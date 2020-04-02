Coronavirus daily update: April 2, 2020

Where have we gone?

I’m at the office. I needed the stronger internet signal, and to check the mail. I shivered as I touched the envelopes, and then slathered my hands in sanitizer.

There’s maybe 10 of us in the entire building, though from the fire escape I can still see white smoke chuffing from the industrial stacks off South-Elm-Eugene Street, can hear metal clang against concrete at the steel mill next door.

I’m right here, and you’re right there. But where are we? We as a people, I mean. As a country, yes but also as a species.

We’re scared. We’re anxious. And we know, most of us anyway, that it’s just getting started.

We’re huddled in our homes, if we have them, thankful for the shelter. Many of us are not working — about 10 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last few weeks. Here in North Carolina, the state website is swamped. more than 350,000 North Carolinians filed for unemployment since March 16, 20,000 of them yesterday.

And some of us are getting sick.

We’ve passed 1 million cases of COVID-19, in every country on the planet. Its speed is immaculate — bringing the world to a halt in just two weeks. Except, of course, the world is still spinning. And the numbers continue.

