. “I will go to Raleigh every day to support issues that are critical to Guilford County.”

In the past, Wilson helped create the student wellness center at NC A&T State University, where she was the director for many years. During that time and before, she worked with several local agencies including the county, Piedmont Health Services and the American Health Association to further health initiatives in Greensboro. She’s also been the regional director for the Delta Sigma sorority and has held a fundraiser for Bennett College in the past.

Wilson also ran for office in 2022, for Greensboro city council at-large, landing in sixth place out of eight candidates.

If elected, Wilson said that would focus on adequate teacher pay, healthcare, reproductive health and affordable housing. She would also work towards bipartisanship through education.

“We can’t get anything done unless we are singing the same song,” she said. “In order to do that, we have to have the education, the background on the issues so we can all come to an agreement.”

As the oldest candidate in the running, Wilson said that “being old is in the mind; it’s a mindset.”

She said that “there’s a season for everyone” and that she hopes the delegates “pick the best person to take the position.”

For her, she said her endorsements and her achievements speak for themselves.

“I believe in serving and making a better life,” she said. “That’s why I accepted this challenge to go forward and accept this position.”

