Daily corona round-up

TGIF

Are the weeks longer now? Shorter? Does it even matter?

It feels like nothing’s happening — like it’s December already and we’ve naught to show for it.

But things ARE happening.

Greensboro will form its first transgender task force.

Winston-Salem Forsyth schools are adding Spanish-language interpreters. (Bout time)

And then there’s the coronavirus, which has been with us this whole time.

The numbers

5,303 new cases in North Carolina. The state “county alert system” hasn’t been updated in more than a week, but it looks liekw they’re coming in hot from the rural counties. And hospitals continue to trend upwards. 358,467 so far. 5,467 dead (+57) 2,157 hospitalized, a new high. 11.2 percent positive test rate.

In Guilford County, 322 new cases today. That’s a lot. It makes 15,487 total, with 14,205 recoveries and 247 deaths (+1). Of 1,033 current cases, 162 are hospitalized.

Forsyth County has 288 new cases — also a lot — for 14,180 total and one new death (169). 2,341 current cases, more than double Guilford.



A diversion

It’s Friday! So here’s Thank God It’s Friday from 1978, starring Donna Summer. It’s about disco!

